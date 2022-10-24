Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
City of Birmingham to honor Dr. Shelley Stewart during ‘Awaken’ Magic City Classic event
The city of Birmingham will honor civil rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart during its annual “AWAKEN Birmingham” event this Friday. Held during the week of the Magic City Classic, AWAKEN celebrates the legacy of community leaders and activists who have shaped the...
Four Community Titans Named Grand Marshals of 2022 West Alabama Christmas Parade
The grand marshals for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade were announced Monday in a press release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority. According to the release, Lyda Black, Clell Hobson, Sr., Gary Minor and Dr. Samory Pruitt were selected to lead this year's parade, which will take place on December 5.
Bham Now
6 fair trade retailers in Birmingham you should check out
Did you know October is fair trade month? Shopping at fair trade stores is a great way to engage in the community and support local businesses. We’re celebrating by highlighting some of our favorite shops here in The Magic City. What is fair trade?. The idea behind fair trade...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Birmingham, AL
Founded in 1871 by the Elyton Land Company, Birmingham in Jefferson County was initially known for being rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, the main minerals used to make steel. Aside from playing a huge role in steel production, Birmingham is also known for playing an instrumental part in...
Woodfin weighs in on Birmingham’s new amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The $50 million, 9,000 seat amphitheater in North Birmingham is an exciting development for the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been chiefly silent on the development, but today the Mayor threw the entirety of his support behind the project. “The mayor’s office supports the project,” Woodfin said. “We would […]
Land Acquisition for Future Growth on Fort McClellan
Calhoun County, AL – Creedmoor® Sports recently purchased, from the McClellan Development Authority (MDA), more than 30 acres on the grounds of historic Fort McClellan. The land acquisition includes four acres immediately adjacent to the company’s current facility and is dedicated to supporting future expansion.
wvtm13.com
State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
Tuscaloosa Gives 3 Local Agencies Nearly $1 Million, Including Coaches Fund
The City of Tuscaloosa voted to award almost $1 million in funding to three local agencies, including money for the ELEVATE Athletic Excellence Fund, which will aim to boost the salaries of coaches in Tuscaloosa City Schools. The funding will support TCS, Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority and the...
Roll Call, The Rooftop Bar at Saban-Backed Alamite Hotel, Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa
Roll Call, the city's newest rooftop bar and restaurant, opens Friday evening on the top floor of the Alamite Hotel on 6th Street in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa. The new bar and eatery sits atop the Alamite Hotel, which opened earlier this year with financial backing from Nick and Terry Saban, the king and queen of Alabama football.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa VA to host jobs fair this weekend
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa VA may have a job for you. The VA is holding a major jobs fair on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. in the sports atrium at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. A total of around 50 jobs will be up for grabs, ranging from...
thehomewoodstar.com
Growing their paw print: Duo opens 2nd Scenthound location in Mountain Brook
Brett Basik was working as an investment banker on Wall Street and Jacob Lee was working for a well known consulting firm. In 2021, the friends decided to go into business together. “We had always dreamed of being entrepreneurs and had that itch and were talking about it for about...
Bham Now
5 Birmingham boutiques for the coziest + cutest sweaters
The Birmingham air is getting chilly, so I’m ready to grab my pumpkin spice latte and bundle up. ‘Tis the season for warm sweaters to stay cozy in and we know of the best boutiques in The Magic City to find them. 1. Fab’rik. Dream closet alert!...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
apr.org
Loss of football and the possible economic impact in Alabama -- a 40th anniv APR encore story
The rock group Toto won the Grammy for record of the year in 1982 for their hit song Rosanna. That was the same year Alabama Public Radio first went on the air. The APR news team is observing this fortieth anniversary with encore airings of the best of our stories. That includes this one from 2020. It’s college football season. APR student intern Jamie Jefferson examined the economic impact of football on the Tuscaloosa area during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s that story from the APR archives.
Carraway Star development includes building new houses north of planned amphitheatre
The Star at Uptown master plan for developing the former Carraway hospital campus includes single-family houses that will be built north of the abandoned medical center. The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to rezone the area for single-family housing, clearing the way for houses to be built. The plan calls...
hooversun.com
Progress continues on Meadowview Drive
It’s been over two years since Millennial Bank bought the property on Meadowview Drive off U.S. 280 West. Situated on the hill between Valleydale Road and Brook Highland Parkway, the property sold for $2.9 million, ($606,695 per acre), according to Shelby County public records. Southern Care Internal Medicine/Dr. Amy...
wtvy.com
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
thehomewoodstar.com
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year
Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
Bham Now
30 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Oct. 28-30
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 30 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jana Hanna at 205-835-6188 or...
Saints Come Marching Into Oxford
Oxford, AL – Hope Christian Academy, the newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County, exploring its athletics options after receiving blessing of Oxford City Council. The newest K-12 Christian school in Calhoun County received the blessing of the Oxford City Council Tuesday night. After making a formal announcement of its founding on its social media platforms Wednesday, officials at Hope Christian Academy will begin a full-court press for students and faculty.
