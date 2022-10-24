ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns, Warriors prepare for much-anticipated meeting

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIPYl_0ilACeXE00

Five months later than many expected, the last two Western Conference champions will duel in the desert when the Golden State Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

The Warriors, who made five straight trips to the NBA Finals from 2015-19, and Suns, the 2021 Western champs, appeared to be on a collision course to determine the West’s 2022 Finals representative when each was one win from Western semifinals advancement last May.

But two days after the third-seeded Warriors closed out the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in six games, the top-seeded Suns were shocked at home in a decisive Game 7 by the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks.

Then, with the Suns watching on television, the Warriors dispatched of the Mavericks in five games and the Boston Celtics in six to capture their fourth title in the last eight years.

Suns coach Monty Williams noted Sunday that his team hasn’t forgotten.

“We all still feel the pain with the way we went out. That can still drive you,” Williams said. “It doesn’t mean you’re going to win it. But it certainly will motivate you to work on the things you need to work on.”

The Suns have opened the season with wins over two of the projected top contenders in the West, including the Mavericks in a rematch on Opening Night. Phoenix went on the road and blasted the Los Angeles Clippers 112-95 on Sunday.

The Suns and Warriors split four meetings last season, with the Suns taking the final one at Golden State with just 12 days remaining in the regular season. Despite Stephen Curry sitting out, it was billed as a possible Western Finals preview.

A month later, the Suns were no longer standing, and some after-effects remain visible. Veteran forward Jae Crowder is away from the team as he awaits a trade, and radio silence engulfs the relationship between Williams and star center Deandre Ayton that many identified as the dam-breaker in the Dallas series.

A restricted free agent who was forced to rejoin the Suns this season after they matched his offer sheet from the Indiana Pacers, Ayton has been on his best behavior so far. He’s averaged 19.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while also anchoring a defense that has allowed opponents just 104.3 points per game.

The Warriors nearly scored that many in the first half alone Sunday at home against the Sacramento Kings, exploding for a franchise-record 50 in the second quarter en route to an 89-71 halftime lead. Stephen Curry had 28 points in the half.

The second half wasn’t nearly as pinball-like, and in fact the Warriors saw the Kings close within four in the final two minutes before falling short as Golden State won 130-125.

“We played very poorly and let our guard down,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the final 24 minutes, “but we’ll learn from that.”

Tuesday’s game matches two of the league’s top scorers in the early going.

Phoenix’s Devin Booker had 35 points in Sunday’s win over the Clippers, giving him a franchise-record 96 through three games.

That’s four points fewer than Golden State’s Curry, whose 100 points (33, 34 and 33) have come in 100 minutes.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Suns Trade Features Jae Crowder

The world is a tough place. To survive in it, you’ve got to be tough as well. Surviving in the NBA isn’t for the faint of heart, either. After all, it’s an intensely competitive environment. To last, you’ve got to be a pretty tough customer. Jae...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench

For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
lastwordonsports.com

The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy