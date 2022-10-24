The FBI is warning the general public and rideshare companies about criminal actors leveraging rideshare vehicles to abduct minor victims. Ridesharing industry as well as the online food delivery services are popular these days. One example is a 16-year-old boy requested a rideshare trip from Portland, Oregon, to Rockport, Texas. The driver offered him a drink and the boy later woke up inside of a home in Sinton, Texas, approximately 20 miles in the opposite direction of Rockport. The boy walked to a nearby home and called for help. And yes, law enforcement arrested the rideshare driver.

