Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Spartan cross country travels to Salt Lake for 3A State Championships
The cross country season came to an end for the Spartans on Tuesday at the Regional Sports Complex in Salt Lake the home for this years State Championships. After a full day of racing the Emery boys landed a sixth place finish overall in 3A. Top spot on the boys...
castlecountryradio.com
Salas, Garner and Clark make up trio of Dino golfers earning All-State recognition
The Utah section of the Professional Golfers of America named their All-State teams in all classes this week, and Carbon would have three of their golfers chosen. 2022 3A State Champion Bode Salas received his fourth consecutive first team nod, while Daron Garner earned second team praise and Kyler Clark was given an Honorable Mention.
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon girls cross country are State Champions for the first time in school history
Freshman Rozlyn Stowe led the way as the Lady Dinos are the 3A State Girl’s Cross Country Champions for the first time in school history, after the final race that was held Tuesday at the Regional Sports Complex in Salt Lake. Stowe continued with the same dominance that she...
castlecountryradio.com
Earlene Frances Warren – October 24 2022
Our loving sister, aunt, and dear friend, Earlene Frances Warren, age 83, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2022 at Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation in Price, Utah. Earlene was born on December 22, 1938 in Helper, Utah to Earl and Edith Perry Kirkwood. Throughout her early childhood she was raised by Matt Rauhala. She attended Carbon High School in Price, Utah and graduated in 1956.
castlecountryradio.com
Terry Ledon Fry – October 20 2022
Terry Ledon Fry passed away peacefully at his home in Price, Utah on October 20, 2022 at the age of 72. Terry’s story starts on March 22, 1950 in Dragerton, Utah. Carbon County was blessed with one unique spirit! Terry would spend his childhood here, growing up and maintaining lifelong friends.
castlecountryradio.com
See mule deer at upcoming DWR viewing event
November is the perfect time for wildlife watchers and photographers to see mule deer since the deer migrate during breeding season and also move to lower elevations in search of feed. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a free wildlife watching event on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-7...
KUTV
Brother pays heartwarming tribute to sister killed in tragic crash near Soldier Summit
PRICE, Utah (KUTV) — A USU Eastern soccer player's brother paid a moving tribute to his sister after she was killed in a tragic crash on Soldier Summit over the weekend. "The number 22 will forever be ingrained in my mind. She passed away on October 22, 2022. Her soccer number through all the years was 22. Coincidence? I think not," Kenyan Bradshaw shared.
castlecountryradio.com
The Bureau of Land Management issues decision on Lila Canyon Mine
The Bureau of Land Management Green River District has prepared an environmental assessment and authorized Emery County Coal Resources, Inc., to take measures on approximately 7.3 surface acres to fight the Lila Canyon Mine fire near Price, Utah, that started Sept. 20, 2022. If unaddressed, the fire could result in the disruption of electricity service to up to 37 percent of customers in the State of Utah.
ksl.com
Utah deputy twirling lasso in search for Black man prompts calls for training, accountability
MOAB – As a Grand County sheriff's deputy searches for a shoplifting suspect in July, a rope repeatedly pops into view of her body camera, sometimes coiled in her hand and other times twirling in the air ahead of her. The unusual sight draws questions from observers in Moab,...
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon County Food Bank assists individuals and families in need
The Carbon County Food Bank is a wonderful organization within Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments that offers help to individuals/families that are in need in Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties. Administration Assistant, LuEssa Averett took time to talk with Castle Country Radio about their services. If you are in...
Comments / 0