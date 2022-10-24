ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

‘Save AR Students’ event kicks off at State Capitol

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cO9hf_0ilAGp8p00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The fall semester is already in session, but this week Arkansas has a focus on students.

Monday kicked off “Save AR Students Fall 2022”, which is an effort by the Arkansas Department of Human Services to end substance misuse by college students.

The goal is to educate students and staff on how to prevent substance abuse and advocate for change on campuses across the state.

Rainbow fentanyl – the newest Halloween scare

State Drug Director Boyce Hamlet says it’s critical that change starts in our schools.

“We’re one of the most drug-addicted states in one of the most drug-addicted countries in the world so we have to get out in front of this,” Hamlet said.

The rally also included speakers, representatives from area schools and even a performance by the UAPB band.

The Save AR Students effort continues throughout the week.

