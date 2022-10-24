ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

NFL power rankings: Plunging Packers, Buccaneers in panic mode; Cowboys, Bengals, Seahawks climb for Week 8

By Vinnie Iyer
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 8

This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" will feature two teams with tenuous grasps of the top spots in their respective divisions. The Ravens (4-3) enter their matchup with the Buccaneers as the leader in the AFC North after escaping Week 7 with a narrow victory against the Browns. Baltimore has failed to win consecutive games this season, preventing the Ravens from creating any separation in the standings.
TAMPA, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Deebo Samuel injury update: 49ers WR to miss Week 8 game vs. Rams

The 49ers will face the Rams in a major NFC West clash Sunday. Both teams will look to gain ground on the division-leading Seahawks. But San Francisco will have to win without one of its most dynamic offensive playmakers. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out of the contest,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Greg Jennings slams Packers' Aaron Rodgers for calling out teammates on 'Pat McAfee Show': 'You can't do this'

Aaron Rodgers didn't hold back during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" following Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. The Packers suffered their third consecutive loss in a 23-21 defeat at the hands of the Commanders. Green Bay's offense sputtered once again in that outing, and Rodgers was critical of his teammates' performances in its wake.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 9 underdogs with the best odds to win

It was a quiet week for upsets in the Power 5 last week, but some serious money could have been made in the MAC. There were 15 upsets between Friday and Saturday in Week 8, but only three took place in the Power 5, where Duke, South Carolina and Oklahoma State won as underdogs. However, there were five upsets in the MAC alone, with Bowling Green, Buffalo, Ball State, Ohio and Western Michigan all pulling surprises.
FLORIDA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Broncos vs. Jaguars odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 8 game in London

The Broncos and Jaguars meet in London on Sunday morning, marking the third and final U.K. game of the 2022 NFL season. Both teams have 2-5 records, with Jacksonville exceeding expectations following an abysmal 2021 and Denver failing to live up to preseason hype with coach Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson. We have all the betting odds, trends, storylines, and predictions to prepare you for what should be a competitive AFC clash.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Darren Waller, more affecting Week 8 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

As teams posted their initial practice reports of the week, fantasy football owners with banged-up pass catchers like DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Darren Waller, Michael Thomas, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Allen Lazard need to stay in the know on their most recent injury updates. Knowing these players' current statuses plays a key role in spotting potential sleepers and navigating your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Russell Wilson memes mocking Broncos QB's mid-flight workout fill social media

The saga that is the Russell Wilson cringe-fest has quickly become much more entertaining than anything the Broncos have done this season. The embattled quarterback, in the midst of his worst season to date, missed Week 7 with a hamstring injury and is taking an interesting approach to rehab, to say the least.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury

The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Watchlist for Week 9: Streaming targets, free agent sleepers include Isiah Pacheco, Kyren Williams, Treylon Burks, Sam Ehlinger

As Week 8 gallops into our picture like the Headless Horseman, countless fantasy football owners are grappling with the long-term outlook of their squads. With injuries and bye weeks starting to really trample our hopes and dreams, it has never been more important to look ahead to the following week(s) for lineup prep. A key free agent pickup now could help you win games next week and beyond, which is why our Week 9 waiver wire watchlist, which features guys like Sam Ehlinger, Kyren Williams, and Treylon Burks, serves as a crucial resource.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy