Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
Backstage Details On When Talent Are Told NJPW Have Creative Set
Backstage details on when talent are told NJPW have creative set has been revealed. New Japan Pro Wrestling have long been known for their long term booking that has seen Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi feud, rise of the Bullet Club and Tetsuya Naito turning his career around. Fightful Select...
Top AEW Star Talks Fitness On ‘Sherri’ Talk Show
A top AEW star appeared on the “Sherri” talk show to discuss fitness and being a champion. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been on meteoric rise through the promotion since debuting last year. The undefeated Cargill has made a name for himself and has shown crossover appeal.
AEW Star Promises Blood And A Win On October 26 Dynamite
An AEW star has guaranteed some blood and a win heading into tonight’s Dynamite. Over the weekend, All Elite Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo on the October 26 edition of Dynamite. Moxley is coming off a successful defense...
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
Pitch For Shocking WWE Star Name Change
There has been a pitch from a WWE Hall of Famer for a shocking name change to the ever-evolving Dominik Mysterio. Dominik has really found his footing as a member of Judgment Day, now completely separated from his father Rey who was drafted to SmackDown with Dom staying on Raw.
Raw Star Calls Out WWE For ‘False Advertising’
A current WWE Raw name has called out his company for ‘false advertising.’. MVP called out WWE on Twitter for their post advertising the upcoming match-up between Omos and Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. WWE tweeted a poster in promotion of Omos and Strowman’s fight at Crown Jewel. In...
WWE Star Wants To Become Face Of Popular PPV
Shotzi Blackheart has revealed her ambitions to become the face of NXT’s Halloween Havoc premium live event going forward. She has also said that she wants to surpass the number of Halloween Havoc appearances made by horror host and movie star Elvira. Shotzi hosted this year’s edition of NXT...
Major WWE/NJPW Heat Update, ‘Toxic’ AEW Locker Room, The Rock’s Daughter Shocking WWE Debut – News Bulletin – October 26, 2022
We’ve got a major WWE/NJPW heat update, more news of the ‘toxic’ AEW locker room, The Rock’s daughter making her shocking WWE debut, and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for October 26, 2022.
AEW Star To Appear On Rampage & NJPW Show On Same Night
**UPDATE – Wheeler Yuta has since announced that he will not be making the AEW Rampage show due to the double-booking. Find out what match AEW announced as a replacement here.**. An AEW star is set to appear on Friday’s Rampage and the NJPW Rumble On 44th Street event...
Kazuchika Okada Shares Honest Thoughts On AEW
New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada has shared his honest thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. Okada made his AEW debut on the June 22 edition of Dynamite, ahead of the June 26 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door crossover event. At the pay-per-view, Okada faced off against AEW stars ‘Hangman’ Adam...
Another Star Officially Signs With AEW
Following The Kingdom signing with AEW, a notable update has emerged on former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods. Woods has recently been teaming with Tony Nese. The duo notably challenged for The Acclaimed’s AEW Tag Team Championship on the October 21 edition of Rampage. Per Fightful Select (subscription required),...
William Regal Explains Why WWE Didn’t Hire MJF
William Regal has discussed the reason that WWE chose not to hire AEW star MJF when the latter was 19-years-old. The story of course comes off the pair took part in an incredible promo segment during the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, in which MJF detailed the story of being rejected by the company via an email from Regal, who at the time worked as a talent scout for NXT.
Major Changes Coming To AEW TV Soon?
Warner Bros Discovery wants to do a long-term deal with AEW but this could also see changes to the way AEW is presented on television. As previously reported, 2023 will see both companies enter negotiations as their current deal ends at the end of that year. On the latest edition...
New Champions Crowned On NXT, Then Reversed
While there were temporarily new champions crowned on NXT, within moments the tables had turned! Find out what happened!. A hard hitting match between champs Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defending their titles against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark had a wild pair of finishes. After initially a finish saw...
Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks Expected To Return Imminently?
There is a new report that confirms that suspended AEW stars are expected to return imminently. Since the well documented Brawl Out situation, CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended and haven’t been seen on television since then. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), there is...
WWE Stars Set To ‘Just Vibe For Like An Hour’ At Vulture Fest
A pair of WWE stars are set to appear at the upcoming Vulture Fest. The wrestling world has been eagerly anticipating a possible WWE return for Sasha Banks and Naomi since Triple H took over all creative duties for the main roster following Vince McMahon’s retirement. The former WWE...
Kazuchika Okada Names AEW Star He Hoped To Meet At Forbidden Door
NJPW star Kazuchika Okada has revealed that he wanted to meet AEW’s Bryan Danielson at the June 26 Forbidden Door event. At the AEW x NJPW crossover event, Okada competed in a fourway bout for Jay White’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Bryan Danielson wasn’t cleared for action, but...
