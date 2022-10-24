Read full article on original website
San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill censured for DUI, lying to police
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man who riddled girlfriend with bullets, dumped body in California Aqueduct sentenced
Kaleo Schreiner of Tracy was sentenced Thursday to 45-years-to-life in prison for the 2015 murder of his girlfriend Megan Troen, whose bullet-riddled body was found in the California Aqueduct near Nees Avenue and Interstate 5 in Fresno County. The 28-year-old Schreiner showed little emotion as Fresno County Superior Court Judge...
mymotherlode.com
Fentanyl Discovered In Calaveras County Jail
San Andreas, CA – An inmate at the Calaveras County Jail was discovered to have smuggled fentanyl into the facility. The narcotics were located on the female prisoner around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 22). Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark reports that correctional officers found the drug on 21-year-old Emille Alexandra Lozano of Wallace, who was then isolated from other inmates.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stanislaus County sent no one to ICE last year, but not for lack of trying
One summer night in 1994, Salesh Prasad got angry. He believed Thomas Ortiz had broken his car windows, so in a heated argument, Prasad shot Ortiz twice in the back of the head outside a market in Modesto. The judge sentenced Prasad to a minimum of 20 years in state prison.
Scott Peterson moved off CA's death row more than 2 years after death sentence overturned
Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife, Laci, two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Cat deaths investigation arrest, $90K in jewelry stolen from Sac store, video of UC Davis 100-person brawl
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
Galt man with firearm arrested outside high school
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A Galt man was arrested on Monday at Estrallita High School after being found with a handgun and a concealed knife in the school’s parking lot. The campus’s school resource officer was investigating a ‘suspicious’ vehicle at around 1:24 p.m. in the school’s parking lot that had three occupants inside. Police […]
Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
signalscv.com
Gary Curtis | Former Trans Kid Warns of Dangers
At age 18, Chloe Cole testified in Sacramento a few weeks ago (Sept. 1) against a radical California Senate bill (SB 107), which “ensures that California is a refuge state for trans kids and their parents,” according to the bill’s author, Democrat Sen. Scott Weiner. You may watch her full testimony at this Twitter feed: bit.ly/3Fkj0od.
Roseville restaurant manager allegedly threatened by teen with knife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville teen was arrested on Oct. 20 after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a restaurant manager, according to the Roseville Police Department. The manager said that a group of teens were loitering behind his restaurant in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. When he went out back to confront […]
Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
Man arrested in Yolo County pleads guilty to human smuggling: DOJ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man from Mexico who was accused of smuggling people into the United States pleaded guilty on Monday, the Department of Justice said. The DOJ identified him as 29-year-old Mateo Gomez Gonzalez. Gonzalez was arrested in late September after he allegedly tried to hold the people he was transporting for more […]
18-year-old arrested, facing animal cruelty charges in Orangevale
ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after stealing two cats from an Orangevale neighborhood after one cat was found dead, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 7, deputies arrived at the 9400 block of Deanna Avenue after two cats were reported stolen. A […]
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
abc10.com
District attorney explains why it's hard to charge fentanyl dealers with murder
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mike Wood wished he didn't have to do this interview. “We're here today because of the tragic death of my daughter, Victoria,” he told Political Reporter Morgan Rynor Tuesday afternoon. He called his 22-year-old daughter 'Tori' for short. “I love you, little bear, and I'll...
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee
STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
Atherton: Criminal details emerge about man who owned home with buried car
Both transferred to California State College in Long Beach and in September 1965 they began an affair. Lew, who lived in Inglewood, testified that he tried to break things off with the 21-year-old Gervasi in mid-November 1965. When she said she may be pregnant, Lew considered marrying her. When Lew's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Couple in motor coach vanishes in Oregon while heading home to California, cops say
A couple traveling home to California through Oregon in their motor coach has gone missing, authorities say. Charles and Kathleen Waller, who are 81 and 79 years old, were last heard from on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their 2017 Four Winds motor coach, according to a Douglas County Sheriff news release.
California teacher arrested, accused of hiding missing kid for nearly 2 years
A California teacher has been arrested after a Sacramento-area teenager, who went missing in 2020, abruptly reappeared.
