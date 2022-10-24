Acknowledgement of the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Wyoming has created momentum for a new alert system for at-risk missing adults. The tool being pursued, called the Ashanti alert system, would not necessarily require a change in statute to implement. Nevertheless, the Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations voted 4-1 last week to advance a bill to integrate federal, tribal and local law enforcement agencies under a common Amber-alert like system. Sen. Affie Ellis (R-Cheyenne), who co-chairs the committee, said she favors putting the missing adult alert system in statute so that it has the force of law and cannot be ignored.

