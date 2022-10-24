A 37-year-old Saltillo man was jailed Saturday night, Oct. 22, 2022, after being accused of assaulting his father, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 5 p.m. Oct. 22, on County Road 3534, to talk to an individual about an assault. Upon arrival they were told a man had been physically assaulted by his son, while they were driving to work together earlier that morning. Just prior to the complaint, they were told the man had been punched in the side near his rib by the son, identified in arrest reports as Terry Wayne Maples III upon returning to their apartment. The son also allegedly threatened additional acts of violence if law enforcement was contacted, including burning down the father’s home. The father left the residence he shares with the son, deputies were told.

