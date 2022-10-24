ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jewish Educator Resigns From Donda Academy Amid Kanye West’s Antisemitic Comments

By Evan Nicole Brown
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

As companies such as CAA, Balenciaga and JP Morgan drop ties to the music star and entrepreneur over his antisemitic comments, the former lead educational consultant for the Donda school directs and teaches early education at two prominent Jewish institutions in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdJV8_0ilACfPx00
Kanye West Victor Boyko/Getty Images
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

The educational consultant for Kanye “Ye” West’s unaccredited K-8 private Christian school, who holds a prominent position at two Jewish educational institutions, has resigned, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Tamar Andrews, who worked with Donda Academy since July and officially resigned earlier this month, is the director of early childhood education at both Temple Isaiah and American Jewish University, per websites for both institutions. Allison Samek, president of Temple Isaiah of Los Angeles, told THR in a statement: “Dr. Andrews immediately resigned from Donda Academy following Ye West’s tweet. Her last day was October 11, 2022 as she felt she could no longer support the organization.”

West has been widely condemned in recent days for his repeated antisemitic comments. Andrews has yet to respond to THR’s multiple requests for comment, and AJU declined to share a statement.

The rapper quietly opened Donda Academy, located in Simi Valley, in November 2021. Tuition hovers at $15,000 annually, and to attend, students (which currently total less than 100) are required to sign an NDA, and they are often seen wearing Adidas Yeezy Foam RNR shoes as part of their uniform. The head of school is Pepperdine University graduate student Brianne Campbell (who doubles as choir director for Ye’s Sunday Service group).

West’s antisemitic statements — on social media and interviews — have caused CAA, Balenciaga, Vogue and JP Morgan Chase to say they will no longer work with the star. Adidas, the company West has worked with since 2013 to manufacture and distribute items from his Yeezy clothing and footwear line, have yet to make a statement about the future of their relationship with the musician and designer other than to say the business is “under review.” Morningstar analyst David Swartz told The Washington Post that West’s line generates roughly $2 billion for the German company every year. (Editor’s note: Adidas ended the partnership the morning after this story published.)

However, several Hollywood heavyweights (including Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and UTA chief Jeremy Zimmer) have elected to speak out against the artist, particularly after an antisemitic banner was hung condoning his hate speech with statements like “Kanye is right about the Jews” over the Los Angeles 405 freeway this past weekend. On Monday, Oct. 24, West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian released a statement condemning antisemitism and hate speech.

“We condemn this weekend’s anti-Semitic incidents. Jewish Angelenos should always feel safe,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti posted on Twitter in response to the incident.

“This is an outrageous effort to fan the flames of antisemitism gripping the nation. This group, known for espousing antisemitism and white supremacist ideology, is now leveraging Ye’s antisemitism and is proof that hate breeds more hate,” tweeted Jeffrey Abrams, ADL of Los Angeles Regional Director.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Andrews supported the academy’s decision to have the parents of each student sign “informal agreements.”

“Honestly, we don’t care if people know about the school,” she said. “The people that want to come to the school are looking for a good Christian school in that area and they know that we’re there … there is also a certain notoriety that comes with being affiliated with Donda. So, I don’t know that we have to advertise, which is a blessing and a curse.”

The academy, which has 16 full-time teachers, is currently accepting applications for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to the Donda Academy website: “Donda students grow in their faith and community through daily all-school worship and celebration at Sunday Service,” which is the spiritual home of West’s gospel choir. It continues: “Our experienced educators have an uncompromised passion for creating lifelong learners and Christ-followers.”

Oct. 25, 5 a.m. Updated to include news of Adidas ending their partnership.

Oct. 24, 6:36 p.m. Updated with news of Dr. Andrews’ resignation.

Comments / 32

Linda Montgomery
2d ago

The children are the losers in this. I completely understand why she needed to resign but the kids are paying for the absolute brazen disaster that is Kanye West. He owes the Jewish people a huge apology. I am greatful to live in a country where we still have freedom of speech but this was just wrong!

Reply(2)
7
Evalen Buckson
1d ago

Do he not understand that this rhetoric is causing him to lose people who are in your company of businesses you profit from.S A D 🙏

Reply
4
Tim Crater
2d ago

we are witnessing the fall of a moron . smdh he's now a republican icon of hate speech

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”

Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Chief Criticizes Kanye “Ye” West’s “Awful” Antisemitic Comments, But Music Won’t Be Removed

The growing corporate boycott of Kanye “Ye” West after he made antisemitic remarks in several interviews has increased pressure on music streaming services to pull the rapper-turned-fashion mogul’s albums from their platforms. On Tuesday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek addressed the issue in an interview with Reuters, making clear that Ye’s comments were “awful” but his music did not violate the streamer’s anti-hate policies. Ek added it was up to Ye’s label, Universal Music Group’s Def Jam imprint, to pull his music if they felt compelled to.More from The Hollywood ReporterEndeavor's IMG Sells Miss Universe Organization to Thailand's JKN'Tokyo Vice' Producer Alan...
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant

Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Complex

Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Closing His Accounts, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts

JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s accounts following his recent string of antisemitic comments, Candace Owens alleges. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.
realitytitbit.com

North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim

North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
NME

Kanye West explains why he is “jealous” of Jewish culture

Kanye West has addressed his recent anti-semitic statements in an interview with Piers Morgan. West has been widely condemned for his recent slew of antisemitic comments, which have resulted in him being banned from both Instagram and Twitter. Celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and David Schwimmer have taken to social media to speak out against him, as have politicians and other organisations such as the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy