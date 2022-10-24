ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of shooting, killing boss over paycheck typo

By Rob Low
CENTENNIAL, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A former security guard accused of murdering his boss in Aurora last Thursday refused to appear in court Monday morning for his first advisement.

Lloyd Love Jr., 35, faces one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 52-year-old Marvin Johnson. Johnson’s family appeared visibly frustrated when prosecutors told them Love refused to leave his jail cell for his court appearance.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Problem Solvers, Love shot Johnson because he was mad about a typo in his paycheck.

Love goes to see the Johnsons

Love received his first paycheck from American Eagle Protection Services on Thursday but was unable to cash it because it listed his middle initial incorrectly.

His paycheck said Lloyd K. Love instead of Lloyd C. Love.

Frustrated by his inability to cash his paycheck, Love told Aurora Police he called Patricia Johnson, co-owner of American Eagle Protection demanding a new paycheck immediately.

Love showed up at the parking lot of the Raytheon installation at 16800 E. Centertech Parkway, where Johnson was providing outdoor security for Raytheon, an aerospace company.

Johnson reportedly told Love she couldn’t issue him a new paycheck until she could account for his old paycheck. Love said he couldn’t provide the original paycheck because he had ripped it up in frustration.

Patricia’s husband and company co-owner then drove up and tried to de-escalate the situation with Love, even telling his wife to go ahead and write Love a new paycheck.

As Johnson turned his head to tell his wife to write a new paycheck, multiple witnesses said Love pulled out a gun and shot Johnson in the face.

Police recovered five .380 shell casings from the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Love ran from the scene and called his girlfriend to pick him up a few blocks away.

How Love’s girlfriend said he acted after the shooting

When Love got in the car he reportedly told her “I just did something stupid” but refused to tell her what, only responding, “the less you know the better.”

Minutes later, an Aurora SWAT team pulled Lloyd and his girlfriend over and arrested him.

Love’s girlfriend later told police that Love had shared with her that he had been “diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic, although she had never seen Lloyd take medication for these mental disorders … because he does not like the way they make him feel.”

Love’s girlfriend told a detective he had been upset all day and she thought he was having a schizophrenic episode which she described as “Lloyd hearing voices, believing that people were in his head, knowing what he is doing, and controlling him.”

Love’s interview with police

Love later told a police detective “he had too many things going on in his life and too much pressure. He said he deals with voices. Lloyd said he is ‘fed up.'”

Love said he had only worked at the security company for three or four days but he was not allowed to be armed because he’s a convicted felon. He said his job was to watch the “forever 21 store at the Flat Iron mall.”

He likely meant the FlatIron Crossing shopping center in Broomfield.

Love told police the weapon he used was a gun he found several weeks ago but offered no clarification about exactly where he “found” the gun.

Love later told a detective “his girlfriend was having sexual relations with Marvin, but he would later clarify it was voices in his head telling him this.”

When asked if he felt bad about what happened Love told a detective he did and that “I should have just killed myself.”

FOX31 has learned Love had never met Marvin Johnson until moments before he admitted shooting him.

Love’s criminal past

It turns out Love had been released on a Personal Recognizance bond in early July for an assault charge, where he’s accused of hitting his sister with rocks.

The PR bond, as they’re commonly called, means that Love didn’t have to post any money to be released from jail.

He has an arraignment on the assault charge Friday morning and his advisement on the murder charge he refused to attend Monday morning has been rescheduled for Thursday morning.

Alexandra Abercrombie
3d ago

Sooo...the article neglects to state his record...what were his previous convictions for? Sad. These folks were giving him a second chance by hiring him...now one of them is dead and a family left devastated.

Dominique Reginato-Hall
3d ago

Another innocent person killed due to soft on crime laws and ridiculous PR Bonds!!! Have people had enough of stories like this or the sky rocketing crime? If you've finally had enough of it vote the soft on crime politicians like Colorado Governor Jared Polis Colorado state Attorney General Phil Weiser and the state legislatures like Tom Sullivan!

Ed Bower
3d ago

Cripes! Barney Fife Security Firm would have been a better choice. Hard to believe a company like Raytheon chose bottom of the barrel for security.

