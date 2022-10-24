Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Illinois approves ComEd rate increase
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 17th Judicial Circuit Family Violence coordination Council(FVCC) held their final event of Domestic Violence awareness month on Thursday. The Shining a Light on Domestic Violence Event. The Rockford community is bringing awareness to domestic …. ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 17th Judicial Circuit Family...
Gusty winds Tuesday evening following back edge of the rain
A steady rain continues to fall Tuesday evening across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, but the back edge of the rain is now lifting into southern Whiteside and Lee counties. Skies are dry in central Illinois, but additional moisture and rain will continue to lift north through the late evening. The rain is expected to last through the overnight, coming to an end before sunrise Wednesday.
Arizona’s Kelly hits California on Colorado River use
PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal government...
Very Wet Tuesday Ahead, Temperatures Tumble To Follow
Well as that popular saying goes “all good things must come to an end at some point”. Mother nature spoiled us with an unseasonably warm 4-day stretch that also featured quite a bit of suns. The only flaw that I can think of was the rather gusty wind we saw over that stretch.
At retrial, jurors weigh ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud claims
NEW YORK (AP) — For a second time this year, jurors get a chance to decide whether a Colorado businessman helped turn an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border into a cash cow for its creators. The jury in Manhattan federal court began deliberating...
