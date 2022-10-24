ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Still time to register to vote in Great Falls

By Asher Lynde
KRTV News
 3 days ago
If you're wondering why you haven't received your ballot in the mail for Election Day, you're not the only one.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8, and there are still some people who haven't received mail and absentee ballots.

Cascade County Clerk & Recorder Rina Fontana-Moore says most people that have come in saying they don't have one have yet to register for the absentee list.

"All the city, municipal, and school ballots are full mail, and that's how we're contracted to run the election. In 2020 because of COVID, that was also a full mail ballot election that was voted that way. And now we're back to the normal where you actually have to apply for an absentee ballot. The people that have come in that says said their ballots weren't showing up are basically people that aren't on the absentee list."

MTN News
Rina Fontana Moore

If you haven't registered for the absentee ballots, you can visit the election office this week or Exhibition Hall next week at the Montana ExpoPark.

Fontana-Moore also says more than 34,000 ballots were sent out and that ballots were mailed out on October 14th, which is 25 days before election, as per state law.

"The process is very simple. You just bring in some ID and we just reissue the ballot, which means you're avoiding the barcode on the envelope that's out there. You issue a brand new ballot and everything works just fine. It takes about 5 minutes to do that."

The Elections Office is at 325 Second Avenue North. Registration at the fairgrounds will be from 7 am to 5 pm next week. For more information about voting in Montana, visit the Secretary of State website .

