San Antonio, TX

BCSO to host its' first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat

SAN ANTONIO – Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat at their headquarters. The event will run from 6 pm until 8 pm. There will be music, games, free candy, and even a costume contest!. You’ll have the opportunity to visit with deputies from...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of anticipation, the St. Jude Dream Home is now one lucky viewer’s dream. "The whole thing is to kind of just to help you know St. Jude kids and their families and to know that in return we were blessed with this it's yeah like I said it's an amazing feeling."
ATASCOSA, TX
Alamo Biscuit Company wins this week's Blue Plate Award

SAN ANTONIO - If you’ve got a big appetite and you like breakfast, Alamo Biscuit Company is the place for you with a squeaky-clean kitchen they are this week’s Blue Plate Award, winners. A busy kitchen and lively environment are what you will find at the Alamo Biscuit...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town

SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SA Hope Center breaks ground on expanded campus, expanded services

The San Antonio Hope Center broke ground on an expanded campus Thursday, preparing to meet an expanded need for services. "After the pandemic, and even during all this inflation, the need is just continuing to increase," said CEO Megan Legacy. "The cost of gas, the cost of housing, the cost of food..."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize

AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
CIBOLO, TX
Fear the Deer: Antlers set for TNL

Kerrville Tivy's record is 4-4, but don't be deceived or it might cost you. Their record could be much better, save for a play here or there, and playoff implications loom vs. Veterans Memorial on Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights. Here's more.
KERRVILLE, TX
San Antonio police say missing 6-year-old girl found safe

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. 6-year-old Aracely Flores is 4’ 05” tall, 55 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blond hair. Aracely was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

