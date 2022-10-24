ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Reynolds credits early school reopening for small drop in students’ scores, but data unclear

By Robin Opsahl
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6SBp_0ilACi4800
A teacher explains test results to a student during a class. (Photo by Drazen Zigic/iStock-Getty Images Plus)

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa’s speed in returning students to classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic led to smaller reductions in student performance than in many other states.

But analysts said data from the recent National Assessment of Educational Progress assessments show mixed results on the effects of different school reopening timelines.

Iowa students’ scores in 4th-grade mathematics and reading, as well as 8th-grade reading, did not see a significant change since the 2019 national exams, according to the latest NAEP data. The state’s 8th-grade math score declined. But those ratings showed “no significant change” and are better results than many states saw during the same period.

No states improved their scores. Only schools run by the U.S. Department of Defense reported an increase in 8th-grade reading scores, but all participating states and the jurisdictions reported either “no change” or a decrease in scores across grades and subjects. Utah and the Department of Defense were the only two entities to avoid a significant decrease in 8th-grade math scores.

“The results show the profound toll on student learning during the pandemic, as the size and scope of the declines are the largest ever in mathematics,” Peggy Carr, commissioner of the Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, said in a news release on the data. “The results also underscore the importance of instruction and the role of schools in both students’ academic growth and their overall wellbeing.”

Iowa does not lead the pack in the recent NAEP results. Iowa’s ranked best at 7th in 4th-grade math, followed by 15th in 4th-grade reading and 8th-grade math, and 20th in 8th-grade reading.

While Reynolds said there’s room for the state to improve, she attributed Iowa’s relative stability in scores to the state’s quick turnaround returning students to in-person learning.

“Iowa was the first state in the nation to reopen its schools during the pandemic, bringing students back to the classroom for in-person learning in August 2020 – not to make headlines or for political gain, but because we believed it was the best thing to do for our children’s education, stability, and overall well-being,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Now, the first pandemic-era math and reading results reported today by the National Assessment of Educational Progress prove we did the right thing.”

Analysis by Chalkbeat, an education non-profit news organization, did not find consistent evidence that states which offered more in-person learning during the pandemic saw smaller declines in NAEP scores.

Comparing the scores with in-person learning percentages from the COVID-19 School Data Hub, Chalkbeat found states which fully returned to the classroom for a longer period saw a smaller decrease in 4th grade-math scores. The data also found a modest connection in 8th-grade math and 4th-grade reading scores, but no correlation between the factors in 8th-grade reading.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the test results show the need for more investment in and attention to education. He called for educators to use American Rescue Plan funding to help address learning loss from the pandemic. Iowa used ARP funds to create the $45.6 million Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Grant Program, which the governor said may lead to the certification of 500 new teachers and 500 new paraeducators.

“Let’s also be very clear: the data prior to the pandemic did not reflect an education system that was on the right track,” Cardona said in a speech on the new scores. “The pandemic simply made that worse. It took poor performance – and dropped it down even further. As an educator and as a parent — that’s heartbreaking and horrible. It’s an urgent call to action.”

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Senate candidates differ on how to support family farming

Family farms are essential to the economies of rural Iowa, both of the state’s candidates for the U.S. Senate agree, but they differ on how to ensure the farms’ long-term viability. Longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican, said a strong federal safety net for farmers and trade policies that benefit their exported products are […] The post U.S. Senate candidates differ on how to support family farming appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kfornow.com

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses

Six Nebraska School Districts Getting Electric School Buses (Getty Images) (KFOR NEWS October 27, 2022) Six Nebraska school districts, including Raymond Central Public Schools, are schools around the country are receiving rebates for electric school buses from the Biden-Harris administration. $2.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition out of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
NEBRASKA STATE
littlevillagemag.com

Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds isn’t really pro-life

Governor Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy

A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses. Global Processing Inc. estimates that it owes more than 150 people, banks and others a total of between $10 million and $50 million, according to its bankruptcy petition that […] The post Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KANAWHA, IA
KETV.com

Nebraska Republican Don Bacon seeks fourth congressional term

OMAHA, Neb. — It's one of the races that could shape the future of congress: Nebraska's 2nd District. It's Nebraska's only congressional district that's voted for a Democrat in the last 40 years, although it's only happened four times. Democrat Peter Hoagland served from 1989 to 1995 and Democrat Brad Ashford served from 2015 to 2017.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS

THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Arguments to lift block on Iowa’s ‘fetal heartbeat’ law begin Friday

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ allies will be in court Friday, asking a judge to reinstitute the state’s “fetal heartbeat” law in light of the recent U.S. and Iowa Supreme Court decisions overturning constitutional protections for abortion. The controversial case is moving forward just ahead of the midterm elections, as Democrats work to capitalize on most voters’ […] The post Arguments to lift block on Iowa’s ‘fetal heartbeat’ law begin Friday appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll Results Are In

(Des Moines, IA) Results are in for the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says K-though-12 students from more than 140 schools cast ballots for the governor’s race and the U.S. House and Senate races. Students re-elected Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds with 60-percent of the vote. Democratic Challenger Deidre DeJear trailed with 31-percent, while Libertarian Rick Stewart got nine-percent. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated Democrat Michael Franken 61-to-39-percent. Students voted in favor of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Republican Ashley Hinson.
IOWA STATE
kcur.org

Northeast Missouri used to vote Democratic — until national politics overwhelmed the local

Making Sense of the 6th — As Missouri has quickly swung from bellwether to deeply and reliably conservative, this series, a collaboration between St. Louis Public Radio, KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom, attempts to hear from voices on the ground in Missouri's 6th Congressional District, which spans the northern third of the state, to understand changes in the political landscape.
MISSOURI STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Auditor Candidate Ryan Wilson vows to audit schools across state: "The auditor's office hasn't done an audit of a school district in over 20 years"

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota attorney is looking to become the state auditor in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Wilson is looking to become Minnesota's State Auditor. He joined WDAY Midday to explain his motivations for running, what his first move would be in the office, and how he would make the office non-political.
MINNESOTA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate

When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Who can fix inflation? Iowa congressional candidates focus on taxes, spending

Government spending and high taxes have worsened recent inflation’s effects on low- and middle-class Americans, Iowa’s Republican congressional candidates argue as they aim to take back U.S. Congress. But Democrats say investments are necessary to help families struggling with recent soaring prices and say these programs can be financed by raising taxes for the wealthy. […] The post Who can fix inflation? Iowa congressional candidates focus on taxes, spending appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa auditors report lower absentee ballot requests, early voting numbers

Election officials from some of Iowa’s largest counties are seeing fewer absentee ballot requests and lower early voting counts. Monday marked the final day for Iowa voters to apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed to them following new laws for early voting passed in February 2021 by the Iowa Legislature. The window for […] The post Iowa auditors report lower absentee ballot requests, early voting numbers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections

WASHINGTON — Roughly 9.4 million Americans have already voted in the midterm elections, casting a combination of in-person early votes and mail-in ballots, according to data compiled by the United States Elections Project. Florida as well as Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania are among the top states in terms of early voting so far. The initiative, headed […] The post More than 9 million voters already have cast their ballots in November elections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance?

I try to stay atop the day’s news. But I must have dozed off last week — because I missed the response from Iowa Republican leaders to the Biden administration’s announcement of $1.3 billion in debt relief to 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on their farm loan payments. In making the announcement, U.S. Agriculture […] The post Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce

With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy