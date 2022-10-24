ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

inforney.com

Police: 14-year-old arrested in Tyler homicide

A 14-year-old Tyler boy turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder, Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said Thursday afternoon. The teenager, whose name was not released, turned himself in on Thursday after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler, according to Erbaugh.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge

Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
DALLAS, TX
CBS19

East Texas man drove himself to hospital after being shot, suspect arrested

MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officials responded to a call on the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North where witnesses saw 38-year-old Demon Bray in a white pickup truck fire shots at a gold Buick LaSabre.
MARSHALL, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Man Charged With Assaulting Father

Hopkins County arrested a 37-year-old Saltillo over the weekend after he allegedly assaulted his father while driving to work together. The victim suffered injuries to his rib and lip. The suspect was later arrested at his home for Assault and Family Violence with Bodily Injury. They enhanced the charge to a third-degree felony due to a prior family violence conviction.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Man suspected of shooting arrested in Marshall

The City of Shreveport says 42.8 percent of residents can’t afford internet. The FBI defines an active shooter “as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”. Tayler Parker trial continues into third week. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Police Department arrested a fugitive who was wanted for capital murder. Julio David Falcon, 17, was apprehended yesterday in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m without any incident. He’s been booked into the Van Zandt County Justice Center.
GRAND SALINE, TX
KSST Radio

Saltillo Man Accused Saturday Of Assaulting His Father

A 37-year-old Saltillo man was jailed Saturday night, Oct. 22, 2022, after being accused of assaulting his father, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 5 p.m. Oct. 22, on County Road 3534, to talk to an individual about an assault. Upon arrival they were told a man had been physically assaulted by his son, while they were driving to work together earlier that morning. Just prior to the complaint, they were told the man had been punched in the side near his rib by the son, identified in arrest reports as Terry Wayne Maples III upon returning to their apartment. The son also allegedly threatened additional acts of violence if law enforcement was contacted, including burning down the father’s home. The father left the residence he shares with the son, deputies were told.
SALTILLO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

