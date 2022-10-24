ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Brownsville freezes power disconnections by BPUB as residents struggle to pay bills

By Ryan Henry
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzsKA_0ilACIJM00

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — It’s official: The lights will be staying on in Brownsville.

In a series of special meetings Monday and Tuesday, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously approved a freeze of electric disconnections, late fees and penalties coming from the Brownsville Public Utility Board. The measure safeguards BPUB electric customers facing difficulties in making electric payments.

Cold front to bring possible strong storms early Tuesday morning

The freeze should take immediate effect, barring BPUB from cutting power to homes through Feb.28, 2023. The ordinance also prevents BPUB from charging late fees or charges for delinquent payments during the freeze.

BPUB officials were already operating as if the disconnection freeze was in effect, the commission was told.

On Tuesday, a BPUB official told city commissioners that any electric disconnections—not at the request of a BPUB customer—would be only be permitted because of electrical problems or because of tampering.

City rolls back electric rates

Residents have been faced with significantly higher electric bills attributed to increases in natural gas prices in recent months.

On Monday, the city commission voted to approve a second reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to BPUB’s electric rate. The 11% rollback, combined with an 11% cut already in place, is intended to slash electric rates by 22% total. That would restore rates to what consumers paid before BPUB’s failed $188 million power plant project.

These rate cuts will be effective Dec. 1, rather than the scheduled date of May 3, 2023.

BPUB electric consumers saw their electric payments increased by 41.5% over four years to fund the failed power plant deal, which has been heavily scrutinized in recent weeks following the release of a forensic audit by the city on Oct. 5 .

A call to remove more BPUB officials

The outcry continued in public comments Monday as a residents continued to criticize BPUB and the failed power plant project.

“The current BPUB board has failed us in every aspect so far regarding Tenaska and the aftermath. You and the commissioners are ultimately responsible. In your words, they are an extension of you,” Brownsville resident Susan Ruvalcaba said.

Ruvalcaba urged city commissioners to vote to remove Chair Sandra A. Saenz from the BPUB Board of Directors.

Where to vote as early voting begins in the Rio Grande Valley

“[Saenz], as I see it, should have never been appointed,” Ruvalcaba said. “Why? Well, she was a longtime legal secretary for [former Brownsville Mayor Tony] Martinez. She became his mayoral secretary while he served in office and his business partner. That screams conflict.

“Still to this day a tight band between them exists. This conflict impedes her decision-making as a board member. Ex-mayor Martinez is mentioned in a negative light 26 times in this forensic report—words like ‘heavily involved,’ ‘influential,’ ‘not forthcoming,’ ‘false pretenses.'”

In response to the critical forensic audit, BPUB on Oct. 17 voted unanimously to place its CEO John Bruciak on administrative leave with pay for 60 days.

“Mayor Martinez should be held just as accountable because he appears to hold equal responsibility,” Ruvalcaba said. “Hence, [Saenz], his longtime employee, friend and business partner can’t possibly be expected to make fair decisions regarding Bruciak when her confidant Martinez is equally implicated. They were a tag team in a sense.”

Possible amendments to the city charter

On Monday, city commissioners appointed members to form a new charter review committee.

City leaders want to amend the city charter in particular to make changes related to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. Changes to a city charter must be made through an election.

Flu spreading early this season in Valley — Experts detail uptick

To meet the required timeline for a charter amendment election in May 2023, the city would need to appoint a charter review committee by Oct. 24 or Nov. 1 this year. Charter review committee would traditionally have seven members.

“A city charter cannot be amended more often than every two years,” the board was told Monday in a presentation by the city attorney’s office, which provided a timeline for a possible charter review.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 8

Bless America
3d ago

A little something to quell the masses. A slight smoke screen to cover up the wrong. People should and will be held responsible. From the current mayor and county judge.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Report: Valley cities have Texas’ least expensive gas

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Automobile Association of Texas reported that drivers in McAllen, Harlingen and Brownsville are paying the least for gas in Texas. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most with $3.46 on average per gallon, while drivers in Brownsville, Harlingen and McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Anchor tenant announced for Weslaco’s second industrial park

WESLACO, Texas – The anchor tenant for Weslaco’s eagerly-anticipated second industrial park has been announced. Glazer’s Beer & Beverage (GBB) is a wholesale alcoholic beverage distribution company with seven locations in Texas, two in Arkansas, and one in Louisiana. The company formally announced plans to build a...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen lands $4M grant to renovate its dock, facilities

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Port of Harlingen Authority a grant to renovate its main dock and provide resources to related facilities. The $3,937,500 grant award will allow officials to “undertake much need much needed rehabilitation” of the port’s main dock and mooring structures throughout its turning basin, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

New water pump station to provide flood relief in Cameron County

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday in Cameron County for a new pump station in the Tio Cano Lake area. Three massive water pumps will be station at the new pump station in Cameron County once construction is complete. Plans for the project were pushed forward after back-to-back flooding events...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Federal health leaders make stop in Valley to address health care issues

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, Xavier Becerra, visited the Rio Grande Valley Thursday as part of his Latino health tour, Mi Salud Importa. Becerra held a roundtable discussion in Mercedes at the Nuestra Clinica del Valle. Health care officials and members of organizations like the South Texas […]
MERCEDES, TX
utrgvrider.com

Brownsville City Commission OKs pause on late fees, disconnections￼

During today’s special meeting, the Brownsville City Commission unanimously approved the final reading on Ordinance 2022-1534-A, which establishes a pause on Brownsville Public Utilities Board late fees and disconnections until Feb. 28, 2023. The approval comes in light of the Carr, Riggs & Ingram LLC Forensic Examination Report, which...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
progresstimes.net

365 Tollway project underway in Mission

This article originally ran in the March 18 issue of the Progress Times. A project that has been 12 years in the making is “finally coming to fruition,” Engineer Ramon Navarro said at the March 14 Mission City Council meeting. The Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority began turning dirt on the 365 Tollway project this week.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV non-profit helping area families with several meals

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, high gas prices and inflation, it can be a challenge for many families across the Valley to put food on the table. One non-profit is stepping in to help by donating funds to the food bank of the Rio Grande Valley. The Rotary Club of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Burlington to open store in Pharr—and has a surprise for a local school

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Off-price retailer Burlington is opening a store this week in Pharr. To celebrate the occasion, the store will be donating $5,000 through AdoptAClassroom.org to a school in the PSJA Independent School District to celebrate the occasion. The donation is intended to be used for school supplies at a select campus that will […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas attorney general candidate comes home to vote

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Democratic Texas Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza cast her early vote in her hometown of Brownsville. “Well, I’m really proud to be here. I’m the first Latina to ever be nominated to represent a major party as the attorney general. When I’m elected I will be the first woman and the […]
TEXAS STATE
travellens.co

20 Best Restaurants in Harlingen, TX

Harlingen is a city in Cameron County, south Texas. Situated at the Rio Grande Valley center, it offers plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities such as bird watching, hiking, and fishing. The city is also an excellent destination for leisure activities throughout the year, boasting tropical weather, golf courses, and parks.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy