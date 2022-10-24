Read full article on original website
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Quentin Tarantino Denies He Stole ‘Django Unchained’ Idea from Kanye West: “That Didn’t Happen”
Quentin Tarantino is responding to Kanye West‘s claims he came up with the idea for the director’s 2012 film Django Unchained. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday (Oct. 27), Tarantino patiently explained what really happened between himself and West, clarifying that he did not steal the concept of Django Unchained from the rapper, but revealing the slight connection between West’s 2004 album and his own bloody Western film. When Jimmy Kimmel asked Tarantino if there is “any truth” to West’s claim he came up with the idea for Django Unchained when working on his “Gold Digger” music video, Tarantino replied, “There’s not truth to the...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Harvey Weinstein's attorney said Jennifer Siebel Newsom would just be another Hollywood 'bimbo' if she wasn't married to Gov. Gavin Newsom: reports
The disgraced mogul's Los Angeles trial on rape charges kicked off with opening arguments on Monday. Weinstein faces 11 counts of sexual assault.
‘Call Me Kat’ Airs Tearjerking Tribute to Leslie Jordan During New Episode
Just days after his tragic passing, Fox aired a tribute to Leslie Jordan during Thursday night’s (Oct. 28) episode of Call Me Kat. The actor, who was involved in a fatal car crash on Monday (Oct. 24), starred on the Mayim Bialik-led show since its start in 2021. The 30-second tribute featured a montage of Jordan in a variety of Fox shows: The Masked Singer, Fantasy Island, The Cool Kids, and Lego Masters. It concluded with a clip from Call Me Kat, where Jordan says, “I’m a big believer in celebrating every moment,” before text that read, “Forever a part of the Fox family,” appeared on the...
