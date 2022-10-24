ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

CBS 42

Alabama armed robbery suspect arrested in Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – An armed robbery suspect wanted in Columbiana, Alabama, was arrested at a Pearl hotel on Tuesday, October 25. Pearl police arrested Douglas York at the Econolodge. According to police, York’s vehicle was located in the parking lot of the hotel. They were able to determine his room number through an investigation […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi man arrested for inappropriately touching a child

A Mississippi man has been arrested for inappropriately touching a child. 40-year-old Jesse Honea was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Department and charged with two counts of touching and handling a child for lustful purposes. He was arrested on October 14. Honea’s bond was set at $100,000.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Why you should watch out for pedestrians on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an increasing number of traffic crashes involving a pedestrian, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down and watch out for pedestrians. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 there were 6,516 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the United States. This […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (three, six, three; FB: two) (eight, nine, nine, three; FB: two)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Fentanyl overdoses are big threat in Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Fentanyl deaths are quickly rising across the country. Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN); and Mississippi is one of five states where fentanyl deaths have risen the most over the last two years. Fentanyl was originally created...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

'Change has come': Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue

GREENWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi community has unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday's dedication ceremony came decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. A local high school senior, Madison Harper, said...
GREENWOOD, MS
impact601.com

Most common fast food chains in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Mississippi using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Record fish caught in Mississippi

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

