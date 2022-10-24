ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Judge refuses to dismiss Utah redistricting lawsuit

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fe40U_0ilAGHZT00

A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the Utah State Legislature's redistricting process.

In a ruling issued late Monday and obtained by FOX 13 News, 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson rejected requests by the state to dismiss the lawsuit and remove legislative leaders from being sued. The judge did throw out one allegation — that the legislature improperly overrode Proposition 4, the citizen ballot initiative that created an independent redistricting commission.

"We have been hoping for this outcome and we're very happy the judge wants to move forward with the lawsuit," Katharine Biele, the president of the League of Women Voters of Utah, told FOX 13 News on Monday night.

The League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government were among those suing, alleging Utah's redistricting for federal congressional districts was "illegal gerrymandering." The maps approved by the Utah State Legislature split Salt Lake County among the four congressional districts.

"We hope this litigation will make it possible for all Utahns be able to cast votes that matter and are so glad that Judge Gibson is ruling in our favor,” Wendy Dennehy, MWEG's senior director of advocacy, voting rights and ethics, said in a statement to FOX 13 News.

Representatives for legislative leaders said they were reviewing the ruling and did not immediately offer a comment.

"This decision means Utahns will finally and officially get their day in court, in spite of exhaustive attempts by attorneys for the state legislature to delay justice. The extreme and egregious gerrymandering passed by our state legislature will be on display when the court hears this case," said Katie Wright, the executive director of Better Boundaries, the group that backed Prop. 4 and a supporter of the lawsuit.

Read the judge's ruling here:

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes availabe.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democratic state Sen. Gene Davis resigned Wednesday, hours after legislators from both parties demanded he step aside and leadership stripped him of committee assignments. Davis’ resignation ends a saga that began in August after a former intern posted on Instagram claims that Davis, 77, had inappropriately touched her, including her toes and waist, in multiple instances in their workplace. In his resignation letter, posted on Twitter by the state Senate, Davis said he would resign effective Nov. 19, following the election and scheduled date of interim committee meetings. Davis, who has served six terms in office, is not on the ballot after he was defeated in the Democratic Party’s June Primary. Davis did not respond to multiple calls requesting comment.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Judge rules Utah redistricting lawsuit can move forward

A lawsuit asking the courts to overturn Utah’s new congressional map will move forward, after a judge on Monday denied several motions to dismiss the case by the Utah Legislature. The lawsuit alleges the map approved last year represents an “extreme partisan gerrymander” that undermines Utahns’ constitutional rights to meaningfully participate in elections.
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Manchin popularity drops double digits in West Virginia

(The Center Square) – Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Five Tribe's Call On Legislature To Repeal HB 1775

The Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes is calling on state lawmakers to repeal a new law that regulates how school districts teach about race and gender. Last year, Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 17-75, which bans teaching certain racial topics, specifically that "a person, by virtue of race or sex, bears responsibility for any actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy