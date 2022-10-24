ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at the Franklin School of Innovation are rehearsing their fall play -- "Who Put Bella in the Wych Elm?" by Katherine Vondy. The play is a mystery drama and a true story from the 1940s in London. It has never been performed until now, which is something the students are very excited about.

