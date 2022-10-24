Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
kptv.com
Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portlanders made their voices heard over what could be very bold steps taken by the city to manage homeless encampments. On the city’s website, over 200 people were signed up to testify in front of Portland City Council Wednesday night. One of them is Scott Kerman, the director of Blanchet House, a large local nonprofit in Old Town that provides meals and services for those living on the streets. He says a camping ban may create unnecessary conflict.
NW Natural to gradually hike gas rates beginning in November
As gas prices remain relatively high across Oregon and Washington, NW Natural customers should brace for a hike in their gas utility bill starting in November.
Judge dismisses $77K fine against Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon judge revoked a $77,000 campaign finance fine against Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez on Thursday. The judge stated that Gonzalez did not violate campaign finance rules by renting a deeply discounted campaign office space. "The City failed to carry its burden to demonstrate,...
Chronicle
Lewis County PUD Purchases 81 Acres Next to Cowlitz Falls Campground Property
The Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) on Tuesday announced the purchase of 81 acres on the eastern border of the Cowlitz Falls Campground in the Randle area. The price of the property was $790,000. It is located at 807 Peters Road in Randle. “The property will be a cornerstone...
Portlanders offer mixed reviews on mayor’s camping ban proposal
Members of the Portland City Council were prepared Wednesday to hear public testimony from more than 200 speakers regarding Mayor Ted Wheeler’s and Commissioner Dan Ryan’s joint proposal to address the city’s homelessness crisis. As of 7 p.m., testimony was still ongoing and expected to continue until...
Company sues city of Vancouver over Safe Stay site, says it blocks access to property
A development company is suing the city of Vancouver, claiming the city has landlocked the company’s property by creating a Safe Stay village on neighboring property and refusing the company vehicle access to its land.
thereflector.com
Clark County Council considers resolution in opposition of perpetual interstate tolling
The Clark County Council is in the process of formally approving a resolution in opposition to perpetual tolling of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. During a “council time” meeting on Oct. 19, councilors discussed the resolution and a “white paper” document that analyzed the tolling plan proposed by Oregon. The meeting featured a continuation of the discussion on the resolution, which states the council “is opposed to tolling the I-5 Bridge, and the I-5 and I-205 corridors as proposed.”
hillsboroherald.com
Did The City of Hillsboro Just Make $50,000,000 With A Zone Change?
Tonight the Hillsboro Planning Commission will hear a zone change request for several parcels of Industrial land in the Hillsboro Tech Park and the North Hillsboro Industrial Area. This zone change and associated property annexations do not happen every day because when this happens, lands on the edge of our city are brought from Washington County into the City of Hillsboro forever. When they are annexed, their zones change as well. Many of these sites have been small working farms since the day our valley was discovered, and so these changes are meaningful, poignant, and signal a further turning away from our most undeniable agrarian roots.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Landfill solar project to cover 63% of South Portland’s municipal electricity needs
The City of South Portland has furthered its commitment to renewable energy, installing a 4.7 MW, 12,746 panel solar facility atop a landfill. The project is expected to offset 63% of the city’s municipal electric needs and save taxpayers over its 40-year expected commercial life. “Thanks to this extraordinary...
thereflector.com
Clark County Assessor’s Office to undergo property revaluation inspections
Appraisers from the Clark County Assessor’s Office will perform physical inspections of residential and commercial property through February as work began on Oct. 20 to inspect and revalue approximately one-sixth of real property in Clark County, as mandated by law. Property owners may see appraisers in marked county vehicles...
kptv.com
Fire damages detached garage in Belmont neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a detached garage next to a home in the Belmont neighborhood Wednesday morning. The main home on Southeast Taylor Street was not in danger from the fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire at around 7:30 a.m. Two fire crews remained on scene to clean up.
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
nbcrightnow.com
Longview School Board considers policy for student interrogations by police, social workers, immigration agents
The way police talk to students at school could change under a policy the Longview school board is currently considering. The policy if passed would require any law enforcement officer, child protective services worker, immigration agent or county health department official to first contact the school principal and specify whether the student they need to interview is a suspect, witness or victim of a crime.
Semi-truck strikes barrier off I-5, slows northbound traffic
Drivers heading north on Interstate 5 should expect delays Wednesday morning after Portland police said a semi-truck crashed under Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard.
Daily Journal of Commerce
Portland apartment community sells for $36.25 million
Columbia Ridge Apartments, a 144-unit, garden-style apartment community in the Northeast Portland submarket, has sold for $36.25 million to an undisclosed buyer. CBRE represented the seller, Fairfield Columbia Ridge LLC, an affiliate of San Diego-based Fairfield Residential, in the transaction.
Chronicle
Man Falls to Death While Trail Running in Columbia River Gorge
The body of a Camas man was recovered early Sunday morning after he apparently fell from a cliff while trail running along the Pacific Crest Trail in the Columbia River Gorge. Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Nicholas Wells. The search began Friday evening after Wells’ wife called the Hood...
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
An employee at a local grocery store is being treated at OHSU after reportedly getting their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chehalis (Chehalis, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chehalis. The crash happened on Saturday at around 2:45 p.m. According to the Washington State Patrol, Kyle S Fanning, 35-year-old Chehalis man died in the accident. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes in Chehalis on a 2018 Harley Davidson. The...
Chronicle
Brothers, Both Law Enforcement Veterans and W.F. West Grads, Provide Security for Chehalis Schools
It has been nearly 30 years since the Thornburg brothers graduated from W.F. West High School, but the two law enforcement veterans turned school security officers are still familiar faces on the campuses of their hometown school district. “We have a lot of connection and a lot of history with...
Chronicle
Coroner Rules August Death of Man Near Walupt Lake a Homicide by Gunshot Wound
The Lewis County coroner has ruled the August death of a Portland man on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County a homicide with the cause being a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening. Aron Christensen was found dead on...
