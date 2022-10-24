MINNEAPOLIS -- A common respiratory virus that can make it difficult for children to breathe is straining hospitals right now.The number of Twin Cities kids requiring care nearly tripled over the last four weeks, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. In May, 3-week-old Hayden contracted RSV, and then pneumonia. Her mother Sarah said things took a turn quickly after she noticed her daughter was having trouble breathing and running a fever."I was in panic mode, it was terrifying. We didn't even think to go to a hospital in network, it was 'let's get to the closest hospital,'" Hansen...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO