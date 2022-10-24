Clark County Council considers resolution in opposition of perpetual interstate tolling

Read full article on original website
Micheal Van meter
3d ago
if they put toll's on the road ways then they must take road taxes off our gas if they do not then that's Double taxation which is against our law's
Reply
2
robert herring II
2d ago
how can you toll on a already built bridge tolling is paying for the bridge to be built vote kent would love a third bridge that goes around portland bottleneck
Reply
2
Related
WWEEK
More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session
In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Ballots are being returned in Oregon and Washington. Here are the numbers so far
Ballots are out and voters are already returning them in Oregon and Washington, with 13 days to go until Election Day.
Big resolutions discussed at Portland City Council meeting
Five resolutions will be discussed at Wednesday's city council meeting, including what the mayor calls a "moonshot affordable housing plan," asking the state of Oregon to help fund the construction of 20 thousand new affordable units by 2033.
Judge dismisses $77K fine against Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon judge revoked a $77,000 campaign finance fine against Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez on Thursday. The judge stated that Gonzalez did not violate campaign finance rules by renting a deeply discounted campaign office space. "The City failed to carry its burden to demonstrate,...
NW Natural to gradually hike gas rates beginning in November
As gas prices remain relatively high across Oregon and Washington, NW Natural customers should brace for a hike in their gas utility bill starting in November.
Portlanders offer mixed reviews on mayor’s camping ban proposal
Members of the Portland City Council were prepared Wednesday to hear public testimony from more than 200 speakers regarding Mayor Ted Wheeler’s and Commissioner Dan Ryan’s joint proposal to address the city’s homelessness crisis. As of 7 p.m., testimony was still ongoing and expected to continue until...
kptv.com
Oregon’s 5th Congressional District ‘leaning Republican’ in new report
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: The Sunshine Division delivers food boxes to hungry families. Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban. People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver...
kptv.com
Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portlanders made their voices heard over what could be very bold steps taken by the city to manage homeless encampments. On the city’s website, over 200 people were signed up to testify in front of Portland City Council Wednesday night. One of them is Scott Kerman, the director of Blanchet House, a large local nonprofit in Old Town that provides meals and services for those living on the streets. He says a camping ban may create unnecessary conflict.
Company sues city of Vancouver over Safe Stay site, says it blocks access to property
A development company is suing the city of Vancouver, claiming the city has landlocked the company’s property by creating a Safe Stay village on neighboring property and refusing the company vehicle access to its land.
KXL
One Ballot, Two Different Types Of Ranked Choice Voting
Portland, Ore. – If you live in Multnomah County, you will be voting on ranked choice voting (RCV) twice during the midterm election. In Portland, RCV is included as a part of a package of proposals within the Charter Reform that looks to monumentally change how the city does government. In the county, ballot measure 26-232 will ask if county officials should be elected using RCV, and is one of the many ballot measures brought forth by the Charter Committee. But they are not the same style of ranked choice voting. Portland is using what’s called Single Transferable Vote, whereas Multnomah County is using Simple Ranked Choice Voting.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Will the Real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Please Stand Up
Who is the real Marie Gluesenkamp Perez? On every public document available online, business licenses, registrations to run for public office (Skamania County commissioner), voter registration in both Oregon and Washington, she is registered as Kristina Marie Perez. Recent screenshots of both the online Washington and Oregon voter databases show...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
hillsboroherald.com
Did The City of Hillsboro Just Make $50,000,000 With A Zone Change?
Tonight the Hillsboro Planning Commission will hear a zone change request for several parcels of Industrial land in the Hillsboro Tech Park and the North Hillsboro Industrial Area. This zone change and associated property annexations do not happen every day because when this happens, lands on the edge of our city are brought from Washington County into the City of Hillsboro forever. When they are annexed, their zones change as well. Many of these sites have been small working farms since the day our valley was discovered, and so these changes are meaningful, poignant, and signal a further turning away from our most undeniable agrarian roots.
New TriMet ordinance proposes increased penalties for major offenses
Ordinance 369 would revise TriMet’s code for riding and operating, allowing the general manager to enforce stricter penalties for misconduct on the transit system.
kptv.com
Unredacted docs show extensive collection of Portland protestor’s personal information
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Unredacted reports from the Department of Homeland Security show surveillance of 2020 protestors in Portland included lists of friends and family, travel history, social media among other compiled information. The new details were revealed Tuesday in a press release from Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden. “Oregonians...
travelawaits.com
8 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Vancouver, Washington
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Formerly known as the stepsister to Portland, Oregon, Vancouver in Washington State is now stepping up and establishing its reputation as a must-stop on the journey north or south on Interstate 5. With high-rise buildings lining up like soldiers on the newly developed waterfront, one cannot help but become curious about this city perched on the edge of the mighty Columbia River.
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Joe Kent claims Washington election process features ‘funny business’
State and county election officials are speaking out after U.S. Congressional candidate Joe Kent criticized the election process in Washington at a town hall on Monday.
Comments / 3