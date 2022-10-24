Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Related
WGME
Cumberland, North Yarmouth residents to vote on $74M school referendum
CUMBERLAND (WGME)— Residents in the MSAD 51 school district area will vote on a nearly $74 million referendum to build a new school. This is MSAD #51's third attempt in recent years to expand. The issue is at the elementary level with the Mabel I. Wilson School. The district...
WGME
Deteriorating Maine bridge undergoing final day of inspection, expect traffic delays
TOPSHAM/BRUNSWICK (WGME) - A deteriorating Midcoast bridge is undergoing its final day of inspection on Thursday. Crews are looking over the Frank J. Wood Bridge in Brunswick and Topsham. The bridge, which was built in 1931, is in such poor condition, inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years.
WMTW
Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony
PORTLAND, Maine — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
WGME
South Portland celebrates completion of new solar farm
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of South Portland celebrated the completion of its almost 13,000-panel solar farm built on top of a former landfill Thursday. The sustainability director for the city says the solar farm will generate about 5.8 million kilowatt hours of electricity every year. She says...
WGME
Bus driver shortage forces Maine school districts to get creative with recruitment tactics
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Some Maine school districts are desperate for bus drivers. This is forcing them to get creative. Incentives, bonuses, radio ads, and signs are some of the new attempts to recruit more bus drivers. There is a sign in the Best Western parking lot in South Portland...
Inspection causes delays at Frank J. Wood Bridge
TOPSHAM, Maine — Northbound traffic over the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham will again be detoured through Thursday afternoon as the Maine Department of Transportation inspects the aging bridge. The bridge, which carries Route 201 over the Androscoggin Rover, has been deemed "fracture critical" and in...
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
WGME
Cape Elizabeth High School to close Friday due to illness
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) – Cape Elizabeth High School will be closed Friday amid reports of rising cases of illnesses, including COVID-19. According to a post on the district's Facebook page Thursday night, the high school is closing Friday so custodians can deep clean the building. Thursday, 21 percent of...
themainewire.com
Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again
Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
WGME
Breaking down the ballot: Analyzing Portland referendum questions D & E
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland voters will get to weigh in on more than a dozen questions on the ballot in just over two weeks. They range from citizen initiatives to charter amendment changes. The last of the citizen imitative questions focus on the minimum wage as well as restrictions on...
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 1
A consequence of building buildings, like those described in Augusta’s downtown historic district (see the February 2021 issues of The Town Line) and the ones described recently in Waterville’s downtown historic district (see the August and September 2022 issues, ignoring the two irrelevant articles) is that they catch fire.
WMTW
Opponents predict job losses at Portland waterfront and beyond if cruise ship referendum passes
PORTLAND, Maine — Among the13 referenda on the Portland ballot this election, one of the most controversial is Question E, which would limit cruise ships arriving in the city to 1,000 passengers. Opponents predict the referendum, put on the ballot by Democratic Socialists of America, seeking to curb cruise...
ngxchange.org
No injuries after school vehicles collide
No students were injured when school vehicles from the Auburn School Department and the Morrison Center in Scarborough collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of Gloucester Hill Road and Lewiston Road around 8:15 a.m. when the vehicle from the Morrison Center was making a turn onto Lewiston Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said.
This Boulder That Ended Up in the Road in Biddeford, Maine is Thick With Irony
Ashley Richardson of Biddeford was driving on Route 111 when she suddenly noticed something odd sitting in the middle lane at the traffic light near Walmart. There, almost smack dab in the middle of that lane like it was waiting for a green light, was a big boulder. Ashley of...
WGME
Maine lobster industry, environmental group reach agreement to delay new regulations
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new agreement could help the Maine lobster industry buy time in its fight to push back on tough new rules designed to protect endangered whales. According to state leaders, Maine's lobster industry, federal regulators and a key environmental group, the "Center for Biological Diversity," have all agreed to a two-year delay to the tough new rules that lobstermen say could cripple the industry.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
WGME
Deteriorating Midcoast bridge undergoing inspection, causing detours
MaineDOT crews will begin an inspection on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham on Tuesday. The bridge is in such poor condition inspection is held every six months instead of the standard two years. Southbound traffic will be able to cross the bridge, but northbound traffic from...
WGME
New tests find forever chemicals in Midcoast watershed
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- New tests have found forever chemicals in a Midcoast Maine watershed. The chemical compounds, known as "PFAS," have been increasingly linked to harmful health effects, both in people and in animals. The comprehensive report released by Friends of Merrymeeting Bay provides direct, first-time evidence of continued PFAS...
WGME
3 Maine students taken to hospital after school vehicle, van collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) -- Three students were taken to a hospital after an Auburn school vehicle and a van collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. The crash happened near Lewiston Rd. and Gloucester Hill Rd. around 8:15 a.m. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a van operated by the...
All Maine Political Signs Should Be as Epic as Binga’s in Windham
Two things are undeniable right now in Maine: 1) It's election season, and 2) Binga's in Windham is still the reigning, defending, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when it comes to business signs. Binga's Famous Signs. For years now, Binga's has seemed to pride itself on having the best...
Comments / 0