Potato Chips Recalled

The recall beat seems to never stop, with government agencies staying on the watch for violations and safety hazards. Several recalls stemming from Australia have popped up in recent weeks, and this latest recall affects potato chips from the land down under. Smith's Snackfood Company is pulling certain bags of Smith's Crinkle Cut Salt & Vinegar Chips from store shelves. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand (the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA), the bags were sold in 45-gram, 90-gram and 170-gram sizes. The recall was sparked due to the "potential presence of foreign matter (plastic pieces)."
BBC

Di Thai transgender billionaire wey buy Miss Universe contest

One Thai celebrity media tycoon - wey be transgender woman - don buy di company wey dey run di Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m). Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip na di oga of JKN Global Group, wey dey maketelevision shows for Thailand. She bin act for di Thai versions...
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Joel Eisenberg

Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.

Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Fox 32 Chicago

New trend has teens dumping out milk in grocery stores

The latest environmentalist trend is here: pouring out milk in grocery stores. All across the United Kingdom, teenagers concerned about the environment are doing "milk pours." The new trend involves going into grocery stores, picking up cartons of cow-produced milk, and pouring out their contents, according to the animal rights group Animal Rebellion.
Benzinga

Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services

Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
Fox Business

GM beats inflation as US demand drives quarter

General Motors beat Wall Street earnings expectations as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent supply chain troubles. The automaker posted a net income of $3.3 billion, or $2.25 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.42 billion a year earlier. Net income for the quarter was driven by a new vehicle sales increase of 24% in the United States.
BBC

Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut

The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. T﻿hey say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
US News and World Report

U.S. Grocer Kroger in Talks to Merge With Rival Albertsons -Sources

(Reuters) - U.S. grocery company Kroger Co is in talks to merge with smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc in a tie-up that would create a supermarket titan, people familiar with the matter said. The merger of the nation’s No. 1 and 2 standalone grocers, if reached, could provide the retailers...
PYMNTS

$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores

A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
