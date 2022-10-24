ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portlanders made their voices heard over what could be very bold steps taken by the city to manage homeless encampments. On the city’s website, over 200 people were signed up to testify in front of Portland City Council Wednesday night. One of them is Scott Kerman, the director of Blanchet House, a large local nonprofit in Old Town that provides meals and services for those living on the streets. He says a camping ban may create unnecessary conflict.
PORTLAND, OR
Clark County Council considers resolution in opposition of perpetual interstate tolling

The Clark County Council is in the process of formally approving a resolution in opposition to perpetual tolling of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. During a “council time” meeting on Oct. 19, councilors discussed the resolution and a “white paper” document that analyzed the tolling plan proposed by Oregon. The meeting featured a continuation of the discussion on the resolution, which states the council “is opposed to tolling the I-5 Bridge, and the I-5 and I-205 corridors as proposed.”
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Did The City of Hillsboro Just Make $50,000,000 With A Zone Change?

Tonight the Hillsboro Planning Commission will hear a zone change request for several parcels of Industrial land in the Hillsboro Tech Park and the North Hillsboro Industrial Area. This zone change and associated property annexations do not happen every day because when this happens, lands on the edge of our city are brought from Washington County into the City of Hillsboro forever. When they are annexed, their zones change as well. Many of these sites have been small working farms since the day our valley was discovered, and so these changes are meaningful, poignant, and signal a further turning away from our most undeniable agrarian roots.
HILLSBORO, OR
Clark County Assessor’s Office to undergo property revaluation inspections

Appraisers from the Clark County Assessor’s Office will perform physical inspections of residential and commercial property through February as work began on Oct. 20 to inspect and revalue approximately one-sixth of real property in Clark County, as mandated by law. Property owners may see appraisers in marked county vehicles...
Fire damages detached garage in Belmont neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a detached garage next to a home in the Belmont neighborhood Wednesday morning. The main home on Southeast Taylor Street was not in danger from the fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire at around 7:30 a.m. Two fire crews remained on scene to clean up.
PORTLAND, OR
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Longview School Board considers policy for student interrogations by police, social workers, immigration agents

The way police talk to students at school could change under a policy the Longview school board is currently considering. The policy if passed would require any law enforcement officer, child protective services worker, immigration agent or county health department official to first contact the school principal and specify whether the student they need to interview is a suspect, witness or victim of a crime.
LONGVIEW, WA
Portland apartment community sells for $36.25 million

Columbia Ridge Apartments, a 144-unit, garden-style apartment community in the Northeast Portland submarket, has sold for $36.25 million to an undisclosed buyer. CBRE represented the seller, Fairfield Columbia Ridge LLC, an affiliate of San Diego-based Fairfield Residential, in the transaction.
PORTLAND, OR
Man Falls to Death While Trail Running in Columbia River Gorge

The body of a Camas man was recovered early Sunday morning after he apparently fell from a cliff while trail running along the Pacific Crest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Nicholas Wells. The search began Friday evening after Wells’ wife called the Hood...
CAMAS, WA

