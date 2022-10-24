ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
thedigitalfix.com

Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set

Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company

Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
Collider

Dwayne Johnson Says They "Fought for Years" for Henry Cavill's Superman

Yesterday, Henry Cavill took to social media to make his return to the DC universe official. The actor announced he is going to reprise his role as Superman after many years of speculation and uncertainty. The actor posted a video of himself wearing the Superman uniform to make the announcement, and today that video was reposted by the newest addition to the DC Extended Universe: Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Black Adam, celebrated Cavill’s return.
24/7 Wall St.

When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters

Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
ComicBook

Barbarian Director Zach Cregger Teases DC Movie Set in Gotham City (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through a lot lately and has been in the news more than most studios. The recently appointed CEO David Zaslav, has been canceling projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins, but it seems like the Gotham City projects are safe with The Batman director Matt Reeves getting an overall deal. Reeves has multiple series in development like The Penguin, and two different series set in Arkham Asylum and one based on the Gotham City Police Department. The Penguin is set to be the next thing that goes into filming, while The Batman sequel is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2025. Now, Barbarian director Zach Cregger has revealed that he worked on a project set in Gotham City.
AdWeek

Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max

HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
epicstream.com

WB Discovery Reportedly Trying to Conceal Identity of Amber Heard's Mera Replacement

The last couple of days have been monumental for the entire DC film and television franchise as Warner Bros. Discovery officially ushered in a brand new era with the rebranding of DC Films to DC Studios. The production outfit previously gave a fans a glimpse of what's to come but the question on everyone's mind still remains: does Amber Heard have a place in the "new" DC Universe?
The Ringer

Can James Gunn Deliver as New Head of the DC Universe?

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Boris Kit to discuss Warner Bros. naming director James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new leaders of the DC cinematic universe. Email questions, comments, and ideas to thetown@spotify.com. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Boris Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
