Wisconsin DHS: “Potentially very serious respiratory season”

(WSAW) - “This could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially for the children in Wisconsin.”. Those were the words from Tom Haupt, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist and Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. He briefed reporters from all over Wisconsin during a press call Wednesday regarding the state’s respiratory illnesses.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

“Triple-demic” fears grow in Wisconsin

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – It’s being called a “Triple-demic.” A harsh start to flu season, along with COVID and now, RSV infections, now beginning to strain pediatric hospitals in several states. Respiratory illnesses, combined with new COVID strains and the onset of cold and flu season, have...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

RSV cases spreading rapidly in Wisconsin children

While doctors and public health officials are warnings of the next wave of COVID-19, another virus is spreading rapidly in children in the United States. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can be dangerous for some infants and young children. The virus is causing a spike in hospitalizations among the country's youngest patients.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

RSV straining hospitals in Minnesota: What parents need to know

MINNEAPOLIS -- A common respiratory virus that can make it difficult for children to breathe is straining hospitals right now.The number of Twin Cities kids requiring care nearly tripled over the last four weeks, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. In May, 3-week-old Hayden contracted RSV, and then pneumonia. Her mother Sarah said things took a turn quickly after she noticed her daughter was having trouble breathing and running a fever."I was in panic mode, it was terrifying. We didn't even think to go to a hospital in network, it was 'let's get to the closest hospital,'" Hansen...
MINNESOTA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
WSAW

Nationwide Amoxicillin shortage expected to hit local pharmacies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Amoxicillin, a commonly used drug for treating bacterial infection, is in short supply. Three of the top four makers of the antibiotics report having supply constraints in the U.S. The liquid form of the drug is taking the biggest hit. One Marshfield Clinic Health System Pharmacist...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric roils Wisconsin, providing political fuel for the right

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. When the anti-transgender movement entered Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, it began with a handout. Somewhere on the Department of Public Instruction’s website was a document titled “Resources for Gender Expansive Preschoolers,” which listed materials with stories about transgender children.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator

Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin State Trooper saves injured eagle from traffic

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol showed off their keen eyesight and kindness by spotting and helping an injured eagle get to safety. The trooper, who was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County, noticed an eagle with some sort of wing injury on the shoulder of the road.
MONROE COUNTY, WI

