Raymond “Chuck” Marquez – October 21 2022
Our loving son, brother, father, grandfather, Raymond “Chuck” Marquez, age 55, passed away on October 21, 2022 in Price, Utah. Raymond was born on September 6, 1967 in Price, Utah to Raymond Marquez and Theda Robinson (Marquez) Ussery. Survived by his daughter, Camille Marquez of Price, Utah; mother,...
Terry Ledon Fry – October 20 2022
Terry Ledon Fry passed away peacefully at his home in Price, Utah on October 20, 2022 at the age of 72. Terry’s story starts on March 22, 1950 in Dragerton, Utah. Carbon County was blessed with one unique spirit! Terry would spend his childhood here, growing up and maintaining lifelong friends.
Hugh Leonard Littrell – October 23 2022
Hugh Leonard Littrell, 78, passed away peacefully October 23, 2022 after a bout with pancreatic cancer. Hugh had a very gentle soul who always found the best in the everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Hugh truly loved living in Alaska, but finally learned to love the beauty and majesty in Kenilworth as much or more.
Workpoint & Castleview Hospital Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29
Workpoint and Castleview Hospital will be hosting their annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3:00 pm till 6:00 pm in the Castleview Urgent Care Parking Lot at 317 East 100 North in Price. Everyone in the community is invited to attend this great event. “Most of...
See mule deer at upcoming DWR viewing event
November is the perfect time for wildlife watchers and photographers to see mule deer since the deer migrate during breeding season and also move to lower elevations in search of feed. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a free wildlife watching event on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-7...
Carbon County Food Bank assists individuals and families in need
The Carbon County Food Bank is a wonderful organization within Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments that offers help to individuals/families that are in need in Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties. Administration Assistant, LuEssa Averett took time to talk with Castle Country Radio about their services. If you are in...
The Bureau of Land Management issues decision on Lila Canyon Mine
The Bureau of Land Management Green River District has prepared an environmental assessment and authorized Emery County Coal Resources, Inc., to take measures on approximately 7.3 surface acres to fight the Lila Canyon Mine fire near Price, Utah, that started Sept. 20, 2022. If unaddressed, the fire could result in the disruption of electricity service to up to 37 percent of customers in the State of Utah.
Community invited to Helper’s Trunk or Treat Event on Saturday
The Annual Helper Trunk or Treat event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Helper’s Historic Main Street. Event Organizer, Jake Gray stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details. “We will run our event from 12:00 pm to...
Salas, Garner and Clark make up trio of Dino golfers earning All-State recognition
The Utah section of the Professional Golfers of America named their All-State teams in all classes this week, and Carbon would have three of their golfers chosen. 2022 3A State Champion Bode Salas received his fourth consecutive first team nod, while Daron Garner earned second team praise and Kyler Clark was given an Honorable Mention.
Carbon girls cross country are State Champions for the first time in school history
Freshman Rozlyn Stowe led the way as the Lady Dinos are the 3A State Girl’s Cross Country Champions for the first time in school history, after the final race that was held Tuesday at the Regional Sports Complex in Salt Lake. Stowe continued with the same dominance that she...
