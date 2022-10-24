Read full article on original website
Related
Who is the richest person in California?
money stackedPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Creative Commons) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. Mark Zuckerberg is the richest individual in the state of California. Zuckerberg has a net worth of around $40 billion, and now owns about 13% of Meta’s stock. Zuckerberg started Facebook at Harvard in 2004 at the age of 19 for students to match names with photos of classmates.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores
In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
California's Most Popular Pie Is Not What You Might Expect
What is California's most popular pie for fall? It's not what you think.Adobe. America runs on apple pies, but a recent study suggests it is not happening so much for apple pies in California.
Oil giants sell thousands of California wells, raising worries about future liability
The sale of thousands of California gas and oil wells is raising concern about oversight of idle and orphaned wells.
Gavin Newsom is king of California, poll says
Brian Dahle is running into a brick wall against Gavin Newsom, a new poll says.
Joke about Joe Biden leads to extremely awkward moment at Gavin Newsom-Brian Dahle debate
It was very clearly a "Joe Biden is senile" quip, and moderator Scott Shafer of KQED pressed Dahle to say as much directly.
SpaceX rocket launch seen across SoCal sky as sun sets
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into the Southern California sky just as the sun was setting, making for a picturesque view on Thursday.
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could...
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
95-year-old Chinese restaurant is last holdout of Central California Chinatown
All but two shops of the city's Chinatown have since been paved over.
See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
Fox40
How to check if your ballot was counted in California
The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to and from a polling place. Others just find the process easier and appreciate the ability for more time to give more thought into what they are voting on.
Hurricanes could hurt California used car buyers due to 'title washing' flood-damaged cars
Californians should be on the lookout for used cars coming from other parts of the country that might have flood damage. Here's what to look for:
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.
New state program provides California residents up to $100 of free groceries
With a new initiative at Northgate Markets in Southern California, families and individuals may earn up to $100 each month to spend on fresh food. Participants in the “Más Fresco” program will be able to earn up to $100 per month to spend on fruits and vegetables.
Column: California voters don't like where the state's headed. But they still want Newsom in office
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom leads Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle by a virtually unsurmountable 55% to 36%, columnist George Skelton writes.
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
As drought drives prices higher, millions of Californians struggle to pay for water
The Water Rate Assistance Program, which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed last month, would have created a water affordability program for low-income households.
Newsom wants to tackle high gas prices with a new tax. Here’s why it won’t be easy
California’s Democratic governor has proposed levying a new windfall profits tax on oil companies, but he has offered few details about his plan.
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Comments / 2