Kotek stops in Eugene for campaign, meets with UO students to promote reproductive rights

nbc16.com
Oregon could be first state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
nbc16.com
Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
nbc16.com
Bernie Sanders visits University of Oregon to promote 'Get Out the Vote' rally
EUGENE, Ore. — “I am here this morning to make certain that we send Tina Kotek to the governor's office, and that we send Val Hoyle to congress,” said former Democratic Presidential candidate and current democratic senator Bernie Sanders, visiting Eugene today for the 'Get Out the Vote’ rally.
nbc16.com
City of Coburg is accepting write-in candidates for mayor on the ballot
COBURG, Ore. — If you live in Coburg, you may have noticed there are no candidates running for mayor on the ballot. The City of Coburg says they will be conducting a write-in campaign. They say on the ballot, there will be a line for a write-in vote, which will allow a write-in candidate to self-promote in the community.
nbc16.com
California men trafficking from California to Oregon are sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon announced Thursday that two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon. Officials say, 36-year-old Jack Scott Lewis of Los Angeles, was sentenced Wednesday to...
nbc16.com
Groundbreaking announced for Latter-day Saints Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
nbc16.com
Precautions in place to protect voters in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As election day quickly approaches, the Lane County Clerk’s Office has partnered with the Secretary of State’s office to ensure voters feel safe. So far, the clerk’s office has been alerted to one instance of someone being photographed while turning in their ballot.
nbc16.com
Coburg Mayor Ray Smith passes away after battle with cancer
COBURG, Ore. — The City of Coburg has announced Thursday morning the passing Mayor Ray Smith who passed away after his battle with cancer. Ray was a shining light and an outstanding leader for our community. The City of Coburg thrived under his leadership. He will be greatly missed.
nbc16.com
Public safety levy on ballot again for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For the fifth time in 20 years, Springfield residents will vote on whether to renew a public safety levy that would fund the Springfield jail and other police services. The current levy is set to expire in July of next year. Based on an information mailer...
nbc16.com
Homeowners may pay more in taxes if Eugene street levy passes
EUGENE, Ore. — Voters can see this measure on the November 8th ballot this year. If it passes, it will also be the fourth time it passes since 2008. The city has a list of 42 streets in Eugene that are in line for improvement. One of those roads is between the intersections of River Road and Division. Brian Richardson says curb ramps will be needing some revisions to comply with ADA standards.
nbc16.com
Ancient language preservationist to bring exhibit, lecture to UCC campus
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College will host an Endangered Alphabet Art Exhibit at the campus library to spotlight languages that are in danger of extinction. The exhibit features languages in the form of wood script carvings, curated by Dr. Tim Brookes of the Endangered Alphabets Project. "Dr. Brookes...
nbc16.com
Roseburg City Council vacancy remains; application deadline extended
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has extended a deadline for applications to fill a City Council vacancy to Friday, Dec. 2, the City stated in a news release. The City Council has a vacancy after Councilor Sheri Moothart resigned Monday, Oct. 3, to focus on her new job, the City said.
nbc16.com
Leaf pickup to begin in Lane County, starting November 7th
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Fall is in full swing, and leaves are piling up across the area. Now cities across Lane County are beginning their annual leaf collection. Starting on November 7th the city of Eugene will begin clearing drainage systems of fallen leaves. Residents are responsible for leaf collection on their own properties.
nbc16.com
Acts of Kindness: Acts of Valor
Know someone who should be recognized for their Acts of Kindness? Let us know by filling out the Nomination Form. "A blanket warms the body, a quilt warms the soul" that is what Bobbie Sanford, District Coordinator Oregon for Quilts of Valor said when asked what the difference is between one of the "quilts of valor" and a blanket.
nbc16.com
Ecological burn planned at Mount Pisgah, Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, October 27, an ecological burn is planned at Mount Pisgah. Lane County parks is teaming up with the Friends of Burford Park and Mt. Pisgah, along with US Fish & Wildlife Service and Rivers to Bridges partners plan to conduct the burn as weather permits. They say the burn will help enhance prairie and savanna habitats within the park.
nbc16.com
Safety is the priority for Eugene Police, Halloween weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — Halloween is almost here with plenty of festivities, candy, and get-togethers for the spooky weekend. But Eugene Police want to make sure the community knows the difference between tricks and treats this year. "Basically, it's monitoring what your kids are doing. Are they in dark or...
nbc16.com
Oregon's report card shows standardized test scores have fallen below national average
Some of Oregon’s standardized test scores have fallen below the national average for the first time on record. The Nation's Report Card, released Sunday, reveals that Oregon’s 4th grade scores in math and reading remain below the national average for the 15th year in a row, and 8th grade scores dropped below the national average for the first time in decades.
nbc16.com
UPDATE: 911 service restored for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — UPDATE: Lumen has advised officials that the situation is now resolved. The Central Lane 911 Communication Center has reported that a phone company, Lumen, has advised they are experiencing network event impacting some customers in the Springfield area. The phone company is currently trouble-shooting the outage.
nbc16.com
Prescription Drug Take Back event in Veneta, Saturday
VENETA, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help community members to safely dispose of their prescription drugs. LCSO says this is a no-questions-asked prescription drug drop off, in effort to prevent the unsafe disposal of prescription drugs and to prevent...
nbc16.com
Oregon Women's Basketball previews Friday's scrimmage
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Women's basketball head coach Kelly Graves loves Halloween season. He evens hosts an elaborate haunted house in his garage every year. But for a coach that loves spooky things, nothing is scarier than injuries to his roster. That's the current situation with senior forward Sedona...
