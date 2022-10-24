Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Prep Soccer: C-E-C Boys Advance to State Semifinals, Esko & Cloquet-Carlton See Seasons End
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn.- A late goal by Collin Young would help Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys soccer defeat St. Cloud Tech 3-1 in the Class AA quarterfinals on Thursday. Earlier in the contest, Elijah Aultman would tally the other goal for the Lumberjacks. C-E-C will next play DeLaSalle in the semifinals on November...
FOX 21 Online
SCSU Spoils Regular Season Finale for UMD Women’s Soccer
DULUTH, Minn.- UMD women’s soccer would give St. Cloud State all they had on Thursday, ultimately falling to the Huskies 2 to 0. SCSU was led by Jenna Dominguez who tallied both goals in the game. The Bulldogs finish the season at 8-7-1.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Volleyball: Esko & Proctor Secure Spots in Section 7AA Quarterfinals
ESKO, Minn.- The Esko volleyball team rallied past Mora on Wednesday in the 1st round of the Section 7AA tournament. After dropping the 1st set, Esko would then take the next three sets to go on to win 3-1. Esko will hit the road next to face Pine City on...
FOX 21 Online
After 11 Year Wait, Esko Girls Soccer Makes Return to State
ESKO, Minn.- It’s been over a decade but that will finally end on Thursday when the Esko girls soccer team competes in the 1st round of the state tournament. The Eskomos, who are making their first state tournament appearance since 2011, will face off against an 11-3-1 St. Anthony squad.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Cloquet, Esko, & Duluth East Advance to Respective Section Semifinals
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet football team is onto the semifinals in Section 7AAAA after defeating Duluth Denfeld 42-12 on Tuesday. The Lumberjacks will next play at Grand Rapids on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6 PM. In other section play, Esko would shut out Hibbing 55-0 in 7AAA. They’ll host Two...
Final Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings of the Season Released
Section tournaments are underway and the final rankings have been released by the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. There was limited movement from a week ago. Minneota, Nova Classical, and Marshall all remained at #1 in their respective classes, while Lakeville North made the jump to #1 in Class AAA. You can see the full rankings for yourself below:
FOX 21 Online
Another Week, Another Top 3 Opponent for #5 UMD Women’s Hockey
DULUTH, Minn.- Coming off a tough two game series in Columbus against top ranked Ohio State, UMD women’s hockey returns home Friday to face another top 5 team in Wisconsin. And the story of this series has to be defense. Both the Bulldogs and Badgers have the best defenses...
FOX 21 Online
#4 UMD Volleyball Tops #7 SCSU in Five Set Thriller
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team and St. Cloud State would once again go to five sets on Tuesday. And it once again would go the Bulldogs way 3 to 2. Cianna Selbitschka led the Bulldogs with 23 kills in the victory. Madison Gordon would pitch in with 49 assists.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota State Patrol Graduation, 65th Training Class
MINNESOTA — The next time you’re out on the road, you might find one of Minnesota’s newest troopers keeping highways safe. In a ceremony Tuesday morning, 35 new troopers graduated after training that began in July at Camp Ripley. The latest group of cadets includes people from...
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
bulletin-news.com
Minnesota angler ties state record with huge sunfish
Aaron Ardoff of Spicer travels to the waterways of Kandiyohi County in search of the big sunfish that he and his brothers like pursuing because of the thrill of the chase. However, he admitted that when he caught the sunfish that made him famous, he was largely “messing around,” casting a black and orange spinnerbait into the waters of Green Lake for the enjoyment of tangles with bass or northern pike.
The Powerball jackpot is still unclaimed, but Minnesota sees a winning streak
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed since August, and while that elusive top prize may seem out of reach, there are Minnesotans who are cashing in. The Wednesday jackpot has already climbed to more than $700 million, the 8th largest lottery jackpot and the 5th largest Powerball grand prize.
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
Minnesota weather: More powerful, storm-oriented jet stream next week?
The jet stream gets more interesting next week. We at least see a more powerful, a more stormy-oriented jet stream late next week. But remember, we saw that last weekend and it didn't amount to much. We're definitely in that wait-and-see, believe it when you see it mode. But another storm system potentially shaping up for late next week.
voiceofalexandria.com
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to last week's report while the number of people hospitalized jumped by 87. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25. The 7-day moving...
Comments / 0