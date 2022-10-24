Read full article on original website
Ex-Va. education secretary criticizes Youngkin ahead of public comment closure on trans student policies
Under the Youngkin plan, parents will have a say in how transgender children are treated in the use of names, pronouns, and activities in public schools.
$25K reward offered for information on Halifax County double murder, Gov. Cooper says
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of a man and a woman in Halifax County.
Customer complaints about solar panel company spark 10 On Your Side investigation
The North Carolina-based company is under fire in multiple states with customers complaining that they’ve been misled.
North Carolina health officials announce 1st flu death of season, urge vaccination
(WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first flu-related death of the 2022-23 flu season on Wednesday afternoon. An adult in the western part of the state died due to complications from the flu during the third week of October, according to an NCDHHS news release.
Judge orders NYC to reinstate workers fired for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
The judge ruled the city owes the workers back pay from when they were fired in February for failing to comply with the mandate
Williamsburg business owner sentenced to seven years for $2M health care fraud
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A wellness center owner will serve seven years in prison after being found to have defrauded Virginia Medicaid and other health care programs of more than $2.2 million. Maria Kokolis, 48, of Williamsburg, owned and operated Pamisage, Inc., a center for integrative behavioral health and medicine and focused on weight management […]
Record reels: Biggest fish caught in North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in North Carolina using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID body of boy found inside suitcase in Indiana; 1 person in custody, another at large
A months-long mystery involving a young boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved.
He’s jailed for second-degree murder. Should North Carolina parole him?
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – A man doing a 45-year term in state prison for a variety of crimes in several counties – including second-degree murder – could be released from prison on parole. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which has the power to release some inmates convicted of crimes that occurred before […]
Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances being monitored for development
The tropics have been relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida last month. But with just about a month left to go in hurricane season, we are seeing some activity once again.
