ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

3 adults board Johnstown school bus, brutally attack person, police report

UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that the third woman police were searching for has been identified. — JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three adult women boarded a school bus in Johnstown and brutally attacked another person, Johnstown police have reported. According to Chief Miller, the three adult Black women got onto a Greater […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WGAL

Police in York County investigate shooting incident

State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police investigate pickpocket, wallet theft incidents at busy shopping centers

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Someone distracted a victim at TJ Maxx in order to steal their wallet, state police at Selinsgrove say. The pickpocket theft occurred around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the store located at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County. The suspects distracted the victim by asking questions about the merchandise, and then grabbed her wallet without her knowledge. The suspects then used the victim's credit cards to purchase $500 of gift cards at the nearby Target store, police say. In a separate incident, a victim's wallet was stolen at the Selinsgrove Walmart on Oct. 21. Police say the victim had set her wallet down on the pharmacy counter and Tricia Bingaman, 52, of Middleburg, took it. Theft charges were filed at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Fire Destroys Three East Freedom Twp. Homes

A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We’re still learning more about what happened. We spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park’s managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East Freedom Township....
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

8 People Facing Homicide Charges

State police in Indiana County say seven adults and one juvenile are facing charges of kidnapping and/or conspiracy in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa, who police say was found dead over the weekend in Brush Valley Township. Troopers say Garreffa was reported missing last Thursday, Oct. 20,...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County woman reported missing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old woman. Elizabeth Harclerode, of New Paris, was last seen Oct. 23 between 10 p.m. and midnight. Police were told she left in an unknown direction from the Crissman Road area of East Saint Clair Township in Bedford […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing MD man at risk found in western PA, police say

UPDATE: The missing Maryland man has been found in western Pennsylvania and is safe, according to the City of Hyattsville Police Department. The original story can be found below. SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a missing man who has a serious health condition and they believe he could be in Somerset […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WJAC TV

DA: Man arrested in Johnstown with nearly 1K grams of marijuana, cocaine

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a man is behind bars after being arrested in Johnstown Thursday morning with nearly 1,000 combined grams of marijuana and cocaine. Investigators say members of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the Cambria County...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

4 taken to hospital after crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were flown and two people were driven to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Shade Township Monday. The crash occurred at the 700 block of Monument Road around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to Somerset County 911. State police said the driver of the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wcn247.com

7 arrested in death of Western Pa. man

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say eight people have been arrested in the case of a 19-year-old man taken from his western Pennsylvania home last week and later found stabbed to death in a rural area. State police and prosecutors in Indiana County said seven adults between 18 and 21 were arrested on charges of kidnapping to facilitate a felony and/or conspiracy in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa. He was taken from his residence Thursday and his body was found Saturday. Some defendants were also charged with conspiracy; a 14-year-old girl was also arrested. Police said homicide charges "will be filed pending further investigation.” Authorities declined to discuss a possible motive.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$4K in drugs, edibles seized from Johnstown home

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man was arrested after the Cambria County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant that found thousands of dollars worth of drugs, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. Police searched a home located along the 700 block of Cypress Street in Johnstown and seized multiple grams […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania

There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy