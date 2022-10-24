ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

fox5dc.com

Car destroyed in Rockville crash; driver hospitalized

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A car was destroyed after a crash in Rockville Wednesday night. The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Wootton Parkway near Seven Locks Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Roads in the area...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WJLA

13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va., they were all Honda models: Police

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigate Hit and Run Incident in Wheaton

Police are investigating a hit and run incident in Wheaton that left a bicyclist injured Sunday night. Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel and Montgomery County Police responded to a report of a bicyclist being struck by a vehicle Sunday at roughly 11:00 p.m. The incident occurred in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene.
WHEATON, MD
WJLA

Man and child hospitalized after double shooting in Northwest DC: MPD

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A double shooting in Northwest D.C. sent a child and a man to the hospital Wednesday night, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. MPD said both the child and the man are conscious and breathing. The shooting took place 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest, between 13th Street and 14th Street.
WASHINGTON, DC

