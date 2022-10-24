ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Phoenix

Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com

Email insights: Florida Democrats claim Ron DeSantis is ‘terrified’ of Donald Trump

Democrats spotlight DeSantis' debate dodge. With less than two weeks until votes are counted, the Florida Democrats have their eye on 2024. A new email from the party Thursday, framed as a reaction to this week’s gubernatorial debate, contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is “terrified” of former President Donald Trump, amid new suggestions that tensions continue between Trump and his endorsed candidate four years ago.
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.27.2022 — Rick Scott In Position to be Senate Majority Leader— Following DeSantis's Lead— Rubio, Donalds, Book—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Sen. Rick Scott right now is the de facto leader of the Republican Senate caucus. All eyes are on him to lead Republicans to victory in this midterm election. If Sen. Scott helps Republicans win...
floridapolitics.com

Last Call for 10.27.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is drafting up new rules for decorum at the Capitol Complex, including consolidating the power to light up the Historic Capitol in the Governor and the Legislature.
floridapolitics.com

Prediction market moves further toward Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio

Investors are saying yes to GOP incumbents. Good news abounds for the re-election prospects of Florida’s most high-profile Republicans on this year’s ballot. Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio both appear poised to cruise to re-election, assuming one prediction market’s action is a meaningful indicator.
floridapolitics.com

Credit union group banks on Jimmy Patronis re-election

'He has shown his ability to keep Florida in a healthy fiscal state.'. Credit unions are backing the re-election of CFO Jimmy Patronis. The League of Southeastern Credit Unions is endorsing Patronis for his second elected term as CFO, lauding him for keeping Florida creditworthy. President Samantha Beeler said the...
westorlandonews.com

Sierra Club Florida Gives Governor Ron DeSantis a D-

The Sierra Club released its scorecard on Ron DeSantis’s first term as Governor, assigning a “D-” grade. The scorecard from the environmental group considered the Governor’s actions on 23 bills across his tenure, but expanded to include issues related to “freedom” and “democracy,” including this year’s redistricting process. It also considered the Governor’s actions on other topics such as what Sierra Club labeled as his failure to heed the recommendations of the state’s own Blue-Green Algae Task Force and his administration’s failure to take robust action to protect the Everglades through meaningful investment in common sense and necessary restoration.
floridapolitics.com

Former Charlie Crist staffers, colleagues endorse Ron DeSantis

Many now serve in the current Republican Governor's administration. Colleagues and staffers for Charlie Crist from his time as a Republican Governor are collectively encouraging voters to vote against Crist this cycle. A collection of Republic figures are signing an open letter unanimously endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election. Officials...
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Marco Rubio holds double-digit lead over Val Demings in ‘red state’ Florida

‘Florida has become a red state, it will likely take an exceptionally weak Republican candidate for Democrats to win statewide — and Rubio is not a weak candidate.’. Add another poll to a growing list of surveys showing U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio comfortably leading his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando. And this one shows him ahead by double digits.
floridapolitics.com

‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win

Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
