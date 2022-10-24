Read full article on original website
Wisconsin DHS: “Potentially very serious respiratory season”
(WSAW) - “This could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially for the children in Wisconsin.”. Those were the words from Tom Haupt, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist and Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. He briefed reporters from all over Wisconsin during a press call Wednesday regarding the state’s respiratory illnesses.
WI averaging 800 cases of RSV a week, pediatric units nearing capacity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials want to warn parents about an increase in RSV cases throughout Wisconsin. As of last week, Wisconsin is averaging well over 800 cases a week. Officials believe that number will climb soon to thousands per week. No deaths have been reported. Wisconsin’s...
“Triple-demic” fears grow in Wisconsin
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – It’s being called a “Triple-demic.” A harsh start to flu season, along with COVID and now, RSV infections, now beginning to strain pediatric hospitals in several states. Respiratory illnesses, combined with new COVID strains and the onset of cold and flu season, have...
RSV cases spreading rapidly in Wisconsin children
While doctors and public health officials are warnings of the next wave of COVID-19, another virus is spreading rapidly in children in the United States. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be dangerous for some infants and young children. The virus is causing a spike in hospitalizations among the country's youngest patients.
Children’s Wisconsin’s Dr. Michael Meyer: RSV cases rising, children under 2 “most vulnerable”
MILWUAKEE – Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children is running rampant across the nation, including Wisconsin. RSV is a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages. Medical Director of Pediatric ICU at Children’s Wisconsin Dr. Michael Meyer joins Wisconsin’s Morning News to discuss who’s most vulnerable for...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A common respiratory virus that can make it difficult for children to breathe is straining hospitals right now.The number of Twin Cities kids requiring care nearly tripled over the last four weeks, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. In May, 3-week-old Hayden contracted RSV, and then pneumonia. Her mother Sarah said things took a turn quickly after she noticed her daughter was having trouble breathing and running a fever."I was in panic mode, it was terrifying. We didn't even think to go to a hospital in network, it was 'let's get to the closest hospital,'" Hansen...
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
