What To Know Before Early Voting Starts In Oklahoma On Nov. 2
Early voting in Oklahoma starts on November 2. If you plan to vote early, one thing is different this year. "Early voting starts on Wednesday, that's new for the state of Oklahoma, it just happened in the 21 legislature they voted to add an additional day," Julie Dermody, Rogers Co. Election Board.
readfrontier.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
kswo.com
ELECTION: Oklahoma Gubernatorial Incumbent Kevin Stitt
OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt (R) visited with 7News’ Mark Rigsby about his ongoing race for Oklahoma Governor against Joy Hofmeister, Natalie Bruno, and Senator Ervin Stone Yen. Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information...
kswo.com
Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
Feud with tribes threatens Oklahoma governor’s reelection
ADA, Okla. (AP) — Many of the 39 Native American tribes based in Oklahoma have played roles in state politics for decades, often behind the scenes. They became bigger, more outspoken players when voters approved Las Vegas-style gambling in 2004. The budgets of several major tribes ballooned with casino revenue.
Interim study examines ethics and accountability for Oklahoma’s elected officials
Senator Julia Kirt (D-Oklahoma City) hosted an interim study Monday focused on Oklahoma’s laws for ethics and accountability for elected officials.
KOCO
Oklahoma County voters to see bond, bringing almost $1 billion to OKCPS
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma County voters will see a bond that would bring almost $1 billion to Oklahoma City Public Schools. A series of hearings on the bond continued Tuesday night at Capitol Hill High School, which would be torn down and completely rebuilt if the bond passes.
KTEN.com
New Oklahoma laws aim to retain veterans
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed five bills into law Tuesday that expand benefits to veterans and their families. One of the new laws extends the same sales tax exemption to surviving unmarried partners of military personnel who died in the line of duty. Another law provides total income tax exemption on military retirement benefits.
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
oklahomawatch.org
What Stitt Has and Hasn’t Done to Address Oklahoma’s Poor Health Outcomes
Sedentary lifestyles, poverty, lack of insurance and poor access to medical and mental health care plague Oklahomans, ranking the state among the nation’s unhealthiest. Gov. Kevin Stitt promised to use his business acumen to make Oklahoma top-10 in public health. Four years later, and days from an election to...
KOCO
Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
KOCO
Community meeting scheduled to discuss nearly $1 billion OKCPS bond proposal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters will have a chance to approve a nearly $1 billion bond proposal for Oklahoma City Public Schools. Before people cast their votes on Nov. 8, Oklahoma City Public Schools families will have a chance to learn more about the $995 million bond proposal. If the bond proposal passes, district officials said they plan to use the money to pay for a list of projects, including five new schools, a new multisport stadium and other upgrades.
Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate whom the bureau is refusing to hand over, with the state saying the man’s scheduled execution cannot be carried out in December if he’s not returned soon. A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday by state Attorney General John O’Connor urging that the bureau be ordered to transfer John Hanson back to Oklahoma by Nov. 9 from a federal prison in Pollock, Louisiana. That lawsuit, which also names three federal prison officials, has the support of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. Hanson, 58, has a clemency hearing set for Nov. 9. Unless clemency is recommended and granted by Gov. Kevin Stitt, the inmate is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Dec. 15 for his conviction in the 1999 killing of an elderly woman. Mary Agnes Bowles, 77, was killed in a carjacking and kidnapping outside a Tulsa mall in 1999.
KTUL
Six years since Oklahoma voters approved SQ781 and lawmakers haven't funded rehab efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma lawmakers are putting a spotlight on criminal justice reform. At an interim study on Monday, state leaders and advocates from both sides of the political spectrum came together to tackle a major funding issue. Back in 2016, Oklahomans voted in favor of two...
Bright Health ending Oklahoma insurance options
Bright Health plans will discontinue offering its health plans in 2023 in Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country, including Oklahoma.
Walters wants to destroy public ed in Okla. All he needs is your vote
Ryan Walters' contempt for teachers and students runs so deep he should not be allowed within 500 feet of a public school. The post Walters wants to destroy public ed in Okla. All he needs is your vote appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt joins 18 other governors to oppose Biden Administration's proposed Union Labor agreement
Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration in opposition to the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council’s proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts. Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order which requires Project...
publicradiotulsa.org
'We do not believe in Kevin Stitt': leaders in the Okla. veteran community endorse Hofmeister for governor
Leaders of Oklahoma’s veteran community are endorsing Democratic candidate for governor Joy Hofmeister. On Friday, news outlet KTUL published a letter to Hofmeister signed by several prominent Oklahoma vets saying they’re forming a team to push for Hofmeister’s election. “We believe in Joy!” the letter reads. “We...
KFOR EXCLUSIVE: Construction timeline reveals more about Gov. Stitt’s secret mansion plans
According to a draft timeline of the project, Governor Kevin Stitt started meeting architects and engineers in the earliest days of his term, which began in January of 2019.
