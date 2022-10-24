Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through a lot lately and has been in the news more than most studios. The recently appointed CEO David Zaslav, has been canceling projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins, but it seems like the Gotham City projects are safe with The Batman director Matt Reeves getting an overall deal. Reeves has multiple series in development like The Penguin, and two different series set in Arkham Asylum and one based on the Gotham City Police Department. The Penguin is set to be the next thing that goes into filming, while The Batman sequel is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2025. Now, Barbarian director Zach Cregger has revealed that he worked on a project set in Gotham City.

