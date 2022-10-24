ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

vailgov.com

Pile Burning Planned in Vail Tomorrow

Crews from Vail Fire and Emergency Services will conduct pile burns on Wednesday, Oct. 26, as conditions permit. The operation will take place on the Deer Underpass State Wildlife Area at the west end of Basingdale Blvd. Pile burning is dependent on environmental conditions that allow smoke to rise and...
VAIL, CO
vailgov.com

Town of Vail Celebrates America Recycles Day Nov. 4

The Town of Vail’s celebration of America Recycles Day returns for its sixth year with a free collection event for electronics waste (e-waste), vinyl banners, yard waste and food waste, and paper shredding. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the Ford Park parking lot.
VAIL, CO
vailgov.com

National Drug Take Back Event is Oct. 29 at Vail Municipal Building

The Vail Police Department is participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 29. The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Road. This is an opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets of all unwanted, expired or unused medications and have them disposed of safely. Getting rid of unused medications helps prevent accidental and intentional misuse of these items while safe disposal protects water sources by keeping drugs out of wastewater and the landfill. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
VAIL, CO
skyhinews.com

Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado

Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

