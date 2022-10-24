Read full article on original website
FIRST ON FOX: Crist claims he's 'trustworthy' after his former staff, colleagues endorse DeSantis
A number of Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's ex-staffers and colleagues have endorsed incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election.
Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com
Email insights: Florida Democrats claim Ron DeSantis is ‘terrified’ of Donald Trump
Democrats spotlight DeSantis' debate dodge. With less than two weeks until votes are counted, the Florida Democrats have their eye on 2024. A new email from the party Thursday, framed as a reaction to this week’s gubernatorial debate, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “terrified” of former President Donald Trump, amid new suggestions that tensions continue between Trump and his endorsed candidate four years ago.
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.27.2022 — Rick Scott In Position to be Senate Majority Leader— Following DeSantis's Lead— Rubio, Donalds, Book—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Sen. Rick Scott right now is the de facto leader of the Republican Senate caucus. All eyes are on him to lead Republicans to victory in this midterm election. If Sen. Scott helps Republicans win...
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.27.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is drafting up new rules for decorum at the Capitol Complex, including consolidating the power to light up the Historic Capitol in the Governor and the Legislature.
floridapolitics.com
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
floridapolitics.com
Prediction market moves further toward Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio
Investors are saying yes to GOP incumbents. Good news abounds for the re-election prospects of Florida’s most high-profile Republicans on this year’s ballot. Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio both appear poised to cruise to re-election, assuming one prediction market’s action is a meaningful indicator.
Marconews.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio hold big leads over Democratic opponents
TALLAHASSEE — Less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio hold double-digit leads over their Democratic opponents, a new poll shows. In the race for governor, DeSantis is ahead of Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by 14 percentage points, 55%-41%,...
floridaphoenix.com
Lt. Gov. candidate Karla Hernández says DeSantis ‘wants us to fear going to the ballot box’
Karla Hernández, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, made a quick campaign stop advocating for voters to get to the polls on Wednesday in Hillsborough County — a high-performing Democratic county. “If you care about women’s rights, if you care about making sure that women are treated as...
floridapolitics.com
Credit union group banks on Jimmy Patronis re-election
'He has shown his ability to keep Florida in a healthy fiscal state.'. Credit unions are backing the re-election of CFO Jimmy Patronis. The League of Southeastern Credit Unions is endorsing Patronis for his second elected term as CFO, lauding him for keeping Florida creditworthy. President Samantha Beeler said the...
westorlandonews.com
Sierra Club Florida Gives Governor Ron DeSantis a D-
The Sierra Club released its scorecard on Ron DeSantis’s first term as Governor, assigning a “D-” grade. The scorecard from the environmental group considered the Governor’s actions on 23 bills across his tenure, but expanded to include issues related to “freedom” and “democracy,” including this year’s redistricting process. It also considered the Governor’s actions on other topics such as what Sierra Club labeled as his failure to heed the recommendations of the state’s own Blue-Green Algae Task Force and his administration’s failure to take robust action to protect the Everglades through meaningful investment in common sense and necessary restoration.
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.26.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Since his debate against Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, Charlie Crist has raised more than half a million dollars, according to the Democrat’s campaign.
floridapolitics.com
Former Charlie Crist staffers, colleagues endorse Ron DeSantis
Many now serve in the current Republican Governor's administration. Colleagues and staffers for Charlie Crist from his time as a Republican Governor are collectively encouraging voters to vote against Crist this cycle. A collection of Republic figures are signing an open letter unanimously endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election. Officials...
click orlando
Florida lawmaker sues campaign manager, former DeSantis spokesman over explicit texts
State Rep. Jackie Toledo, a Tampa Republican who lost a primary bid for a congressional seat in August, has filed a lawsuit accusing campaign manager Fred Piccolo — a former spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis — of sending her “unwanted, unsolicited, inappropriate and grossly offensive harassing text messages and images.”
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Marco Rubio holds double-digit lead over Val Demings in ‘red state’ Florida
‘Florida has become a red state, it will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide — and Rubio is not a weak candidate.’. Add another poll to a growing list of surveys showing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando. And this one shows him ahead by double digits.
Florida GOP Paid Thousands To Far-Right Charlottesville Attendee
A man who was allegedly attacked while canvassing this week appears to be an activist with a prominent history of violence and racist comments. He was also on the Florida Republican Party's payroll this summer.
floridapolitics.com
‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win
Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
click orlando
Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
Florida Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor called Latinos 'racist' in Facebook live chat
Florida Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Karla Hernandez-Mats said last year in a Facebook Live discussion that "Latino people are racist."
