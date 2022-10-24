ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Beautification and infrastructure improvements in the Greater Bond Community

By Alexa Trischler
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Otfjo_0ilAGTux00

Making the Greater Bond neighborhood of Tallahassee a better place to live is what city leaders are currently doing as they roll out $1.1 million for new streetscape improvements.

Projects include adding sidewalks, street lighting, and landscaping along Saxon and Floral Streets to Orange Avenue. A new mural has also been painted on the side of Speed's Grocery Store to brighten up the block!

"More cleaning up, they're doing good, but just like there's a lot of torn down houses and abandoned areas like just clean the areas up, give us a hand," said Sylvester Tombs, the owner of LC's Café on Floral Street in the Greater Bond Community. Tombs has lived there his whole life.

"I like what they're doing with the sidewalks for the little kids because this is a neighborhood with a lot of kids I like the safety of it for the kids in the neighborhood we've got the cameras the crime has definitely went down the area has definitely cleaned up we're getting a better population of all cultures," said Tombs.

He said he's grateful for all the improvements the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency has done so far but he hopes it doesn't stop there.

"Really appreciate that they're trying to invest into this side of town I've been over here a long time and I've seen improvements and the improvements are highly appreciated from all older even the younger with the parks giving the kids somewhere to go to have fun so I just hope that they will continue to do that make safe areas for the kids around here," said Tombs.

The improvements are part of the 5 year Neighborhood First Plan which is investing $6.4 million towards beautification, infrastructure, housing rehabilitation, economic development, and new businesses.

They're also working on improving the structure and exteriors of 100 homes in the community which is already 60% complete.

What about taking it to the next level when it comes to housing growth?

"There's an emphasis on affordable housing and making sure that housing is available to the community," said Sarah Alfano, a communications specialist with the City of Tallahassee.

Alfano said they're partnering with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) so people across the entire city can learn new strategies to get federal dollars to increase housing development in the future, all with a focus of creating stronger communities going forward.

"Connect people with the resources that are available make sure that we bring as many of those federal dollars into our community to improve our community and implement those programs to make lives better," said Alfano.

The Bond Community still has $2.1 million left to spend on enhancing quality of life. Community members are working together right now to figure out what's next, and so far they say they want to bring more businesses to the area next.

In partnership with HUD, the City of Tallahassee is offering a 2-day grant writing workshop. It takes place on Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Nov. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 1p.m.

The classes take place at the city commission chambers on the second floor of city hall. The classes are free for all who are interested.

To register, click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamuanonline.com

Regulations for rent increases under consideration

Inflation has caused homeowners and landlords to raise the prices for tenants. The problem with. this: It’s happening without a timely notice. The Leon County city commission is considering a. proposed ordinance that regulates rent increases. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, in the past year, rent has increased by...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Longtime vendor claims city, Dailey are killing his business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A local businessman putting his frustration with the City of Tallahassee on full display. You may have seen the banner just off Thomasville Rd, claiming, “John Dailey killed Christmas by King.”. Jim King has been selling pumpkins and Christmas trees from lots around town for years,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Local restaurants fail inspections

During the week of October 10-16, three local restaurants passed Health Department inspections while eight restaurants failed, according to a report in the Tallahassee Democrat. The three restaurants that passed were One Fresh Stir Fry (earlier problems corrected), Peoples Choice Mobile Kitchen, and Waffle House. The eight restaurants that failed...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Former mayoral candidate convicted of resisting arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee mayoral candidate Whitfield Leland was convicted Thursday of resisting arrest and taken to jail to await sentencing. Prosecutors charged Leland with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence, but the jury deliberated for three hours before returning a guilty verdict on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence instead.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
georgiasbdc.org

UGA business assistance helps Thomasville cheesemakers grow and thrive

Jessica Little grew up on her family’s farm in South Georgia. Although she loved sustainable agriculture and showing her cows in 4–H, she didn’t want to return to South Georgia and work on the farm once she’d left. However, grass-fed cows, cheesemaking experiments, the food-to-table movement...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville haunted house shuts down after 13 years

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A popular haunted house in the Rose City is being shut down this year. The Woodrow Manor Haunted House has been open for 13 years. After four months of preparation for this year’s 22-room haunted house, the owner said he’s devastated the Halloween tradition has to come to an end.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy