East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East Texas
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown Tyler
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the Museum
Harrison County man arrested for alleged murder-for-hire plot against wife
According to police, 41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested after a citizen contacted the police claiming that Johnson offered money in exchange for his estranged wife's death on October 12.
Man accused of killing woman, kidnapping infant in Van Zandt County jailed
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
Bond reduced for man accused of drunk driving in crash that killed Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The bond for a Texas man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was reduced on Wednesday. Daniel Nyabuto, 21 of Grand Prairie, was originally being held on a $750,000 bond, but the court has since reduced his bond to $500,000. During a […]
inforney.com
Police: 14-year-old arrested in Tyler homicide
A 14-year-old Tyler boy turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder, Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said Thursday afternoon. The teenager, whose name was not released, turned himself in on Thursday after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Tyler, according to Erbaugh.
Woman who told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is accused of killing mother
A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman who previously told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is now accused of killing her mother.
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
easttexasradio.com
Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge
Tyler woman dies while serving prison sentence for abandoning baby in bathroom closet
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from October 2020. A Tyler woman sentenced to eight years in prison for leaving a child she was babysitting unattended in a bathroom closet for over three hours died over the weekend. Kelsey Paige Frazier, 28, was serving her sentence...
Police: Shooting victim drove himself to hospital, leading to suspects arrest
East Texas man drove himself to hospital after being shot, suspect arrested
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Man Charged With Assaulting Father
KSLA
Man suspected of shooting arrested in Marshall
The City of Shreveport says 42.8 percent of residents can’t afford internet. The FBI defines an active shooter “as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”. Tayler Parker trial continues into third week. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at...
KLTV
Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline
Longview teenager arrested for allegedly making threat against high school
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A Longview teenager was arrested for allegedly making a threat toward a school campus. On Monday, Michael Crosby, 17, was arrested around 3:10 p.m. and charged with exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms regarding the LEAD Academy High School Campus, according to the Longview Police Department. Law enforcement […]
Saltillo Man Accused Saturday Of Assaulting His Father
Tyler woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
Tyler man indicted for murder in shooting of 2 at family gathering
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was indicted for murder and aggravated assault, and is accused of shooting two men at a family gathering in June. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Moore Street around 9 p.m. on June 25 while the family had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a deceased […]
‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
CBS19
