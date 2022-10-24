ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

kptv.com

Fairview great-grandmother struggles on fixed income

FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - The rising cost of housing, groceries, and inflation is putting a big pinch on those who already struggle living paycheck to paycheck. Times are especially tough for some seniors on a fixed income. FOX 12 recently met a 70-year-old woman who lives in Fairview. Connie Kozlowski...
FAIRVIEW, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose to vote on proposed 48-home development

Some residents aren't happy with developers' plans to build 48 single-family homes along South Scappoose Creek.The Scappoose planning commission is set to vote on a proposed 48-house development on Thursday, Oct. 27. City staff recommended that the planning commission approve the set of seven applications that would permit the development of Buxton Ranch along Southwest J.P. West Road, across from Veterans Park. The planning commission's decision is not final, but only makes a recommendation to the Scappoose City Council, which will make the final determination. The planning commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Scappoose...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
thereflector.com

Clark County Assessor’s Office to undergo property revaluation inspections

Appraisers from the Clark County Assessor’s Office will perform physical inspections of residential and commercial property through February as work began on Oct. 20 to inspect and revalue approximately one-sixth of real property in Clark County, as mandated by law. Property owners may see appraisers in marked county vehicles...
hillsboroherald.com

Did The City of Hillsboro Just Make $50,000,000 With A Zone Change?

Tonight the Hillsboro Planning Commission will hear a zone change request for several parcels of Industrial land in the Hillsboro Tech Park and the North Hillsboro Industrial Area. This zone change and associated property annexations do not happen every day because when this happens, lands on the edge of our city are brought from Washington County into the City of Hillsboro forever. When they are annexed, their zones change as well. Many of these sites have been small working farms since the day our valley was discovered, and so these changes are meaningful, poignant, and signal a further turning away from our most undeniable agrarian roots.
HILLSBORO, OR
thereflector.com

Clark County Council considers resolution in opposition of perpetual interstate tolling

The Clark County Council is in the process of formally approving a resolution in opposition to perpetual tolling of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. During a “council time” meeting on Oct. 19, councilors discussed the resolution and a “white paper” document that analyzed the tolling plan proposed by Oregon. The meeting featured a continuation of the discussion on the resolution, which states the council “is opposed to tolling the I-5 Bridge, and the I-5 and I-205 corridors as proposed.”
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Pamplin Media Group

Leaving Someone Out of Your Will

This article brought to you courtesy of Paula Walker of Confluence Law Center, Gresham Outlook Insider Estate Planning Expert. There are many reasons why you may decide not to include a family member or relative to benefit from your Will or Trust (for this article referred to generically as "Will"). Among them may be that that person does not need the inheritance, and another that for circumstances considered important to you they do not deserve an inheritance.
GRESHAM, OR
WWEEK

A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life

Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Three things to know about the Portland 2023 housing market

Brought to you by Lake Oswego Realtor Justin Harnish, Harnish Properties - REAL ESTATE INSIDER. The Portland real estate market has gone through considerable change in 2022. This could continue into 2023. The biggest shift that has taken place is the overall pace of the real estate scene. It takes longer to sell a home now, due at least in part to higher house values and mortgage rates, which has shifted the market in favor of buyers. Here are three predictions for the Portland, Oregon housing market in 2023.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Journal of Commerce

Portland apartment community sells for $36.25 million

Columbia Ridge Apartments, a 144-unit, garden-style apartment community in the Northeast Portland submarket, has sold for $36.25 million to an undisclosed buyer. CBRE represented the seller, Fairfield Columbia Ridge LLC, an affiliate of San Diego-based Fairfield Residential, in the transaction.
PORTLAND, OR
BoardingArea

Ritz-Carlton Portland Opening April 2023

In mid-2019 it was announced that a Ritz-Carlton would be opening in Portland, Oregon. I wanted to take an updated look at plans for this property, as it could be opening in the next six months or so. Details of the Ritz-Carlton Portland. The Ritz-Carlton Portland is expected to open...
PORTLAND, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville businesses hit by string of burglaries

Many of the businesses had their doors pried open and their windows smashed before cash and various items were stolen. Since September, the Wilsonville Police Department has received at least 10 reports of burglaries at various businesses around the city, according to the department. The most recent burglaries took place Oct. 17 at Perfect Pizza near the 9400 block of SW Wilsonville Road and In-and-Out Market at the 29000 block of Town Center Loop E. Burglaries were also reported at Rose's Dry Cleaners, Joy Teriyaki, Koi Fusion, Subway and Tienda Mexicana. Many of the businesses had their doors pried...
WILSONVILLE, OR

