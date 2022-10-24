ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

OPINION: UGA needs better mental health resources on campus

Around this time last year, I decided that I needed a therapist. I’m not ashamed to admit this — I was simply dealing with the many stressors associated with college and, in fact, I think that most people could benefit from one. As I saw my mental health gradually worsen, I knew that I needed to find someone to talk to.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Local Athens and UGA resources for students in recovery from substance abuse

While the college experience is centered around connecting with campus and community, students struggling with substance abuse may look for activities to enjoy sober, while also leaning on resources for recovery. According to Alcohol Rehab Guide, roughly 20% of college students meet the criteria for having an alcohol use disorder....
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

Boil Water Advisory in effect for part of Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County neighborhood is under a Boil Water Advisory today, Oct. 27. According to the Forsyth County Government Facebook page, water has been shut off to customers of the Whisper Point subdivision due to a leaking valve. The Whisper Point subdivision is located off Dahlonega Hwy. Three homes on Dahlonega Hwy are also affected by the leaking water valve.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

UGA Ag College rolls out world’s first honeybee vaccine

The University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences is rolling out what it says is the world’s first honeybee vaccine. UGA says it is aimed at protecting endangered honeybee colonies. From Jordan Powers, UGA... Vaccines are a proven benefit in the world of animal science. People...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA Ride Smart increases maximum discount

UGA Ride Smart – a service that provides nighttime rides for University of Georgia students – will increase its maximum amount paid by UGA to $7.50 a ride starting on Nov. 1, according to an email from UGA Transportation and Parking Services. This change marks an increase from...
ATHENS, GA
John Thompson

The Report Card: What’s happening in the Forsyth County School District

Officials broke ground last week on Midway Elementary.(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) To serve our readers better, NewsBreak now offers a new feature called The Report Card. Throughout the month, we’ll focus on some issues that may have fallen under the radar but are still important to the parents of more than 50,000 students in Forsyth County. Here’s the first edition of The Report Card:
Red and Black

Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more

A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Haunted high rises event brings Halloween spirit to UGA's campus

With Halloween right around the corner, there are events ranging from lighthearted and fun to downright terrifying all around campus. However, at the University of Georgia University Housing’s Haunted High Rises event, students didn't even have to leave their dorm buildings to get into the spooky spirit. Halloween was...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Red & Black Spring Banquet | 2022

The Red & Black's annual spring awards banquet was held April 21, 2022 at Georgian Hall in downtown Athens. Students were recognized for leadership and outstanding work. The event also included the presentation of the Fields Scholarship and the inaugural Wade S. Ricks Awards. Photos by Cassidy Hettesheimer.
ATHENS, GA

