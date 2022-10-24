ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abc57.com

Momentum in Mishawaka: All-new City Hall unveiled Thursday

MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- The City of Mishawaka unveiled its $20 million investment into an all-new city hall. Thursday, the public was invited to an open house to view the new amenities. "It's that hometown touch," said Dave Wood, mayor of Mishawaka, "and we try to provide that." The new city hall...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart's leaf pickup program begins October 31

ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart's leaf pickup program begins on October 31. The city's brush pickup program ends on Friday. Crews will cover four leaf removal zones. Starting with Zone A, crews will work their way through each zone, ending with Zone D the week of November 21.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Are the 70s gone for good in Michiana

Temperatures Tuesday were warm once again across the area. Some spots even reached the 70s before afternoon rain capped temperatures for the day. Cooler temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week, leaving some to wonder (or worry) if this is the end of the 70-degree highs in Michiana.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Historic building in downtown La Porte collapses

LA PORTE, Ind. -- A portion of a historic building in downtown La Porte collapsed Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. The front half of the building collapsed, including the facade. The building, in the 700 block of Lincolnway, is undergoing renovations, but no one was at the site at the time of the collapse.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Fire in South Bend leaves ten displaced, one under arrest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- An overnight fire on the West side of South Bend on the corner of Huron and Carlisle streets leaves ten residents displaced and one man under arrest for arson. “I was watching T.V. and then, I smell some kind of burning,” says Jose Herrera, a resident...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Eastbound lane of John Beers Road closed to traffic October 29 & 30

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The eastbound lane of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic this weekend while crews finish up structure adjustments. The eastbound lane will be closed between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue on Saturday and Sunday. Westbound traffic will still be able to move through the...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Wet leaves on roads can be just as slippery as ice

Here in Michiana, we've been seeing vibrant reds and oranges hanging from the trees as we make our way through the fall color season - but as we near the end of the season's peak, more trees are shedding their leaves, dropping them on cars, sidewalks, and lawns. They may...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Worker shortage causes transit disruptions in South Bend, across country

A nationwide workforce shortage is causing disruptions to transit agencies across the country, and locally in Michiana. Transpo, South Bend's public transit operator, canceled 180 bus trips over a one-week period according to advisories on it's Facebook page. "To put the missed trips into perspective, Transpo runs approximately 400 trips...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Local officials share Halloween safety tips

ELKHART, Ind., --- Spooky Season is well underway and that means kids trick-or-treating for Halloween. ABC57 spoke with experts about tips to stay safe this year. It’s that time of year where kids can get all dressed up and go trick-or-treating, but in addition to all the fun, safety can be a big concern for parents and officials.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
CENTREVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Arrest made in arson at apartment complex in Coloma

COLOMA, Mich. -- Coloma Police have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a vehicle and apartment building on October 13. On October 13, police responded to an explosion at 226 Ellendale Drive. When they arrived, they found a three story apartment building with smoke coming out of the...
COLOMA, MI

