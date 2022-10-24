Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Pierce Brosnan says he lost 'Batman' role to Michael Keaton after 'stupid' comment about the character's costume
"Black Adam" star Pierce Brosnan said on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that the "best man" eventually got the part.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Ditch Henry Cavill’s Superman for THIS DCEU Hero to Fight Against Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam
When the fans are going crazy, with Superman’s return to the DC Universe, Black Adam has got a worthy opponent now. His fans are on cloud nine to see Henry Cavill back home. But some fans have a different demand now for the opponent of Black Adam. What is it that these fans want? Are they not happy with Cavill’s return?
epicstream.com
Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company
Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Says They "Fought for Years" for Henry Cavill's Superman
Yesterday, Henry Cavill took to social media to make his return to the DC universe official. The actor announced he is going to reprise his role as Superman after many years of speculation and uncertainty. The actor posted a video of himself wearing the Superman uniform to make the announcement, and today that video was reposted by the newest addition to the DC Extended Universe: Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Black Adam, celebrated Cavill’s return.
When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters
Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
DC wants to better compete with Marvel movies, but its plan is already facing severe roadblocks
Warner Bros. Discovery wants to rebuild the DC universe in the mold of Marvel movies. But it's already facing roadblocks, with many different parties in the mix with their own visions. The company has arguably done its own damage to the DC brand it says it wants to "protect." When...
Joker 2 Hasn't Started Shooting Yet, But Joaquin Phoenix Has Already Found His Follow-Up Movie
Joker 2 hasn’t started shooting yet, but Joaquin Phoenix has a follow-up movie to look forward to.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn was fired by Marvel for offensive tweets. Now DC has put him in charge of its superhero movies
DC has been crying out for its own version of Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, and now it has one: a Feige protégé.
'Avatar' director James Cameron slams DC Comics and Marvel Studios
Director James Cameron was critical of the DC Comics and Marvel Studios enterprises in a new interview with "The New York Times," where he subtly criticized their character development.
ComicBook
Barbarian Director Zach Cregger Teases DC Movie Set in Gotham City (Exclusive)
Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through a lot lately and has been in the news more than most studios. The recently appointed CEO David Zaslav, has been canceling projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins, but it seems like the Gotham City projects are safe with The Batman director Matt Reeves getting an overall deal. Reeves has multiple series in development like The Penguin, and two different series set in Arkham Asylum and one based on the Gotham City Police Department. The Penguin is set to be the next thing that goes into filming, while The Batman sequel is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2025. Now, Barbarian director Zach Cregger has revealed that he worked on a project set in Gotham City.
AdWeek
Green Lantern Shakeup Causes More DC Drama at HBO Max
HBO Max’s Green Lantern TV series from Greg Berlanti is being redeveloped, according to The Hollywood Reporter. John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheroes, will be the focus of the drama instead of Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, with Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine attached to play the respective Green Lanterns. Neither Wittrock nor Irvine are currently attached to the project.
epicstream.com
WB Discovery Reportedly Trying to Conceal Identity of Amber Heard's Mera Replacement
The last couple of days have been monumental for the entire DC film and television franchise as Warner Bros. Discovery officially ushered in a brand new era with the rebranding of DC Films to DC Studios. The production outfit previously gave a fans a glimpse of what's to come but the question on everyone's mind still remains: does Amber Heard have a place in the "new" DC Universe?
The Ringer
Can James Gunn Deliver as New Head of the DC Universe?
Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Boris Kit to discuss Warner Bros. naming director James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new leaders of the DC cinematic universe. Email questions, comments, and ideas to thetown@spotify.com. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Boris Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
Joker 2 Will Remain Outside James Gunn's DC Cinematic Universe
James Gunn, the film's director, has spent the previous five years bouncing between DC and Marvel, a rare opportunity in the world of Hollywood blockbuster franchises that on Tuesday led to the biggest day of his career.
