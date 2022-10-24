Read full article on original website
vailgov.com
Pile Burning Planned in Vail Tomorrow
Crews from Vail Fire and Emergency Services will conduct pile burns on Wednesday, Oct. 26, as conditions permit. The operation will take place on the Deer Underpass State Wildlife Area at the west end of Basingdale Blvd. Pile burning is dependent on environmental conditions that allow smoke to rise and...
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label.
Summit Daily News
Summit County ski areas get up to 8 inches of snow following first significant winter storm of the year; more snow expected to follow
As skiers, snowboarders and other snow enthusiasts gathered at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area for its opening day, a snow storm brought several inches of snow to kick off the first sizable snow storm of the water year in Summit County. In Breckenridge, about 7 inches was recorded over the course...
vailgov.com
Town of Vail Celebrates America Recycles Day Nov. 4
The Town of Vail’s celebration of America Recycles Day returns for its sixth year with a free collection event for electronics waste (e-waste), vinyl banners, yard waste and food waste, and paper shredding. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the Ford Park parking lot.
Fall snow in high country takes some tourists by surprise
Snow and high winds closed eastbound Interstate 70 near Vail on Sunday and created slick roads with low visibility around the Eisenhower Tunnel.
vailgov.com
National Drug Take Back Event is Oct. 29 at Vail Municipal Building
The Vail Police Department is participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 29. The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building, 75 S. Frontage Road. This is an opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinets of all unwanted, expired or unused medications and have them disposed of safely. Getting rid of unused medications helps prevent accidental and intentional misuse of these items while safe disposal protects water sources by keeping drugs out of wastewater and the landfill. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
