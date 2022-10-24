Read full article on original website
Aussie Deals: 46% Carved off The Quarry, Three PC Freebies, Cheap Switch Controllers and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Týr, the "we have one at home" version of the God of war—it's Friday! Today's a pretty great day for PC freebies (three by my count). I should also like to take this opportunity to alert Halloween celebrators to Alien Isolation Collection for 80% off. That and this unofficial VR mod for it. If you somehow survive the coronary that's coming, see you on Monday.
Deal Alert: Pokemon Pencil Case + Two Pokemon: TCG Booster Packs for $6.99
Here's a Best Buy Early Black Friday deal that'd make a great stocking stuff for any Pokemon fan. Best Buy is offering an officially licensed Pokemon: The Card Game Pencil Case, which also includes two Pokemon TCG Booster Packs, for only $6.99. A Pokemon TCG booster pack costs $3.99. That basically means you're saving $1 off the two booster packs and getting the pencil case for free. If you were planning to bolster your Pokemon battle deck anyways, then you might as well get the discount and the freebie.
Xbox Console Sales Continue to Rise as Supply Chain Issues Relax
Sony's PS5 isn't the only console benefitting from improved supply chains this year. Xbox console sales are also on the way up, according to the company's first-quarter earnings report. Microsoft doesn't usually give hard numbers, but the company reported that hardware sales were up 13% for the period between July...
House of the Dragon: Here’s Why That Major Death Is Such a Big Deal | Game of Thrones Canon Fodder
It’s all fun & games until someone gets killed by a dragon. House of the Dragon episode 10 delivers on that Game of Thrones promise of brutally killing off its more innocent characters. This time? It’s young Lucerys Verlaryon who is found lacking when Aemond Targaryen makes a critical goof and Vhagar goes off book and decided to run that fade. So why is this such a big deal? Join IGN host Kim Horcher for the full House of the Dragon breakdown, including how all of this will lead to all-out war.
Fallout 4 Goes Next-Gen and the Future of Fallout – Unlocked 567
Fallout 4 is getting a next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S, but is it going to be the only Fallout we get on this generation of Xbox consoles? We lament just how far away Fallout 5 probably is. Plus: Xbox sales figures continue to impress, we're concerned about the departures of the Rocksteady co-founders, and more!
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Review
While Razer’s peripherals are anything but subtle, its most recent mice have been stripped down in favor of no-frills, lightweight builds. These light mice make them a great option for serious gamers, especially those that play first-person shooters. But their new Razer Basilisk v3 Pro is emphatically not that. It’s got… pretty much everything, from Qi wireless charging to RGB lighting, to a hilariously over-the-top 30K DPI sensor. It’s also built to take advantage of Razer’s new Qi dock, which syncs with its Chroma software and displays your mouse on a high-tech pedestal. But all this gadgetry comes at a steep price: it’ll run you a whopping $159, or $199 to pair it with the pedestal.
EA to Stop Selling Physical Games Entirely In Some Parts of Europe
EA games including FIFA, Battlefield and more will no longer be sold physically in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. Industry analyst MauroNL shared a report from Games Wirtschaft on Twitter (below), which states that the German-based Electronic Arts GmbH will no longer sell physical copies of its games in these countries, leaving digital downloads as the only option.
Phil Spencer Says Xbox Hardware or Subscription Prices Will Have to Rise at Some Point, But Not This Holiday
Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Series consoles could go up in price at some point according to Phil Spencer, but the increase won't happen this holiday period. As reported by The Verge's Tom Warren on Twitter (below), during The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Live event the Xbox boss said that Microsoft won't be able to hold off on a price increase for its products forever.
Flat Eye - Release Date Trailer
Flat Eye will be released on Steam on November 14, 2022. Watch the latest trailer to learn more about this management game where you are in charge of a futuristic gas station in Iceland. In Flat Eye, you will be able to install new exciting modules that will attract customers to your station, drawing from their experiences to explore humanity through the advancement of technology. A demo for the game is available now.
PlayStation's London Studio Is Working on a Co-Op Action Game Set in a Fantasy UK
PlayStation’s London Studio, known for its work on peripheral games like EyeToy and Wonderbook, is working on an untitled co-op game set in a fantasy version of its home city. In a lengthy interview with GameIndustry.biz, Co-Studio Head Stuart Whyte explained the studio is proud of its experimental history...
Moonbreaker Completely Removes Its Microtransactions and Monetization
The developers behind Moonbreaker have completely overhauled its Early Access business model to remove all microtransactions and monetization from the game. Developer Unknown Worlds detailed the game's first major content update, dubbed "Zax's Story," in a post on Moonbreaker's Steam page. The newly-released patch features a ton of community-driven changes to gameplay, such as the removal of monetization, which means the in-game store is getting disabled and in-game currencies are being withdrawn.
The Metaverse Is a 'Poorly Built Video Game' Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Says
Xbox boss Phil Spencer is not impressed by the metaverse as it is currently. Spencer is at WSJ Live taking questions and was asked about his thoughts on the metaverse. As reported by The Verge's Tom Warren, Spencer was critical of the version of the metaverse that currently exists. "Today...
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
Fall Guys - Falloween Event Trailer
Watch the cute, spooky trailer for Fall Guys' Falloween event, featuring various costumes, including Ghostbusters and more. The Falloween event in Fall Guys will be available from October 27 to October 31, 2022.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Launch Multiplayer Stream - How to Watch and What to Expect
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is nearly here and will bring fans of the 2009 classic and newcomers alike into a new take on the world that stars Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick, Lieutenant Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, and Sergeant John ‘Soap’ MacTavish. While the campaign will surely be a highlight, the multiplayer is what will keep players engaged for months or even years after launch, and IGN is here to provide you with a first look at that multiplayer in action.
Disney Plus Will Become the New Home of Doctor Who Outside the UK
The Doctor and the TARDIS are traveling to a new streaming service. BBC announced that Doctor Who fans outside of the UK and Ireland will be able to watch new episodes of the show on Disney+ while the BBC will remain Doctor Who's home in the UK and Ireland. This change will take effect starting in November 2023, when the show returns for its 60th anniversary.
Why Layoffs and Cancellations Have Sparked Industry-wide Worry Among Animators
Recently, Warner Brothers Discovery laid off 125 workers as they restructured Cartoon Network Studios. Workers on shows like Craig of the Creek had their episode orders cut in half, and many lost their jobs outright. This is just the latest in a string of lay offs and cancellations in the animation industry that leave workers wondering about their future in the industry.
Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - Combat Trailer
Turnip Boy is back! This time he’s teaming up with the fearsome Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time. Shake down hostages, steal precious valuables, battle the fuzz, and use wacky tools bought off the dark web to move further into the vaults of the Botanical Bank. In this latest gameplay trailer, check out the game's combat, rush arenas, offices, and more.
Paper Trail - Official Gameplay Trailer
Learn more about Paper Trail's cutscenes, hint system, and characters in this gameplay trailer. Paper Trail is a top-down puzzle adventure about leaving home, set in a paper world. You must fold and tear your way through a diverse, populated paper world. As you progress, new gameplay opportunities emerge, enhanced by the folding mechanics. Drag objects, shine lights, and push boulders across the paths you create through folding.
