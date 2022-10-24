ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Elizabeth, ME

WMTW

Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony

PORTLAND, Maine — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

South Portland celebrates completion of new solar farm

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of South Portland celebrated the completion of its almost 13,000-panel solar farm built on top of a former landfill Thursday. The sustainability director for the city says the solar farm will generate about 5.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity every year. She says...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Inspection causes delays at Frank J. Wood Bridge

TOPSHAM, Maine — Northbound traffic over the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham will again be detoured through Thursday afternoon as the Maine Department of Transportation inspects the aging bridge. The bridge, which carries Route 201 over the Androscoggin Rover, has been deemed "fracture critical" and in...
TOPSHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Cape Elizabeth High School to close Friday due to illness

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Cape Elizabeth High School will be closed Friday amid reports of rising cases of illnesses, including COVID-19. According to a post on the district's Facebook page Thursday night, the high school is closing Friday so custodians can deep clean the building. Thursday, 21 percent of...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
themainewire.com

Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again

Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
MELROSE, MA
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 1

A consequence of building buildings, like those described in Augusta’s downtown historic district (see the February 2021 issues of The Town Line) and the ones described recently in Waterville’s downtown historic district (see the August and September 2022 issues, ignoring the two irrelevant articles) is that they catch fire.
AUGUSTA, ME
ngxchange.org

No injuries after school vehicles collide

No students were injured when school vehicles from the Auburn School Department and the Morrison Center in Scarborough collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of Gloucester Hill Road and Lewiston Road around 8:15 a.m. when the vehicle from the Morrison Center was making a turn onto Lewiston Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
WGME

Maine lobster industry, environmental group reach agreement to delay new regulations

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new agreement could help the Maine lobster industry buy time in its fight to push back on tough new rules designed to protect endangered whales. According to state leaders, Maine's lobster industry, federal regulators and a key environmental group, the "Center for Biological Diversity," have all agreed to a two-year delay to the tough new rules that lobstermen say could cripple the industry.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Deteriorating Midcoast bridge undergoing inspection, causing detours

MaineDOT crews will begin an inspection on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham on Tuesday. The bridge is in such poor condition inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years. Southbound traffic will be able to cross the bridge, but northbound traffic from...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

New tests find forever chemicals in Midcoast watershed

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- New tests have found forever chemicals in a Midcoast Maine watershed. The chemical compounds, known as "PFAS," have been increasingly linked to harmful health effects, both in people and in animals. The comprehensive report released by Friends of Merrymeeting Bay provides direct, first-time evidence of continued PFAS...
BRUNSWICK, ME

