Related
CBS New York

MTA using private guards at subway entrances to stop fare evasion

NEW YORK -- New York City is bringing back the old idea of cracking down on fare evaders to prevent crime on the subway. The MTA has hired private, unarmed guards to help monitor the subway system, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday. The guards will be moving around to different stations on different days to stop turnstile jumping. The idea is to stop a small crime to prevent a more serious one. Transit officials are testing the pilot program at random stations. Unarmed guards are being stationed at turnstiles to prevent people who don't pay from getting into the system. "To intercept people at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Half-priced rides: MTA’s OMNY tap-and-go system now available for reduced fare customers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Customers who qualify for the MTA’s Reduced Fare program can now enjoy the convenience of the agency’s new contactless fare payment system. On Monday, the MTA announced that Reduced Fare customers can now link their benefits to any mobile phones or contactless credit/debit cards, making it the first major transit system to offer reduced fares on personal payment devices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Riders with disabilities sue over 'dangerous' subway gaps

The city and the MTA have done nothing to eliminate the “excessive gaps” between some subway platforms and train cars, forcing riders with disabilities to avoid the transit system or travel in fear for their safety, a new lawsuit charges. Three New Yorkers — Jacquelyn Goldenberg, Emeline Lakrout...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

MTA chairman throws support behind new subway safety plan

Following a joint announcement over the weekend by Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul aimed at increasing public safety on the city’s transit system, MTA Chairman Janno Lieber publicly threw his support behind the new initiative Monday morning. The three-part plan to fight subway crime, dubbed “Cops, Cameras,...
NY1

Man in custody after hijacking, crashing MTA bus in Queens: police

Police took a man into custody on Thursday after he allegedly hijacked an MTA bus in Queens, crashing it into a utility pole after the bus driver fled through a window, authorities said. The 44-year-old man ran in front of an eastbound Q4 MTA bus, at the intersection of Linden...
QUEENS, NY
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
NY1

City Council passes ‘Rat Action Plan’

In order to combat New York City’s rising rodent problem, the City Council passed a “Rat Action Plan” Thursday. The package of bills contains four pieces of legislation aimed to mitigate rodent infestation throughout the five boroughs. “The increased number of rodents results in more property damage,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City breaks ground on Two Bridges coastal resiliency project

Alongside a bevy of New York City officials and climate change advocates, Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday broke ground on the Brooklyn Bridge-Montgomery Coastal Resilience project, which will see the construction of flood walls and deployable flip-up barriers meant to protect the Two Bridges neighborhood of Manhattan from future flood surges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Low rent – maybe NO rent – if you win this Brooklyn affordable housing lottery

You might not have to pay rent at all if you qualify for and win this Brooklyn housing lottery. In this NYC Housing Connect lottery, East New York Cluster Apartments is offering 36 affordable apartments in three buildings in Brooklyn. Of the 36 newly constructed units available, just five are being offered with $0 monthly rent to those with qualifying household income and size.
BROOKLYN, NY
aarp.org

AARP NY and PULP Urge Low-, Moderate- and Fixed-Income New Yorkers to Apply for Heating Assistance

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Many New Yorkers saw a significant increase in their utility bills last winter, but residential natural gas bills will skyrocket by another 29% again this heating season depending on the utility, the State Public Service Commission projects. These spikes in energy supply costs will likely leave many New Yorkers unable to pay their utility bills as temperatures begin to drop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

