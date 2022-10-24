Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Fairview great-grandmother struggles on fixed income
FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) - The rising cost of housing, groceries, and inflation is putting a big pinch on those who already struggle living paycheck to paycheck. Times are especially tough for some seniors on a fixed income. FOX 12 recently met a 70-year-old woman who lives in Fairview. Connie Kozlowski...
NW Natural to gradually hike gas rates beginning in November
As gas prices remain relatively high across Oregon and Washington, NW Natural customers should brace for a hike in their gas utility bill starting in November.
Scappoose to vote on proposed 48-home development
Some residents aren't happy with developers' plans to build 48 single-family homes along South Scappoose Creek.The Scappoose planning commission is set to vote on a proposed 48-house development on Thursday, Oct. 27. City staff recommended that the planning commission approve the set of seven applications that would permit the development of Buxton Ranch along Southwest J.P. West Road, across from Veterans Park. The planning commission's decision is not final, but only makes a recommendation to the Scappoose City Council, which will make the final determination. The planning commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Scappoose...
thereflector.com
Clark County Assessor’s Office to undergo property revaluation inspections
Appraisers from the Clark County Assessor’s Office will perform physical inspections of residential and commercial property through February as work began on Oct. 20 to inspect and revalue approximately one-sixth of real property in Clark County, as mandated by law. Property owners may see appraisers in marked county vehicles...
Company sues city of Vancouver over Safe Stay site, says it blocks access to property
A development company is suing the city of Vancouver, claiming the city has landlocked the company’s property by creating a Safe Stay village on neighboring property and refusing the company vehicle access to its land.
New Tigard Trader Joe’s store will open Friday
The city of Tigard is preparing for its new Trader Joe’s grocery store to open Friday.
WWEEK
Brick-Shedding Building on Alberta Is Labeled “Dangerous” by City Officials
The abandoned building on Northeast Alberta that dropped bricks from its second story over the weekend has been deemed a “dangerous building” by the Portland Bureau of Development Services, but inspectors have been unsuccessful in reaching the owner. “One of our inspectors reached out to her, and, as...
hillsboroherald.com
Did The City of Hillsboro Just Make $50,000,000 With A Zone Change?
Tonight the Hillsboro Planning Commission will hear a zone change request for several parcels of Industrial land in the Hillsboro Tech Park and the North Hillsboro Industrial Area. This zone change and associated property annexations do not happen every day because when this happens, lands on the edge of our city are brought from Washington County into the City of Hillsboro forever. When they are annexed, their zones change as well. Many of these sites have been small working farms since the day our valley was discovered, and so these changes are meaningful, poignant, and signal a further turning away from our most undeniable agrarian roots.
thereflector.com
Clark County Council considers resolution in opposition of perpetual interstate tolling
The Clark County Council is in the process of formally approving a resolution in opposition to perpetual tolling of Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. During a “council time” meeting on Oct. 19, councilors discussed the resolution and a “white paper” document that analyzed the tolling plan proposed by Oregon. The meeting featured a continuation of the discussion on the resolution, which states the council “is opposed to tolling the I-5 Bridge, and the I-5 and I-205 corridors as proposed.”
Pamplin Media Group
Leaving Someone Out of Your Will
This article brought to you courtesy of Paula Walker of Confluence Law Center, Gresham Outlook Insider Estate Planning Expert. There are many reasons why you may decide not to include a family member or relative to benefit from your Will or Trust (for this article referred to generically as "Will"). Among them may be that that person does not need the inheritance, and another that for circumstances considered important to you they do not deserve an inheritance.
Portlanders offer mixed reviews on mayor’s camping ban proposal
Members of the Portland City Council were prepared Wednesday to hear public testimony from more than 200 speakers regarding Mayor Ted Wheeler’s and Commissioner Dan Ryan’s joint proposal to address the city’s homelessness crisis. As of 7 p.m., testimony was still ongoing and expected to continue until...
WWEEK
A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life
Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
kptv.com
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
A Quick Guide to the Unexplained at Vancouver’s Grant House
There are strange goings on at Grant House and other mansions along Officers Row in Vancouver. But before we get to the spooky stuff, let's get the lay of the land and reintroduce you to the most famous resident of Officers Row. What is Officer's Row?. Officers Row is exactly...
Pamplin Media Group
Three things to know about the Portland 2023 housing market
Brought to you by Lake Oswego Realtor Justin Harnish, Harnish Properties - REAL ESTATE INSIDER. The Portland real estate market has gone through considerable change in 2022. This could continue into 2023. The biggest shift that has taken place is the overall pace of the real estate scene. It takes longer to sell a home now, due at least in part to higher house values and mortgage rates, which has shifted the market in favor of buyers. Here are three predictions for the Portland, Oregon housing market in 2023.
Daily Journal of Commerce
Portland apartment community sells for $36.25 million
Columbia Ridge Apartments, a 144-unit, garden-style apartment community in the Northeast Portland submarket, has sold for $36.25 million to an undisclosed buyer. CBRE represented the seller, Fairfield Columbia Ridge LLC, an affiliate of San Diego-based Fairfield Residential, in the transaction.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Landfill solar project to cover 63% of South Portland’s municipal electricity needs
The City of South Portland has furthered its commitment to renewable energy, installing a 4.7 MW, 12,746 panel solar facility atop a landfill. The project is expected to offset 63% of the city’s municipal electric needs and save taxpayers over its 40-year expected commercial life. “Thanks to this extraordinary...
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
Ritz-Carlton Portland Opening April 2023
In mid-2019 it was announced that a Ritz-Carlton would be opening in Portland, Oregon. I wanted to take an updated look at plans for this property, as it could be opening in the next six months or so. Details of the Ritz-Carlton Portland. The Ritz-Carlton Portland is expected to open...
Wilsonville businesses hit by string of burglaries
Many of the businesses had their doors pried open and their windows smashed before cash and various items were stolen. Since September, the Wilsonville Police Department has received at least 10 reports of burglaries at various businesses around the city, according to the department. The most recent burglaries took place Oct. 17 at Perfect Pizza near the 9400 block of SW Wilsonville Road and In-and-Out Market at the 29000 block of Town Center Loop E. Burglaries were also reported at Rose's Dry Cleaners, Joy Teriyaki, Koi Fusion, Subway and Tienda Mexicana. Many of the businesses had their doors pried...
