UPDATE: Woodville Hwy open again following fire

UPDATE: The Leon County Sheriff's Office said the road was reopened at 7:56 p.m. Monday evening. Tallahassee Fire Department said the fire started in a large pile of tires at the Pick-n-Pull salvage yard Monday evening. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

——————————————————————————————————————————-

Due to a fire at a business in the 3900 block of Woodville Highway, the road is currently blocked in both directions, according to Leon County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO is reportedly assisting the City of Tallahassee Fire Department with traffic control, according to their Facebook post.

The sheriff's office encourages community members to avoid the area until further notice.

