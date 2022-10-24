ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloquet, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

SCSU Spoils Regular Season Finale for UMD Women’s Soccer

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD women’s soccer would give St. Cloud State all they had on Thursday, ultimately falling to the Huskies 2 to 0. SCSU was led by Jenna Dominguez who tallied both goals in the game. The Bulldogs finish the season at 8-7-1.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

After 11 Year Wait, Esko Girls Soccer Makes Return to State

ESKO, Minn.- It’s been over a decade but that will finally end on Thursday when the Esko girls soccer team competes in the 1st round of the state tournament. The Eskomos, who are making their first state tournament appearance since 2011, will face off against an 11-3-1 St. Anthony squad.
ESKO, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Final Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings of the Season Released

Section tournaments are underway and the final rankings have been released by the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. There was limited movement from a week ago. Minneota, Nova Classical, and Marshall all remained at #1 in their respective classes, while Lakeville North made the jump to #1 in Class AAA. You can see the full rankings for yourself below:
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Another Week, Another Top 3 Opponent for #5 UMD Women’s Hockey

DULUTH, Minn.- Coming off a tough two game series in Columbus against top ranked Ohio State, UMD women’s hockey returns home Friday to face another top 5 team in Wisconsin. And the story of this series has to be defense. Both the Bulldogs and Badgers have the best defenses...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

#4 UMD Volleyball Tops #7 SCSU in Five Set Thriller

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team and St. Cloud State would once again go to five sets on Tuesday. And it once again would go the Bulldogs way 3 to 2. Cianna Selbitschka led the Bulldogs with 23 kills in the victory. Madison Gordon would pitch in with 49 assists.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota State Patrol Graduation, 65th Training Class

MINNESOTA — The next time you’re out on the road, you might find one of Minnesota’s newest troopers keeping highways safe. In a ceremony Tuesday morning, 35 new troopers graduated after training that began in July at Camp Ripley. The latest group of cadets includes people from...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota angler ties state record with huge sunfish

Aaron Ardoff of Spicer travels to the waterways of Kandiyohi County in search of the big sunfish that he and his brothers like pursuing because of the thrill of the chase. However, he admitted that when he caught the sunfish that made him famous, he was largely “messing around,” casting a black and orange spinnerbait into the waters of Green Lake for the enjoyment of tangles with bass or northern pike.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning

(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy