Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, Revealed as the New Member of The Schism
Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week as part of Joe Gacy’s faction, The Schism. For the past couple of weeks, a mysterious person with the red hood has been seen with and around The Schism, which includes the tag team The Dyad. On this week’s show, it was revealed to be Raine.
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
Wrestling Stars We've Lost In 2022
One of the toughest parts about following pro wrestling is taking account of the wrestlers lost on a year-to-year basis. As post-career wellness continues to improve for modern wrestlers, it never gets any easier saying goodbye to the brave and talented men and women who entertain the masses on a weekly basis.
Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation
Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
Shane McMahon Threatened To Fire WCW Star When He Joined WWE
After WWE acquired WCW fans waited patiently for the WCW stars to arrive on WWE programming. Buff Bagwell made his debut with WWE when he faced Booker T on the July 2, 2001 episode of Raw, but things quickly went south for Bagwell. During a recent interview with Chris Van...
Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News
The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan beat Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, but asks: 'How much is the takedown worth?'
Joe Rogan thinks Petr Yan should have gotten the nod over Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, and he wonders about the significance of Yan’s takedowns in the wake of the close outcome. Yan (16-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) lost a controversial split decision to O’Malley (16-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) this...
Becky Lynch's Career Before Signing With The WWE
Becky Lynch has carved out her place in wrestling history as a multi-time WWE Women's Champion and the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event. What some fans may not know is that Lynch had a completely different occupation before joining WWE. The Dublin native began wrestling at the...
The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV
Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...
