NEW YORK -- New York City is bringing back the old idea of cracking down on fare evaders to prevent crime on the subway. The MTA has hired private, unarmed guards to help monitor the subway system, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported Thursday. The guards will be moving around to different stations on different days to stop turnstile jumping. The idea is to stop a small crime to prevent a more serious one. Transit officials are testing the pilot program at random stations. Unarmed guards are being stationed at turnstiles to prevent people who don't pay from getting into the system. "To intercept people at...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO