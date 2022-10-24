Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round includes a fintech 'on the road to redemption'
Here's the "Mad Money" lightning round with Jim Cramer. (AEO): "American Eagle is trying to make a comeback. It is very, very difficult." (PYPL): "PayPal did very well today. They are already on the road to redemption." (MVIS): "It's a $3 stock. It's a dice roll. It could go down...
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: Lucid Group is losing too much money
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC
Cramer's lightning round: Stay with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Thursday — Meta meltdown, Honeywell solid, Ford cash strong
Money is coming out of tech to everything else. Dow futures up and Nasdaq futures down. Better-than-expected third-quarter GDP: 2.6% growth after two quarters of contractions. Some good news on the inflation front in the report. But more work for the Federal Reserve and the market hasn't budged from predicting a fourth straight meeting of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike. The Fed meets next week.
Comments / 0