The Bureau of Land Management Green River District has prepared an environmental assessment and authorized Emery County Coal Resources, Inc., to take measures on approximately 7.3 surface acres to fight the Lila Canyon Mine fire near Price, Utah, that started Sept. 20, 2022. If unaddressed, the fire could result in the disruption of electricity service to up to 37 percent of customers in the State of Utah.

PRICE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO