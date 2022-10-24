Read full article on original website
CNET
Disney Short Film Stars Plus-Size Ballerina Dancing Through Self-Doubt
Disney heroines tend to have a certain body type. They're usually small and slender, which is why a short film called Reflect is gaining attention for featuring a plus-size lead overcoming body image issues. The short, which was released in September as part of a series of experimental short films...
CNET
'The Santa Clauses' Disney Plus Series Trailer Drops Ahead of the Holidays
Disney Plus is reviving the beloved Tim Allen Santa Clause movies with an original series on the streaming service this holiday season. Disney dropped the first trailer for The Santa Clauses on Thursday, giving us a glimpse at a Santa Claus who hangs up his boots and beard to spend more time living a normal life with his family.
CNET
Guy Known for Playing Dead on TikTok Tapped to Play Dead on 'CSI: Vegas'
Josh Nalley's dedication to playing dead has breathed life into a new career -- as a TV actor. After curating a macabre TikTok account filled with numerous videos of himself looking "un-alive," the 42-year-old Kentucky restaurant manager will appear as a dead man on an upcoming episode of CSI: Vegas.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Season Finale: The Killer Ending Explained
House of the Dragon season 1 is done and dusted. Excitement was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's become a massive hit. That's despite no one really knew what to expect from the show -- Game of Thrones itself has a complicated legacy. We got some answers about House of the Dragon's scope early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
CNET
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Drops In on Kevin Bacon
The official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premiered Tuesday following a leak on social media. James Gunn, writer and director of the Guardians series, tweeted, "Our Holiday gift to you -- 11.25.22 -- only on Disney+" with the trailer. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax...
CNET
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' First Reactions: 'Epic' and 'Heartfelt'
Marvel movies and TV shows come along so often you might not get as excited about them anymore. But Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which just premiered in Hollywood, feels like something special as the first reactions hail a film both intimate and spectacular. It's the sequel to Marvel's smash hit...
CNET
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast, Trailer, New Rihanna Song and More
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman can't be replaced, but the world of his character will live on. Director Ryan Coogler returns to direct Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to 2018's blockbuster hit, and the first reactions call it "epic" and "cathartic." CNET's Sean Keane was among the first viewers,...
CNET
Rihanna Shares a Clip of New 'Black Panther 2' Song
Rihanna sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday night thanks to a surprise announcement from Marvel. The singer/beauty mogul is dropping a new song for the Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, and fans can't wait for Oct. 28. After a rumor was floated that she would be on the soundtrack, it's finally happening.
Quentin Tarantino Dismisses Kanye West’s Claim of Originating Idea for ‘Django Unchained’: ‘That Didn’t Happen’
Quentin Tarantino has dismissed Kanye West’s claim that he and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2009, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. Tarantino appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday and the host asked him: “Kanye West said that he came up with...
'Simpsons' Halloween 'Treehouse' challenged animators
"The Simpsons" writer/producer Carolyn Omine tells UPI about the unique challenges of anime and stop-motion "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" segments, as well as combining old "Simpsons" episodes with a new one.
CNET
Apple Just Quietly Raised Prices for Apple Music and Apple TV Plus
Apple raised prices on its Apple Music and Apple TV Plus subscription services, as well as on its Apple One package that bundles both those services with a few others, marking their first major price increases in the US in years. Effective immediately on Monday, new subscribers to Apple Music...
CNET
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' Endings Explained, Ahsoka and Dooku's Pasts Revealed
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi came to Disney Plus on Wednesday, giving us six CGI animated shorts in the style of The Clone Wars. Half of the stories are devoted to legendary Jedi Ahsoka Tano (long before her alliance with The Mandalorian), while the others focus on future Sith Lord Dooku during his time as a Jedi.
