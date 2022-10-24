Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Devil's Foot 'The Mule' taproom officially opens on Sweeten Creek Road
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — As of Thursday, Oct. 27, Asheville's Devil's Foot Beverage Company has opened its new taproom and canning facility on Sweeten Creek Road. The taproom, called The Mule, features Devil's Foot soft drinks on tap, along with cocktails and local craft beers. The new facility also...
WLOS.com
Release of popular Cold Mountain Winter Ale kicks off Nov. 10 with weekend celebration
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's Highland Brewing is busy canning and bottling this year's recipes of its popular Cold Mountain Winter Ale. This is the 26th year for the holiday favorite. The kickoff of the celebration weekend starts Thursday, Nov. 10. There will be morning and evening session to...
WYFF4.com
Bibles thrown around, pumpkins smashed inside North Carolina church, pictures show
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is cleaning up and trying to figure out who vandalized its sanctuary. The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office says the Halls Chapel Baptist Church was vandalized Monday night. Pictures of the damage show a pumpkin smashed in a doorway, Bibles and...
WLOS.com
2 WNC towns help fictional place come to life in Amazon series 'The Peripheral'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new Amazon series features some familiar sights in Western North Carolina. "The Peripheral" debuted Friday. The science fiction thriller is set in London and the fictional mountain town of Clanton, North Carolina. The series was shot in Marshall and Burnsville. The NAPA Auto Parts...
WLOS.com
Students get a tasty lesson in growing and harvesting during 'Apple Crunch Day'
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Weaverville Primary School recently took part in "Apple Crunch Day!" Students throughout Asheville and Buncombe County celebrated at their respective schools. Those at Weaverville Primary took a field trip to an apple orchard and learned all about how to grow and harvest apples,...
WLOS.com
Trails closed in GSMNP so black bears can feed
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a couple of trails until further notice to allow a large concentration of black bears to feed on acorns. The park says the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between...
my40.tv
Stories and free books kick off Mitchell County Hilloween celebration
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13’s Karen Wynne was the celebrity reader at Gouge Elementary School on Tuesday. After a couple Halloween stories from Wynne, the first graders each got to pick out two books. Similar book distributions will happen throughout Mitchell County Schools this week as part...
WLOS.com
Asheville on Bikes kicks off end-of-year fundraising campaign, hopes to raise $125,000
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Asheville on Bikes found out Wednesday, Oct. 26 it has been awarded more than $185,000 from Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, the nonprofit also just kicked off its end-of-year fundraising campaign. Buncombe County TDA gave Asheville on Bikes $188,355 for the first phase of...
my40.tv
Ingles Markets project in South Asheville put on hold
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Ingles Market project has been put on hold in South Asheville. The project would have demolished the older market at South Forest Shopping Center and replaced it with a new one. The plan included three parcels with three different owners, and it would have...
WLOS.com
Ready, set, rehearse! Playwright to attend Franklin School of Innovation shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at the Franklin School of Innovation are rehearsing their fall play -- "Who Put Bella in the Wych Elm?" by Katherine Vondy. The play is a mystery drama and a true story from the 1940s in London. It has never been performed until now, which is something the students are very excited about.
WLOS.com
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
WLOS.com
WCU, officials celebrate opening of new $33 million steam plant with ribbon cutting
CULLOWHEE, N.C>(WLOS) — Western Carolina University celebrated the ribbon cutting of its brand new $33 million steam plant last week. The new two-story, state-of-the-art steam plant replaces the now-decommissioned steam plant that provided electricity, heat and hot water to the entire campus for more than 100 years. On Friday,...
WLOS.com
Ira B. Jones Elementary becomes 24th of 40 county buildings to get solar panels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The installation of solar panels is nearly complete at Ira B. Jones Elementary School in Asheville, as Buncombe County moves toward its goal of 100% renewable energy. The effort began with the county commission's approval of more than $10 million in funding to put solar...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County TDA approves more than $9 million for 10 community projects
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly $10 million in tourism money will go to fund projects and events in Asheville and Buncombe County. On Wednesday, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority awarded $9.042 million to 10 community projects, including greenways along the Swannanoa River and at Karen Cragnolin Park and renovations at Asheville Municipal Golf Course and the WNC Nature Center.
iheart.com
Massive Early Voter Turnout in NC, Brush Fire Warning, Booze it and Lose It
(Asheville, NC) -- More than half-a-million people have voted in North Carolina so far. Latest numbers from the State Board of Elections show over 465-thousand people have filled out a ballot in one-stop early voting, while nearly 65-thousand have mailed theirs in. Turnout in the mountain region is around eight-percent for many counties.
WLOS.com
Rain brings a little relief, but not enough: Wildfire dangers remain for Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina has been dealing with a dry October, and fire crews remain on high alert, despite the rain that fell overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The rain was much needed, but it wasn’t enough to put a damper on wildfire concerns, fire officials...
WLOS.com
'A project that needs to happen': Municipal golf course, Coxe Ave projects get TDA funding
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just over $9 million in Buncombe County TDA funding was awarded to 10 community projects this week. The money comes from the Tourism Product Development Fund, made up of occupancy tax dollars paid by Buncombe County visitors. Asheville Municipal Golf Course received $1,641,425 for phase...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Fabulous fall smoothies offer variety of health benefits
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoothies! If the word makes you think of icy, berry-filled summer drinks, think again. Fall is here, and Consumer Reports nutritionists share some tips to help you get a healthy boost from autumn apples, pumpkins and the warm spices that go with them. What’s so...
WLOS.com
How do dry conditions now compare to 2016's wildfire season in the mountains?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Abnormally dry conditions and a moderate drought across parts of Western North Carolina have some concerned the mountains could see another wildfire season like 2016. From late October through November of 2016, nearly 20 wildfires burned more than 55,000 acres across the region. Right now,...
WLOS.com
Crews battling Candler wildfire on side of mountain, estimated to be 15-20 acres
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews are battling a wildfire in Candler Thursday night, Oct. 27, that has spread on the side of a mountain. The fire started in the Davis Creek Road and Sams Branch Road area of Candler. “As dry as it's been, we’ve had a difficult time...
