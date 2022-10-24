Read full article on original website
New tick spreading to more North Georgia counties. Here’s what you need to know
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division is confirming the Asian Longhorned tick is now in more North Georgia counties. The tick is native to eastern Asia, according to the GDA. The tick will feed on many hosts, including humans. Female ticks can lay eggs and reproduce without mating, according to the CDC.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA needs better mental health resources on campus
Around this time last year, I decided that I needed a therapist. I’m not ashamed to admit this — I was simply dealing with the many stressors associated with college and, in fact, I think that most people could benefit from one. As I saw my mental health gradually worsen, I knew that I needed to find someone to talk to.
Red and Black
Local Athens and UGA resources for students in recovery from substance abuse
While the college experience is centered around connecting with campus and community, students struggling with substance abuse may look for activities to enjoy sober, while also leaning on resources for recovery. According to Alcohol Rehab Guide, roughly 20% of college students meet the criteria for having an alcohol use disorder....
Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
UGA Ag College rolls out world’s first honeybee vaccine
The University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is rolling out what it says is the world’s first honeybee vaccine. UGA says it is aimed at protecting endangered honeybee colonies. From Jordan Powers, UGA... Vaccines are a proven benefit in the world of animal science. People...
Red and Black
UGA Ride Smart increases maximum discount
UGA Ride Smart – a service that provides nighttime rides for University of Georgia students – will increase its maximum amount paid by UGA to $7.50 a ride starting on Nov. 1, according to an email from UGA Transportation and Parking Services. This change marks an increase from...
The Report Card: What’s happening in the Forsyth County School District
Officials broke ground last week on Midway Elementary.(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) To serve our readers better, NewsBreak now offers a new feature called The Report Card. Throughout the month, we’ll focus on some issues that may have fallen under the radar but are still important to the parents of more than 50,000 students in Forsyth County. Here’s the first edition of The Report Card:
Red and Black
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
Red and Black
Haunted high rises event brings Halloween spirit to UGA's campus
With Halloween right around the corner, there are events ranging from lighthearted and fun to downright terrifying all around campus. However, at the University of Georgia University Housing’s Haunted High Rises event, students didn't even have to leave their dorm buildings to get into the spooky spirit. Halloween was...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia grad student defies medical expectations, 25 years after devastating diagnosis
ATLANTA - Linseigh Green of Johns Creek, Georgia, has spent 25 years defying the odds, a survivor of a harrowing intestinal disease known as Necrotizing Enterocolitis, or NEC. "I was diagnosed with NEC when I was two weeks old," Green said. "But, from the moment that I was born, I was sick. I went straight from the delivery room to the NICU."
wabe.org
Mass voter challenges explained: How they work and what Georgia voters should know
Several Metro Atlanta counties have been inundated with mass challenges to the eligibility of tens of thousands of registered voters, filed with the help of groups pushing baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud. Local election boards have dismissed most of the mass challenges so far, but new ones can still...
Student shot near Gwinnett high school, superintendent calls for end to ‘crisis’ of violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A student at Norcross High School in Gwinnett County was shot on Wednesday afternoon, school administrators confirmed. In a letter sent to parents, Principal Will Bishop said the shooting took place near the school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett...
Lockdown lifted at Brookwood High School after police activity in the area
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police Department are currently investigating an incident near Brookwood High School. Gwinnett County Public Schools have confirmed to Channel 2 that a lockdown at Brookwood High School has been lifted. Normal teaching and learning continued inside the school during the soft lockdown, according...
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
Forsyth County Chick-fil-A location announces tentative reopening date
(Forsyth County, GA) Customers used to satisfying their chicken sandwich cravings at the Chick-fil-A at The Collection at Forsyth - which closed on October 9 for remodeling - will not have to wait much longer. The restaurant has announced a tentative reopening date of Tuesday, November 1.
Georgia Safety Will Reportedly Miss Rest Of 2022 Season With Injury
The nation's No. 1 team will be without a key defensive piece for the remainder of the season. Georgia safety Dan Jackson is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign due to a stress fracture, according to Dawgs247. Jackson has appeared in all seven games for the Bulldogs this year with ...
Red and Black
Red & Black Spring Banquet | 2022
The Red & Black's annual spring awards banquet was held April 21, 2022 at Georgian Hall in downtown Athens. Students were recognized for leadership and outstanding work. The event also included the presentation of the Fields Scholarship and the inaugural Wade S. Ricks Awards. Photos by Cassidy Hettesheimer.
Temporary closures for rail crossings as CSX works in Barrow Co
Today is another day for railroad crossing closures in Barrow County. CSX is working on crossings in Winder, Statham, and Auburn. It’s work that is expected to wrap up by Friday. From the Barrow County government website…. Railroad Crossing Maintenance Closings for the week of Oct. 24-28 from our...
[Exclusive] gusto! To Open November 15 in The Exchange at Gwinnett
It's the fourth drive-thru location for the fast-growing restaurant brand.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares his thoughts on Georgia football game times, how Bulldogs will replace Dan Jackson
Georgia is one of just two Power 5 teams in the country to not have a home night game to this point in the season. The other is Virginia. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs only have one home game left, coming against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 26.
