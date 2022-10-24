ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

ELECTION: Oklahoma Gubernatorial Incumbent Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt (R) visited with 7News’ Mark Rigsby about his ongoing race for Oklahoma Governor against Joy Hofmeister, Natalie Bruno, and Senator Ervin Stone Yen. Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
CACHE, OK
KTEN.com

New Oklahoma laws aim to retain veterans

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed five bills into law Tuesday that expand benefits to veterans and their families. One of the new laws extends the same sales tax exemption to surviving unmarried partners of military personnel who died in the line of duty. Another law provides total income tax exemption on military retirement benefits.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
KOCO

Plant-based food makers call Oklahoma law unconstitutional, files lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who make plant-based foods have beef with Oklahoma. In 2020, Oklahoma passed a law that kept plant-based foods from being labeled as things like "beef," "pork," "hot dogs," "sausages" or "bacon." But companies that make those foods say they're clear about what their products are and claim the law is unfair and unconstitutional.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Community meeting scheduled to discuss nearly $1 billion OKCPS bond proposal

OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters will have a chance to approve a nearly $1 billion bond proposal for Oklahoma City Public Schools. Before people cast their votes on Nov. 8, Oklahoma City Public Schools families will have a chance to learn more about the $995 million bond proposal. If the bond proposal passes, district officials said they plan to use the money to pay for a list of projects, including five new schools, a new multisport stadium and other upgrades.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate whom the bureau is refusing to hand over, with the state saying the man’s scheduled execution cannot be carried out in December if he’s not returned soon. A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday by state Attorney General John O’Connor urging that the bureau be ordered to transfer John Hanson back to Oklahoma by Nov. 9 from a federal prison in Pollock, Louisiana. That lawsuit, which also names three federal prison officials, has the support of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. Hanson, 58, has a clemency hearing set for Nov. 9. Unless clemency is recommended and granted by Gov. Kevin Stitt, the inmate is scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Dec. 15 for his conviction in the 1999 killing of an elderly woman. Mary Agnes Bowles, 77, was killed in a carjacking and kidnapping outside a Tulsa mall in 1999.
OKLAHOMA STATE
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt joins 18 other governors to oppose Biden Administration's proposed Union Labor agreement

Oklahoma City – Governor Kevin Stitt joined 18 other governors in sending a letter to the Biden administration in opposition to the Federal Acquisition Regulatory (FAR) Council’s proposed federal rule giving preference to union construction contracts. Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order which requires Project...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy