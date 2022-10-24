ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amador County, CA

Related
Fentanyl Discovered In Calaveras County Jail

San Andreas, CA – An inmate at the Calaveras County Jail was discovered to have smuggled fentanyl into the facility. The narcotics were located on the female prisoner around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 22). Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark reports that correctional officers found the drug on 21-year-old Emille Alexandra Lozano of Wallace, who was then isolated from other inmates.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Galt man with firearm arrested outside high school

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A Galt man was arrested on Monday at Estrallita High School after being found with a handgun and a concealed knife in the school’s parking lot. The campus’s school resource officer was investigating a ‘suspicious’ vehicle at around 1:24 p.m. in the school’s parking lot that had three occupants inside. Police […]
GALT, CA
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA
signalscv.com

Gary Curtis | Former Trans Kid Warns of Dangers

At age 18, Chloe Cole testified in Sacramento a few weeks ago (Sept. 1) against a radical California Senate bill (SB 107), which “ensures that California is a refuge state for trans kids and their parents,” according to the bill’s author, Democrat Sen. Scott Weiner. You may watch her full testimony at this Twitter feed: bit.ly/3Fkj0od.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Roseville restaurant manager allegedly threatened by teen with knife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville teen was arrested on Oct. 20 after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a restaurant manager, according to the Roseville Police Department. The manager said that a group of teens were loitering behind his restaurant in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. When he went out back to confront […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man arrested in Yolo County pleads guilty to human smuggling: DOJ

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man from Mexico who was accused of smuggling people into the United States pleaded guilty on Monday, the Department of Justice said. The DOJ identified him as 29-year-old Mateo Gomez Gonzalez.  Gonzalez was arrested in late September after he allegedly tried to hold the people he was transporting for more […]
YOLO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

18-year-old arrested, facing animal cruelty charges in Orangevale

ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after stealing two cats from an Orangevale neighborhood after one cat was found dead, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 7, deputies arrived at the 9400 block of Deanna Avenue after two cats were reported stolen. A […]
ORANGEVALE, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee

STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Couple in motor coach vanishes in Oregon while heading home to California, cops say

A couple traveling home to California through Oregon in their motor coach has gone missing, authorities say. Charles and Kathleen Waller, who are 81 and 79 years old, were last heard from on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their 2017 Four Winds motor coach, according to a Douglas County Sheriff news release.
BOULDER CREEK, CA

