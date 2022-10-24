Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Related
Community shocked by daylight shootout in Downtown Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are still searching for two men seen on video exchanging gunfire in downtown Silver Spring. The shootout happened on Monday morning near Fenton Street. One of the bullets went into a nearby restaurant and another struck a passing car. Neighbors are concerned...
WUSA
Serious collision closed Wootton Parkway Wednesday in Maryland
Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. MCFRS reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway.
WJLA
More than 80 cars vandalized, shot up in Arlington Co. -- what police are now doing
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Police say someone has been smashing and shooting car windows out with BB guns across the county. It happened to Ellen Bartlett, who has been taking care of her daughter with disabilities. “I didn’t know about it until a police knocked at the...
WJLA
Toddler in serious condition after being struck by truck in Northwest DC, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A toddler is in serious condition after being struck by a pickup truck in Northwest D.C. Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The boy, whom MPD said is approximately 4-year-old, was a pedestrian walking with a parent in the area of the 1200 Block of V Street, NW, MPD said.
fox5dc.com
Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
WJLA
Maryland man, hired as contractor, set up hidden camera in DC woman's closet: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 41-year-old Hyattsville, Md. man is facing charges after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said he placed a hidden camera inside a D.C. woman's closet without her knowing. The incidents took place between June 20 and June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street,...
WUSA
VIDEO: Shootout in Silver Spring Maryland
Police are searching for two men who got into a shootout in Silver Spring. The shooting was this morning in Downtown Silver Spring, on Fenton Street and Ellsworth Dr.
WJLA
Bus driver charged with DWI after accident returning DCPS elementary kids from field trip
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) says a bus driver transporting D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) kids was arrested Thursday on multiple counts of commercial DWI and child endangerment after running off the road while driving Murch Elementary School children back home from a field trip at Cox Farms in Centreville, Va.
WJLA
DC man arrested in Florida in connection to July homicide, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A southeast D.C. man was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida in connection to a D.C. homicide, police said. Wanted suspect Wonell A. Jones of southeast D.C., has been charged in connection to a July 2022 homicide, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. At the time of the...
Montgomery County police investigating 2 fatal car crashes on the same road hours apart
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two drivers were killed in sperate two-car crashes that occurred Monday morning in Montgomery County, according to police. The other drivers involved in both incidents were injured. The first incident happened in the area of E. Randolph and Lurie Drive around 7:17 a.m. Officers of the...
WJLA
27-year-old motorcyclist dead after 3-vehicle crash in Fairfax County: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (7News) — A 27-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Fair Oaks, Va., on Wednesday, according to Fairfax County police. The incident happened at the intersection of West Ox Road and Penderbrook Drive near the Fair Oaks Mall at around 6:19 p.m., according to a release.
WJLA
13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va., they were all Honda models: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Hit and Run Incident in Wheaton
Police are investigating a hit and run incident in Wheaton that left a bicyclist injured Sunday night. Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel and Montgomery County Police responded to a report of a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle Sunday at roughly 11:00 p.m. The incident occurred in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene.
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Prince George's home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for placing hidden camera in DC home while doing home improvement work: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the victims' D.C. home while doing home improvement work. DC Police say the incident took place between Monday, June 20 and Thursday, June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street SW. The...
WJLA
LIST | Oct. 28-30: What's going on in the DMV this Halloween weekend?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Halloween is just around the corner! 7News compiled a list of fun and spooky things to do this weekend in the DMV. Halloween at Opaline Bar & Brasserie -- 806 15th St., NW. Spooktacular Sips at District Winery -- 385 Water St., SE. Trick-or-Treat at the...
WJLA
Man and child hospitalized after double shooting in Northwest DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A double shooting in Northwest D.C. sent a child and a man to the hospital Wednesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said both the child and the man are conscious and breathing. The shooting took place 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest, between 13th Street and 14th Street.
Woman accused of trying to run deputy off road, trying to get other to hit her in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing a list of charges after she tried to run a deputy off the road and attempted to get another deputy to hit her car with his. The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled Diana Turecky, 29, of Middletown, […]
popville.com
“suspect was hired by the victims to perform home improvement and remodeling work…placed a hidden camera, inside of the residence”
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Voyeurism offense that occurred between Monday, June 20, 2022 and Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. The suspect was hired by the victims to perform...
Comments / 1