Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Related
foxsanantonio.com
BCSO to host its' first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat
SAN ANTONIO – Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat at their headquarters. The event will run from 6 pm until 8 pm. There will be music, games, free candy, and even a costume contest!. You’ll have the opportunity to visit with deputies from...
foxsanantonio.com
Memorial service for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush set for Nov. 13
SAN ANTONIO - The memorial service for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush has been finalized. The large scale service will be held for family, friends and fans on Nov. 13 at Tech Port Center and Arena. This follows a graveside service with family and friends on Oct. 29...
foxsanantonio.com
Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of anticipation, the St. Jude Dream Home is now one lucky viewer’s dream. "The whole thing is to kind of just to help you know St. Jude kids and their families and to know that in return we were blessed with this it's yeah like I said it's an amazing feeling."
foxsanantonio.com
Alamo Biscuit Company wins this week's Blue Plate Award
SAN ANTONIO - If you’ve got a big appetite and you like breakfast, Alamo Biscuit Company is the place for you with a squeaky-clean kitchen they are this week’s Blue Plate Award, winners. A busy kitchen and lively environment are what you will find at the Alamo Biscuit...
foxsanantonio.com
Free domestic violence open houses happening all across town
SAN ANTONIO - As Domestic Violence Awareness Month comes to an end, Metro Health hosted a few open houses at various substations Wednesday. People were able to learn from the crisis response team about resource information, the judicial process for family violence cases, and safety planning. From infants to the elderly, violence affects everyone and can lead to chronic physical, emotional, and economic problems.
foxsanantonio.com
Meals on Wheels' new facility expands meals, services available to community
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Come November, workers at Meals on Wheels San Antonio will be trading in hard hats for hair nets and aprons. The new Meals on Wheels has plans to be bigger and better than they could've ever imagined with the capacity to serve triple the amount of people they do now.
foxsanantonio.com
SA Hope Center breaks ground on expanded campus, expanded services
The San Antonio Hope Center broke ground on an expanded campus Thursday, preparing to meet an expanded need for services. "After the pandemic, and even during all this inflation, the need is just continuing to increase," said CEO Megan Legacy. "The cost of gas, the cost of housing, the cost of food..."
foxsanantonio.com
Cold front Friday morning will trigger strong to severe thunderstorms
SAN ANTONIO - There is a threat of strong to severe storms late tonight into Friday morning. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. We will see more clouds this afternoon as gulf moisture returns ahead of a Pacific front....
foxsanantonio.com
Teenage girl shot in ankle while inside home during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was shot in the ankle on the East Side. The shooting happened just before midnight on Tuesday at a home on Creekmoore Drive near Dellhaven Drive. Police said the teenager was inside her home when a blue vehicle drove...
foxsanantonio.com
Couple tracks stolen motorcycle in San Antonio, confronts suspected thief
SAN ANTONIO – A couple took matters into their own hands after they tracked down their stolen bike using GPS and then confronted the suspected thief, according to affidavit records. On August 5, police say Timothy Tylor Scovill, 29, stole a couple’s motorcycle. According to document records, the...
foxsanantonio.com
Cibolo resident claims $2 million Mega Millions prize
AUSTIN, Texas - Someone in Cibolo is a whole lot richer on Thursday. The resident recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 14. The ticket was purchased at QuikTrip No. 4032 off Interstate 35 North in Schertz. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
foxsanantonio.com
'Your Holiness': Uvalde students write to the Pope and the Vatican responds
SAN ANTONIO — It's the surprise of a lifetime for some Uvalde students. After sending handwritten letters to Pope Francis at the Vatican, they responded. Each letter tells a story. Some do it with pictures. Others ask for help from a divine power. One letter reads in part "Could...
foxsanantonio.com
School crossing guard's purse stolen while helping students in a crosswalk
“Bam!” Fox San Antonio’s Ryan Wolf said while he pointed a radar gun in the direction of a speeding car. “Got another one." Our radar gun was dusted off from 2015. That's when we first busted speeders on our weekly Streets of Speed series. "28 miles per...
foxsanantonio.com
"Somebody dropped the ball." Homeowner discovers she's under insured after house fire
Owning a home is one of the best long-term investments you can make. Homeowners insurance is the best way to protect your investment and your property inside; if you have adequate coverage. One local homeowner is finding out the hard way, how being under insured can cost in you in...
foxsanantonio.com
Man suffers burns to his back trying to put out kitchen fire at Northeast Side home
SAN ANTONIO - An elderly man was injured during an early morning fire that destroyed his home. The fire started just before 4 a.m. Thursday at a home off Topperwein Road near Lookout Road on the Northeast Side. The man in his 70s told investigators that he believes that the...
foxsanantonio.com
Kerrville Tivy storms back in second half to defeat Veterans Memorial on TNL
SAN ANTONIO - Kerrville Tivy vs. Veterans Memorial turned out to be one for the ages, as Tivy escaped Veterans Memorial 35-31 on Thursday Night Lights presented by Gamez Law Firm. Veterans Memorial looked like they were going to breeze through Tivy easily in the first half. Veterans Memorial Running...
foxsanantonio.com
Highway 181 shut down due to large structure fire on the Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple agencies are working to put out a large fire on the Southeast Side of town. The fire is happening on the 11700 block of Highway 181. Highway 181 has been shut down both ways while the agencies work to extinguish the flames. Officials say a...
foxsanantonio.com
Fear the Deer: Antlers set for TNL
Kerrville Tivy's record is 4-4, but don't be deceived or it might cost you. Their record could be much better, save for a play here or there, and playoff implications loom vs. Veterans Memorial on Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights. Here's more.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police say missing 6-year-old girl found safe
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. 6-year-old Aracely Flores is 4’ 05” tall, 55 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blond hair. Aracely was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes.
foxsanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who shot a mother and son at Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who shot a mother and a son at their Northside home. The incident happened at the 800 block of Alametos Street at around 6 p.m. According to officials, a man in a blue Toyota Tundra drove up and...
Comments / 0