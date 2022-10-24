ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

B’ham PD: Homicide investigation on 38th Ave. North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a homicide investigation is underway in the 4100 Block of 38th Avenue North. Crews are en route to the scene. Please check back for updates as we gather additional information. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Children’s of Alabama seeing wait times upwards of 10 hours at ER

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting unprecedented wait times at its emergency room as a bad strain of the flu and RSV spreads through the community. Dr. Alicia Webb said most children coming into the ER have symptoms of a viral infection such as COVID, the flu and RSV. That mixed with regularly seen emergencies is resulting in an influx of patients.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Gov. Ivey Appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County Judgeship

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Brighton graveyard rediscovered after 50 years

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- A forgotten graveyard has been re-discovered in Brighton after firefighters worked to extinguish a woods fire in the 4000 block of Council Avenue on Tuesday. Local fire officials say they were shocked at the discovery. Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten says they were simply working to put out the flames […]
BRIGHTON, AL
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board now considering 3.9% rate increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is now considering a budget based on a 3.9% rate increase, down from 4.9% suggested last week and significantly down from the original 8.3% we reported a month ago that generated public pushback. This proposed budget would be up 8.1% from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Bessemer Cutoff district attorney race on November ballot

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re less than two weeks away from the November elections and one of the races in Jefferson County is for the Bessemer Cutoff district attorney. Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice Washington and Bill Veitch are vying for the seat. Washington has served as Bessemer’s cut-off district attorney since 2016. She previously […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

October 26, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvua23.com

Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59

TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Discovery of fresh grave, dead California man lands Alabama woman in jail

An Alabama woman has been arrested after police found a freshly dug grave and the body of a California man buried there. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence on Raceway Parkway in the Mount Olive community after family members grew concerned after they had not heard from Zachery Steed Coats, 31, who was from Wildomar, California, in months.
WILDOMAR, CA
wvtm13.com

State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Penton Farms in Chilton County overcomes drought

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. — Rain moved across the state, but we are still dealing with drought and dry conditions. It’s impacting our farmers, especially those trying to grow pumpkins for the fall. Keeping an eye on the weather is top priority right now for farmers during this time....
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy