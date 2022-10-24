ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Devil's Foot 'The Mule' taproom officially opens on Sweeten Creek Road

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — As of Thursday, Oct. 27, Asheville's Devil's Foot Beverage Company has opened its new taproom and canning facility on Sweeten Creek Road. The taproom, called The Mule, features Devil's Foot soft drinks on tap, along with cocktails and local craft beers. The new facility also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Trails closed in GSMNP so black bears can feed

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a couple of trails until further notice to allow a large concentration of black bears to feed on acorns. The park says the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between...
GATLINBURG, TN
Ingles Markets project in South Asheville put on hold

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Ingles Market project has been put on hold in South Asheville. The project would have demolished the older market at South Forest Shopping Center and replaced it with a new one. The plan included three parcels with three different owners, and it would have...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Ecusta Trail hits benchmark in completing 30% design phase

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Planning for the Ecusta Trail in Henderson County hit a big milestone in the month of October. The project is now at the 30% design phase, which is an important benchmark for federal and state funding sources. This includes determinations of the trail width,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Buncombe County TDA approves more than $9 million for 10 community projects

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly $10 million in tourism money will go to fund projects and events in Asheville and Buncombe County. On Wednesday, the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority awarded $9.042 million to 10 community projects, including greenways along the Swannanoa River and at Karen Cragnolin Park and renovations at Asheville Municipal Golf Course and the WNC Nature Center.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Massive Early Voter Turnout in NC, Brush Fire Warning, Booze it and Lose It

(Asheville, NC) -- More than half-a-million people have voted in North Carolina so far. Latest numbers from the State Board of Elections show over 465-thousand people have filled out a ballot in one-stop early voting, while nearly 65-thousand have mailed theirs in. Turnout in the mountain region is around eight-percent for many counties.
ASHEVILLE, NC

