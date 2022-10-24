ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is the richest person in California?

money stackedPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Creative Commons) I am writing a series of articles on the wealthiest people in America and what they are doing with their income. Mark Zuckerberg is the richest individual in the state of California. Zuckerberg has a net worth of around $40 billion, and now owns about 13% of Meta’s stock. Zuckerberg started Facebook at Harvard in 2004 at the age of 19 for students to match names with photos of classmates.
Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores

In a brazenly political move, California Superintendent of Instruction Tony Thurmond and the California Department of Education announced they would not release statewide student test scores until after the November election, the Globe reported in September. “If California’s state test results mirror the recent implosion in national test scores, then...
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
How to check if your ballot was counted in California

The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to and from a polling place. Others just find the process easier and appreciate the ability for more time to give more thought into what they are voting on.
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services

Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.

