Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
wuft.org
The Point, Oct. 25, 2022: How to watch tonight’s Gainesville mayoral debate
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: How to watch the 2022 Gainesville mayoral debate. “Watch a live debate between Gainesville mayoral candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will be held on Tuesday at the University of Florida Levin College of Law.”
wuft.org
Gainesville mayoral candidates Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski spar in an acrimonious debate
Gainesville mayoral candidates, Harvey Ward and Ed Bielarski, sparred on Tuesday in a debate sponsored by the Gainesville Sun and WUFT News at the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law. Between the two candidates, fruitful communication and healthy civil discourse were often degraded by accusatorial grandstanding as the...
wuft.org
Local NAACP to pursue legal action for ‘deceptive’ political advertisements on single-member districting; GOP rejects accusations
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s chapter for Alachua County announced at a press conference Tuesday morning that it will pursue legal action against an advertising campaign that quoted political leaders of the local Black community to garner support for single-member districts, a referendum on November’s ballot.
wuft.org
Gainesville residents react to mayoral candidates’ debate
Some attendees at the Gainesville mayoral debate Tuesday night said they came away with a clearer picture of who they will vote for by Nov. 8. Others said they needed to hear the debate again. Candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward feuded at the University of Florida Levin College of...
wuft.org
Two Gainesville police advisory council members urge K9 unit be abolished
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two of seven members of Gainesville’s police advisory council recommended unsuccessfully that the police department’s K9 unit be abolished, signaling ahead of an upcoming city commission meeting the level of community outrage over this summer’s mauling of a man who lost his eye after a traffic stop.
Bay News 9
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
wmfe.org
It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida
Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
wuft.org
New jazz club and accomplished performer amplify Gainesville music scene
Smooth sounds of the saxophone and bold beats from the drums fill the air of Baby J’s Bar every night from Monday through Saturday, lingering in visitors’ ears long after closing. Since opening on April 26 and bringing jazz music to downtown Gainesville, this retro venue has become a hub for all styles from the boogie to the blues.
wuft.org
In Williston, peanuts reign supreme
About 5,000 people turned out for the Central Florida Peanut Festival in Williston earlier this month. Festivalgoers celebrate one of the town’s main crops, crown a King and Queen and pig out on peanuts. Beyond honoring the harvest of the peanut, the festival serves a crucial financial role. “It...
wuft.org
Deputies: Elementary teacher left gun in car that was found by students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A first-year elementary teacher in nearby Chiefland left a pistol in the center console of her car that was discovered by fourth graders she had asked to retrieve medication, sheriff’s deputies said. The teacher, Paige Ehlers, 27, of Gainesville was arrested Monday by the school’s...
wuft.org
Gainesville’s native son celebrated with a weekend of music
On this weekend of the late Tom Petty’s 72nd birthday, Heartwood Soundstage of Gainesville hosted and organized Tom Petty Weekend, a celebration of the late rock star’s greatest hits and stories. The celebration started Oct. 20, Petty’s birthday, and ended Oct. 22. On Thursday night, the weekend kicked...
WCJB
Levy County teacher arrested for bringing gun on campus
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested an elementary school teacher after students found a gun in her car at school. Deputies say first-year teacher Paige Ehlers, 27, sent two Chiefland Elementary School students to her car to get medication for her. Inside the car, the fourth-grade students spotted a gun in the car.
villages-news.com
Villager who has neighborhood on edge due in court this week
A Villager who has his neighborhood on edge is due in court this week. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, is set to appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Marion County Court to answer to a charge of criminal damage to property.
WCJB
Lake City man killed in semi-truck crash on I-75 near Archer Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic was backed up on Interstate 75 on Tuesday morning after the driver of a semi-truck crashed near the Archer Road exit in Gainesville. According to state troopers, the driver of a semi carrying shingles veered off the interstate near the entrance ramp around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The truck crashed into the guardrail and went into the grass shoulder.
Comments / 1