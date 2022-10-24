Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified. — JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported. According to Chief Miller, the three adult Black women got onto a Greater […]
WJAC TV
Police searching for suspect following shots fired incident in Northern Cambria
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Police in Cambria County are searching for an unidentified suspect following a shots fired incident in Northern Cambria earlier Thursday. Authorities say the incident reportedly occurred near a residence located along Shawna Road (Route 219) in Susquehanna Township. Police say the victim fled the...
WGAL
Police in York County investigate shooting incident
State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
Police investigate pickpocket, wallet theft incidents at busy shopping centers
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Someone distracted a victim at TJ Maxx in order to steal their wallet, state police at Selinsgrove say. The pickpocket theft occurred around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the store located at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County. The suspects distracted the victim by asking questions about the merchandise, and then grabbed her wallet without her knowledge. The suspects then used the victim's credit cards to purchase $500 of gift cards at the nearby Target store, police say. In a separate incident, a victim's wallet was stolen at the Selinsgrove Walmart on Oct. 21. Police say the victim had set her wallet down on the pharmacy counter and Tricia Bingaman, 52, of Middleburg, took it. Theft charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
WJAC TV
Police: Petersburg man charged, accused of supplying marijuana to teenager
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Huntingdon Borough Police Department say a Petersburg man is facing child endangerment charges after being accused of supplying a teenage relative with marijuana. Police say Jeffrey Weimer, 34, is accused of providing the drugs to a 14-year-old in the form of...
PA Dad Of Four Missing Over 1 Year Found Dead In 2nd Story Of Stranger's Garage: Reports
A year-long search for a beloved father of four has ended in a western Pennsylvania garage, according to multiple media outlets. Lucas David Cornelius, 28, of Johnstown, has been identified as the body found in the 2nd flood of the garage in the 1500 block of Franklin Street in Johnstown Roxbury neighborhood around 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, WJAC reports.
fox8tv.com
Fire Destroys Three East Freedom Twp. Homes
A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We’re still learning more about what happened. We spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park’s managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East Freedom Township....
WJAC TV
'Move forward:' inmates at Bedford County Correctional Facility imagine better future
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Thursday morning, Anthony Makarikas came to the Bedford County Correctional Facility as a visitor after he was an inmate there for three years. "Today, for me, it's a part of growth. Coming here is part of growth for me," Makarikas told 6 News. Anthony...
fox8tv.com
8 People Facing Homicide Charges
State police in Indiana County say seven adults and one juvenile are facing charges of kidnapping and/or conspiracy in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa, who police say was found dead over the weekend in Brush Valley Township. Troopers say Garreffa was reported missing last Thursday, Oct. 20,...
Bedford County woman reported missing
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old woman. Elizabeth Harclerode, of New Paris, was last seen Oct. 23 between 10 p.m. and midnight. Police were told she left in an unknown direction from the Crissman Road area of East Saint Clair Township in Bedford […]
Missing MD man at risk found in western PA, police say
UPDATE: The missing Maryland man has been found in western Pennsylvania and is safe, according to the City of Hyattsville Police Department. The original story can be found below. SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a missing man who has a serious health condition and they believe he could be in Somerset […]
WJAC TV
DA: Man arrested in Johnstown with nearly 1K grams of marijuana, cocaine
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a man is behind bars after being arrested in Johnstown Thursday morning with nearly 1,000 combined grams of marijuana and cocaine. Investigators say members of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the Cambria County...
4 taken to hospital after crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were flown and two people were driven to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Shade Township Monday. The crash occurred at the 700 block of Monument Road around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to Somerset County 911. State police said the driver of the […]
Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
Burns: $5.3 million headed to Cambria County for community projects
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced that the county is set to get millions in funding for two projects. Burns was able to secure two state grants that are a total of $5.3 million for projects in Jackson Township that he said could “transform a community.” As a result of the […]
wcn247.com
7 arrested in death of Western Pa. man
INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say eight people have been arrested in the case of a 19-year-old man taken from his western Pennsylvania home last week and later found stabbed to death in a rural area. State police and prosecutors in Indiana County said seven adults between 18 and 21 were arrested on charges of kidnapping to facilitate a felony and/or conspiracy in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa. He was taken from his residence Thursday and his body was found Saturday. Some defendants were also charged with conspiracy; a 14-year-old girl was also arrested. Police said homicide charges "will be filed pending further investigation.” Authorities declined to discuss a possible motive.
$4K in drugs, edibles seized from Johnstown home
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was arrested after the Cambria County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant that found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Police searched a home located along the 700 block of Cypress Street in Johnstown and seized multiple grams […]
3 trailers destroyed in early morning Blair County fire, police investigate cause
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three trailer homes in East Freedom Township were destroyed as a result of a fire that broke out Wednesday morning. At least 11 crews responded to the 100 block of Chevrolet Drive at 4 a.m. Oct. 26 for a report of three trailers on fire along with the woods and […]
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania
There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
2 Pa. juveniles shot, suspect killed in attempted homicide
Two juveniles were shot and injured early this morning in Bedford County, according to a story from WJAC. Officials told the news station that troopers were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to a home in the 1400 block of Rock Hill Church Road in Monroe Township for a report of an attempted homicide.
Comments / 0