Notre Dame preparing for their second 16th ranked opponent of the season against Syracuse in week 8
SOUTH BEND, Ind – A win over UNLV put the Irish over .500 as they hope to add to the win column in Syracuse. The last time Notre Dame played a 16th ranked team with one loss on their record, they beat the BYU Cougars in week 5. This...
Momentum in Mishawaka: All-new City Hall unveiled Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- The City of Mishawaka unveiled its $20 million investment into an all-new city hall. Thursday, the public was invited to an open house to view the new amenities. "It's that hometown touch," said Dave Wood, mayor of Mishawaka, "and we try to provide that." The new city hall...
Touring aircraft set to visit Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass-produced airliner to Elkhart. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, is home to the plane. The public can take flight Thursday, October 27, from 2 p.m....
Elkhart's leaf pickup program begins October 31
ELKHART, Ind. - The City of Elkhart's leaf pickup program begins on October 31. The city's brush pickup program ends on Friday. Crews will cover four leaf removal zones. Starting with Zone A, crews will work their way through each zone, ending with Zone D the week of November 21.
Are the 70s gone for good in Michiana
Temperatures Tuesday were warm once again across the area. Some spots even reached the 70s before afternoon rain capped temperatures for the day. Cooler temperatures are on the way for the rest of the week, leaving some to wonder (or worry) if this is the end of the 70-degree highs in Michiana.
Historic building in downtown La Porte collapses
LA PORTE, Ind. -- A portion of a historic building in downtown La Porte collapsed Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. The front half of the building collapsed, including the facade. The building, in the 700 block of Lincolnway, is undergoing renovations, but no one was at the site at the time of the collapse.
Eddy Street Commons trick or treating event rescheduled
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Eddy Street Commons trick or treating event has been rescheduled to Wednesday because of forecasted rain. The event will still run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
YMCA Camp Eberhart to host 3rd annual 'Trunk or Treat' event in Three Rivers Saturday
THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for a safe and fun way for your kids to do some trick or treating, YMCA Camp Eberhart in Three Rivers, Michigan, has you covered. The camp is hosting their 3rd annual "Trunk or Treat"...
Fire in South Bend leaves ten displaced, one under arrest
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- An overnight fire on the West side of South Bend on the corner of Huron and Carlisle streets leaves ten residents displaced and one man under arrest for arson. “I was watching T.V. and then, I smell some kind of burning,” says Jose Herrera, a resident...
Eastbound lane of John Beers Road closed to traffic October 29 & 30
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - The eastbound lane of John Beers Road will be closed to traffic this weekend while crews finish up structure adjustments. The eastbound lane will be closed between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue on Saturday and Sunday. Westbound traffic will still be able to move through the...
South Bend man sentenced to 14 years for string of armed robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 14 years in federal prison for several armed robberies that happened in 2021, according to the US Attorney's Office. Quadre Gavin, 20, pleaded guilty to six counts of Hobbs Act robbery and a count of brandishing a...
Man facing arson charge in apartment fire on South Bend's west side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- An apartment building caught fire around 10:40 p.m. on October 25 in the west side of town. The fire was reported to South Bend Fire Department at 10:41 p.m. Crews cleared the scene around 3:23 a.m. on October 26. There have been no injuries reported. Approximately...
Wet leaves on roads can be just as slippery as ice
Here in Michiana, we've been seeing vibrant reds and oranges hanging from the trees as we make our way through the fall color season - but as we near the end of the season's peak, more trees are shedding their leaves, dropping them on cars, sidewalks, and lawns. They may...
Worker shortage causes transit disruptions in South Bend, across country
A nationwide workforce shortage is causing disruptions to transit agencies across the country, and locally in Michiana. Transpo, South Bend's public transit operator, canceled 180 bus trips over a one-week period according to advisories on it's Facebook page. "To put the missed trips into perspective, Transpo runs approximately 400 trips...
Local nonprofit attracts and retains talent to Michiana amid state-wide shortage in qualified workforce
ELKHART, Ind.-- The Indiana Chamber of Commerce reports over 80 percent of employers are having a hard time finding qualified employees. Some are being forced to leave positions open or hire under-qualified candidates. But one local group in is working to bolster the workforce in Michiana. EnFocus is a nonprofit...
Local officials share Halloween safety tips
ELKHART, Ind., --- Spooky Season is well underway and that means kids trick-or-treating for Halloween. ABC57 spoke with experts about tips to stay safe this year. It’s that time of year where kids can get all dressed up and go trick-or-treating, but in addition to all the fun, safety can be a big concern for parents and officials.
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
Man accused of attempted murder in connection with shooting of brother in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested for attempted murder on Monday in connection with a shooting that took place on Elkhart Road Saturday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 7:50 p.m. Monday night, 21-year-old Enrique Flores of Goshen was arrested on the preliminary charge. The victim of...
RSV cases rise locally and nationally, hospitals running out of beds
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- RSV cases among children is on the rise, causing children’s hospitals across the country to run out of beds to take care of children suffering with R.S.V. If not treated properly, R.S.V. can become a matter of life or death for a young one. At...
Arrest made in arson at apartment complex in Coloma
COLOMA, Mich. -- Coloma Police have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a vehicle and apartment building on October 13. On October 13, police responded to an explosion at 226 Ellendale Drive. When they arrived, they found a three story apartment building with smoke coming out of the...
