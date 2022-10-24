Read full article on original website
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
Consumers turn to fish heads and cheaper meat cuts to lower grocery costs
Fish heads, lamb neck, chicken wings and beef shin have risen in popularity among shoppers as they seek to slash grocery bills amid the cost of living crisis, according to Waitrose’s new food and drink report. The retailer’s annual trends report found that sales of fish heads had risen...
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
There are many factors currently causing higher prices and smaller amounts of supplies in US stores and elsewhere— from issues with supply chains to the ongoing war in Ukraine. As reported by CNET, the following items may be hit with “shrinkflation” this fall:. Food and Condiments:. Beer...
Popculture
Potato Chips Recalled
The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren blast the $25 billion merger between grocers Kroger and Albertsons, one calling it an 'absolute disaster' for consumers
The merger would create one of the largest grocery store chains in the US — combined, the Kroger and Albertsons operate 4,996 stores nationwide.
BBC
Di Thai transgender billionaire wey buy Miss Universe contest
One Thai celebrity media tycoon - wey be transgender woman - don buy di company wey dey run di Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m). Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip na di oga of JKN Global Group, wey dey maketelevision shows for Thailand. She bin act for di Thai versions...
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.
Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
New trend has teens dumping out milk in grocery stores
The latest environmentalist trend is here: pouring out milk in grocery stores. All across the United Kingdom, teenagers concerned about the environment are doing "milk pours." The new trend involves going into grocery stores, picking up cartons of cow-produced milk, and pouring out their contents, according to the animal rights group Animal Rebellion.
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Five Chipotle secrets that fans may not know – including why the chain is making customers pay 4% more
FIVE Chipotle secrets have been revealed that even the biggest fans of the brand might not know. One secret has even spilled why the beloved chain restaurant is charging more than they ever have before. Mexican-inspired food brand Chipotle has a mass of fans across the United States but there...
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
GM beats inflation as US demand drives quarter
General Motors beat Wall Street earnings expectations as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent supply chain troubles. The automaker posted a net income of $3.3 billion, or $2.25 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.42 billion a year earlier. Net income for the quarter was driven by a new vehicle sales increase of 24% in the United States.
BBC
Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. They say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
The Best Costco In The United States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
US News and World Report
U.S. Grocer Kroger in Talks to Merge With Rival Albertsons -Sources
(Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. The merger of the nation’s No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, if reached, could provide the retailers...
$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores
A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
Kroger-Albertsons mega-merger could cause more US food deserts, experts say
Agreement between two of the largest supermarket chains in the US could also make prices increase
Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances.
