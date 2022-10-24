ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

5 Types of Foodies in Missoula

It seems like the food in Missoula keeps getting better and better, but this city still has a ways to go before it's considered one of the best places for cuisine. Bozeman has been called one of America's next great food cities, and with time I think Missoula could catch up, (I'll refrain from making a ketchup joke, you're welcome) in the meantime we've got great grub and lots of foodies to enjoy it, here are the 5 types you'll meet in Missoula:
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

The Z100 Great Pumpkin Has Been Found

The 59th Annual Z100 Great Pumpkin Has Been Found! Congratulations to Christy Vonlanken who found the Great Pumpkin. Christy has won a prize pack worth over $1200!. The Great Pumpkin was hidden on the Inez Trail in Upper Miller Creek on the backside of Dean Stone Mountain. It was behind some trees off of the trail. Christy hiked over 18 miles in her quest for the pumpkin, even though it was much closer to the road than that.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Who Lives In These Historic Montana Houses?

There are 7 buildings on Fort Missoula Road that look oddly similar, and very different than any others in the city. The red roofs, the huge columns out front, the white concrete siding...who lives in these houses?. By looking at them, you'd think they were occupied by Missoula residents. There's...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Woman Tries to Steal a Coat, Pokes Poverello Staff in the Eye

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 24, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of an assault. A Poverello Center employee stated that 36-year-old Sheri Felsman assaulted another employee and left the scene. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Poverello...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Free Missoula Halloween Carnival This Weekend For The Kids

With the Halloween Weekend coming up here is another event for you to put on your calendar to check out. The Missoula County Public Schools Native American Student Services, along with the All Nations Health Center are putting on a Halloween Carnival this weekend and it is open to the community. This event will mostly be targeted to grade school and middle school kids.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Scorpio Season in Missoula 2022: Winds of Change

If astrology isn't real, explain how October 22nd through November 21st has an undeniable scorpion-ness. You can't— and therefore your birthday defines your personality. Jokes aside, you can see the mood of Scorpio season in two of the major events that happens during this time of year. Halloween fits the mood because Scorpio season has this dark, mysterious quality to it. It's also associated with intense sexual desires, same as Allhallows Eve. Scorpio is also associated with the will to power, so it might not be a coincidence that we have elections during Scorpio's time.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

The 5 Best Things To Do In Missoula 2022

For as much as we hear about people moving to Montana, it's easy to forget about the people who are only temporarily in town. If you're a parent of University of Montana student, on a weekend getaway, or even a vacationer taking one of the offramps from Interstate 90 for the night, you're going to need something to do while you are here. Who wants to sit in their hotel room all weekend?
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo

With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
LOLO, MT
Missoula, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
